Integrate Tableau and Tiger Cloud
Visualize and analyze your data to gain business intelligence and share insights
Tableau is a popular analytics platform that helps you gain greater intelligence about your business. You can use it to visualize data stored in Tiger Cloud.
PrerequisitesSection titled “Prerequisites”
To follow the procedure on this page you need to:
-
Create a target Tiger Cloud service.
This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.
- Install Tableau Server or sign up for Tableau Cloud.
Add your service as a virtual connectionSection titled “Add your service as a virtual connection”
To connect the data in your Tiger Cloud service to Tableau:
-
Log in to Tableau
- Tableau Cloud: sign in, then click
Exploreand select a project.
- Tableau Desktop: sign in, then open a workbook.
- Tableau Cloud: sign in, then click
-
Configure Tableau to connect to your Tiger Cloud service
-
Add a new data source:
- Tableau Cloud: click
New>
Virtual Connection.
- Tableau Desktop: click
Data>
New Data Source.
- Tableau Cloud: click
-
Search for and select
PostgreSQL.
For Tableau Desktop download the driver and restart Tableau.
-
Configure the connection:
Server,
Port,
Database,
Username,
Password: configure using your connection details.
Require SSL: tick the checkbox.
-
-
-
Click
Sign Inand connect Tableau to your service
You have successfully integrated Tableau with Tiger Cloud.