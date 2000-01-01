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Integrate Tableau and Tiger Cloud

Visualize and analyze your data to gain business intelligence and share insights

Tableau is a popular analytics platform that helps you gain greater intelligence about your business. You can use it to visualize data stored in Tiger Cloud.

Prerequisites

Section titled “Prerequisites”

To follow the procedure on this page you need to:

Add your service as a virtual connection

Section titled “Add your service as a virtual connection”

To connect the data in your Tiger Cloud service to Tableau:

  1. Log in to Tableau

    • Tableau Cloud: sign in, then click Explore and select a project.
    • Tableau Desktop: sign in, then open a workbook.

  2. Configure Tableau to connect to your Tiger Cloud service

    1. Add a new data source:

      • Tableau Cloud: click New > Virtual Connection.
      • Tableau Desktop: click Data > New Data Source.

    2. Search for and select PostgreSQL.

      For Tableau Desktop download the driver and restart Tableau.

    3. Configure the connection:

      • Server, Port, Database, Username, Password: configure using your connection details.
      • Require SSL: tick the checkbox.

  3. Click Sign In and connect Tableau to your service

You have successfully integrated Tableau with Tiger Cloud.