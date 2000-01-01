Integrate with Tiger Data
Connect Tiger Data to your stack; ETL, BI, streaming, connectors, and observability
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Amazon CloudWatch and Tiger Data
Export telemetry data to monitor and analyze your service performance and health
Amazon SageMaker and Tiger Data
Build, train, and deploy ML models with time-series data storage and analysis
Amazon Web Services and Tiger Data
Connect your AWS infrastructure to Tiger Cloud using AWS Transit Gateway
Apache Airflow and Tiger Data
Author, schedule, and monitor workflows to orchestrate your data pipelines
Apache Kafka and Tiger Data
Stream, process, and analyze real-time event data from Apache Kafka topics
AWS Lambda and Tiger Data
Run serverless code to process and store your data without managing infrastructure
Azure Data Studio and Tiger Data
Query and manage your database with a cross-platform data analytics tool
Azure Monitor and Tiger Data
Export telemetry data to monitor and analyze your service performance and health with Azure Monitor
Data Lakes and Tiger Data
Unify the Tiger Cloud operational architecture with data lake architectures
Datadog and Tiger Data
Export telemetry data and collect metrics to monitor your service performance
DBeaver and Tiger Data
Manage and query your data with a cross-platform SQL editor and administration tool
Decodable and Tiger Data
Build and manage real-time data pipelines to stream and process your data effortlessly
Fivetran and Tiger Data
Automatically sync data from multiple sources to simplify ETL processes
Google Cloud and Tiger Data
Connect your Google Cloud infrastructure to Tiger Cloud using AWS Transit Gateway
Grafana and Tiger Data
Query, visualize, and explore your data with interactive dashboards
Ignition and Tiger Data
Connect Ignition SCADA to Tiger Cloud and store tag history
Integrate Debezium with TimescaleDB and Tiger Data
Capture and stream database changes in real time for event-driven architecture
Kubernetes and Tiger Data
Automate deployment, scaling, and management of your containerized workloads
Metrics exported by Tiger Data exporters
Reference for system and PostgreSQL metrics exported by Tiger Cloud
Microsoft Azure and Tiger Data
Connect your Azure infrastructure to Tiger Cloud on Azure using Azure Private Link
pgAdmin and Tiger Data
Query, visualize, and manage your database with an open-source administration tool
Postgres and Tiger Data
Query other Postgres data bases using foreign data wrappers
Power BI and Tiger Data
Create interactive reports and dashboards to analyze and share insights from your data
Prometheus and Tiger Data
Export telemetry metrics from your service to monitor system performance and health
psql and Tiger Data
Connect to your Tiger Cloud service and run interactive queries with psql
qStudio and Tiger Data
Connect to your Tiger Cloud service and visualize your data with qStudio
Start coding with Tiger Data
Integrate your app with Tiger Cloud using your preferred programming language
Stream data from Kafka and Tiger Data
Store, query, and analyze your Apache Kafka events in Tiger Cloud
Supabase and Tiger Data
Run real-time analytical queries across databases using foreign data wrappers
Sync data from Postgres and Tiger Data
Sync updates to your primary Postgres database with Tiger Cloud in real time
Sync data from S3 and Tiger Data
Sync data from S3 to your Tiger Cloud service in real time
Tableau and Tiger Data
Visualize and analyze your data to gain business intelligence and share insights
Telegraf and Tiger Data
Ingest metrics and events from databases, systems, and IoT sensors
Terraform and Tiger Data
Provision and manage your infrastructure as code with predictable deployments
Your Data Center and Tiger Data
Connect your on-premise infrastructure to Tiger Cloud using AWS Transit Gateway
PostgreSQL compatibilitySection titled “PostgreSQL compatibility”
Tiger Data is compatible with PostgreSQL, so any tool that works with PostgreSQL should work with Tiger Data.