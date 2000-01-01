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Integrate with Tiger Data

Connect Tiger Data to your stack; ETL, BI, streaming, connectors, and observability

Observability & Alerting

Amazon CloudWatch and Tiger Data

Export telemetry data to monitor and analyze your service performance and health
Data Engineering & ETL

Amazon SageMaker and Tiger Data

Build, train, and deploy ML models with time-series data storage and analysis
Secure Connectivity

Amazon Web Services and Tiger Data

Connect your AWS infrastructure to Tiger Cloud using AWS Transit Gateway
Data Engineering & ETL

Apache Airflow and Tiger Data

Author, schedule, and monitor workflows to orchestrate your data pipelines
Data Engineering & ETL

Apache Kafka and Tiger Data

Stream, process, and analyze real-time event data from Apache Kafka topics
Data Engineering & ETL

AWS Lambda and Tiger Data

Run serverless code to process and store your data without managing infrastructure
Query & Administration

Azure Data Studio and Tiger Data

Query and manage your database with a cross-platform data analytics tool
Observability & Alerting

Azure Monitor and Tiger Data

Export telemetry data to monitor and analyze your service performance and health with Azure Monitor
Connectors

Data Lakes and Tiger Data

Unify the Tiger Cloud operational architecture with data lake architectures
Observability & Alerting

Datadog and Tiger Data

Export telemetry data and collect metrics to monitor your service performance
Query & Administration

DBeaver and Tiger Data

Manage and query your data with a cross-platform SQL editor and administration tool
Data Engineering & ETL

Decodable and Tiger Data

Build and manage real-time data pipelines to stream and process your data effortlessly
Data Ingestion & Streaming

Fivetran and Tiger Data

Automatically sync data from multiple sources to simplify ETL processes
Secure Connectivity

Google Cloud and Tiger Data

Connect your Google Cloud infrastructure to Tiger Cloud using AWS Transit Gateway
Observability & Alerting

Grafana and Tiger Data

Query, visualize, and explore your data with interactive dashboards
Data Ingestion & Streaming

Ignition and Tiger Data

Connect Ignition SCADA to Tiger Cloud and store tag history
Data Engineering & ETL

Integrate Debezium with TimescaleDB and Tiger Data

Capture and stream database changes in real time for event-driven architecture
Configuration & Deployment

Kubernetes and Tiger Data

Automate deployment, scaling, and management of your containerized workloads

Metrics exported by Tiger Data exporters

Reference for system and PostgreSQL metrics exported by Tiger Cloud
Secure Connectivity

Microsoft Azure and Tiger Data

Connect your Azure infrastructure to Tiger Cloud on Azure using Azure Private Link
Query & Administration

pgAdmin and Tiger Data

Query, visualize, and manage your database with an open-source administration tool
Query & Administration

Postgres and Tiger Data

Query other Postgres data bases using foreign data wrappers
BI & Visualization

Power BI and Tiger Data

Create interactive reports and dashboards to analyze and share insights from your data
Observability & Alerting

Prometheus and Tiger Data

Export telemetry metrics from your service to monitor system performance and health
Query & Administration

psql and Tiger Data

Connect to your Tiger Cloud service and run interactive queries with psql
Query & Administration

qStudio and Tiger Data

Connect to your Tiger Cloud service and visualize your data with qStudio
Code & Libraries

Start coding with Tiger Data

Integrate your app with Tiger Cloud using your preferred programming language
Connectors

Stream data from Kafka and Tiger Data

Store, query, and analyze your Apache Kafka events in Tiger Cloud
Data Engineering & ETL

Supabase and Tiger Data

Run real-time analytical queries across databases using foreign data wrappers
Connectors

Sync data from Postgres and Tiger Data

Sync updates to your primary Postgres database with Tiger Cloud in real time
Connectors

Sync data from S3 and Tiger Data

Sync data from S3 to your Tiger Cloud service in real time
BI & Visualization

Tableau and Tiger Data

Visualize and analyze your data to gain business intelligence and share insights
Observability & Alerting

Telegraf and Tiger Data

Ingest metrics and events from databases, systems, and IoT sensors
Configuration & Deployment

Terraform and Tiger Data

Provision and manage your infrastructure as code with predictable deployments
Secure Connectivity

Your Data Center and Tiger Data

Connect your on-premise infrastructure to Tiger Cloud using AWS Transit Gateway

PostgreSQL compatibility

Section titled “PostgreSQL compatibility”

Tiger Data is compatible with PostgreSQL, so any tool that works with PostgreSQL should work with Tiger Data.