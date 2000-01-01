Integrate Power BI with Tiger Cloud
Create interactive reports and dashboards to analyze and share insights from your data
Power BI is a business analytics tool for visualizing data, creating interactive reports, and sharing insights across an organization.
This page explains how to integrate Power BI with Tiger Cloud using the PostgreSQL ODBC driver, so that you can build interactive reports based on the data in your Tiger Cloud service.
PrerequisitesSection titled “Prerequisites”
To follow the procedure on this page you need to:
-
Create a target Tiger Cloud service.
This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.
- Download Power BI Desktop on your Microsoft Windows machine.
- Install the PostgreSQL ODBC driver.
Add your service as an ODBC data sourceSection titled “Add your service as an ODBC data source”
Use the PostgreSQL ODBC driver to connect Power BI to Tiger Cloud.
-
Open the ODBC data sources
On your Windows machine, search for and select
ODBC Data Sources.
-
Connect to your Tiger Cloud service
- Under
User DSN, click
Add.
- Choose
PostgreSQL Unicodeand click
Finish.
- Use your connection details to configure the data source.
- Click
Testto ensure the connection works, then click
Save.
- Under
Import the data from your service into Power BISection titled “Import the data from your service into Power BI”
Establish a connection and import data from your Tiger Cloud service into Power BI:
-
Connect Power BI to your Tiger Cloud service
- Open Power BI, then click
Get data from other sources.
- Search for and select
ODBC, then click
Connect.
- In
Data source name (DSN), select the Tiger Cloud data source and click
OK.
- Use your connection details to enter your
User Nameand
Password, then click
Connect.
After connecting,
Navigatordisplays the available tables and schemas.
- Open Power BI, then click
-
Import your data into Power BI
-
Select the tables to import and click
Load.
The
Datapane shows your imported tables.
-
To visualize your data and build reports, drag fields from the tables onto the canvas.
-
You have successfully integrated Power BI with Tiger Cloud.