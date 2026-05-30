Integrate TimescaleDB with CloudNativePG on Kubernetes

Managing PostgreSQL on Kubernetes has come a long way. While deploying a database is relatively straightforward, operating it reliably in production is where the real challenge begins.

Backups, failover, upgrades, monitoring, and disaster recovery all require careful planning. Traditionally, this meant combining Helm charts with custom scripts or manually managing PostgreSQL images as requirements evolved.

CloudNativePG takes a different approach.

Rather than treating PostgreSQL as just another container, CloudNativePG manages it as a Kubernetes-native resource. You declare the desired state of your PostgreSQL cluster, and the operator continuously reconciles the cluster to match it. Tasks such as provisioning, failover, backups, rolling updates, and lifecycle management become automated.

With CloudNativePG's PostgreSQL extension containers, you can also deploy TimescaleDB without maintaining custom PostgreSQL images. PostgreSQL and its extensions are managed independently, making upgrades significantly easier.

This integration guide walks you through deploying TimescaleDB on CloudNativePG, enabling the extension, and creating your first hypertable.

Prerequisites for this integration guide To follow these steps, you'll need: Kubernetes cluster (v1.31 or later recommended)

kubectl configured

configured A default StorageClass

Cluster-admin permissions

A running Kubernetes node with persistent storage

The deployment architecture is intentionally simple.

+------------------------------------------------+ | Kubernetes Cluster | +------------------------------------------------+ | ▼ CloudNativePG Operator | ▼ PostgreSQL Cluster (CNPG) | ▼ TimescaleDB OSS Extension Container | ▼ Time-Series Applications & Services

CloudNativePG manages the PostgreSQL cluster lifecycle, while the TimescaleDB extension container provides the required extension binaries. This separation allows PostgreSQL and extensions to evolve independently.

Historically, installing PostgreSQL extensions in Kubernetes often required building and maintaining custom PostgreSQL images.

That approach introduces several operational challenges:

Custom image maintenance

Rebuilding images for PostgreSQL upgrades

Managing extension compatibility

Larger CI/CD pipelines

More complex image security scanning

CloudNativePG extension containers eliminate these problems. Instead of embedding every extension into the PostgreSQL image, extensions are packaged separately. During cluster initialization, CloudNativePG mounts the extension container into PostgreSQL, making the extension available without modifying the base database image.

This keeps PostgreSQL images small, simplifies upgrades, and makes extension lifecycle management significantly cleaner.

Verify Kubernetes Feature Gates Section titled “Verify Kubernetes Feature Gates”

CloudNativePG extension containers rely on the Kubernetes ImageVolume feature. Ensure your Kubernetes cluster supports this feature before continuing.

If you're using a managed Kubernetes service, consult your provider's documentation to verify support.

To confirm the API server has the feature gate enabled, run:

Terminal window kubectl get pods -n kube-system \ -l component=kube-apiserver \ -o yaml | grep -A 20 "containers:" | grep -E "args:|feature-gates"

You should see output similar to:

--feature-gates=ImageVolume=true

If the feature gate is not enabled, extension containers will not function correctly.

Creating a Local Kubernetes Cluster with Kind Section titled “Creating a Local Kubernetes Cluster with Kind”

If you don't already have a Kubernetes cluster available, Kind (Kubernetes in Docker) is one of the easiest ways to create a local development environment.

Create a configuration file named kind-config.yaml .

kind : Cluster apiVersion : kind.x-k8s.io/v1alpha4 name : ops featureGates : ImageVolume : true

Create the cluster:

Terminal window kind create cluster --config kind-config.yaml

Check the nodes:

Terminal window kubectl get nodes

You should see something similar to:

NAME STATUS ROLES AGE VERSION ops-control-plane Ready control-plane 1m v1.34.x

At the time of writing, CloudNativePG 1.30 is the latest stable release in the 1.30 series.

Install the operator Install the operator: Terminal window kubectl apply --server-side -f \ https://raw.githubusercontent.com/cloudnative-pg/cloudnative-pg/release-1.30/releases/cnpg-1.30.0.yaml Verify that the operator is running Verify that the operator is running: Terminal window kubectl rollout status deployment -n cnpg-system cnpg-controller-manager Once the deployment is successfully rolled out, your Kubernetes cluster is ready to manage PostgreSQL resources.

Step 1 – Create the PostgreSQL Cluster Section titled “Step 1 – Create the PostgreSQL Cluster”

Create a file named cluster-timescaledb.yaml .

apiVersion : postgresql.cnpg.io/v1 kind : Cluster metadata : name : cluster-timescaledb spec : imageName : ghcr.io/cloudnative-pg/postgresql:18-system-trixie instances : 1 storage : size : 1Gi postgresql : shared_preload_libraries : - "timescaledb" parameters : timescaledb.telemetry_level : 'off' max_locks_per_transaction : '128' extensions : - name : timescaledb-oss image : reference : ghcr.io/cloudnative-pg/timescaledb-oss:2.27.2-18-trixie

A few things are worth noting:

2.27.2 is the TimescaleDB version.

is the TimescaleDB version. 18 represents the PostgreSQL major version.

represents the PostgreSQL major version. trixie indicates the Debian base image.

Deploy the cluster:

Terminal window kubectl apply -f cluster-timescaledb.yaml

CloudNativePG provisions the PostgreSQL instance and automatically mounts the TimescaleDB extension container.

Step 2 – Create a Database Section titled “Step 2 – Create a Database”

Create database-timescaledb.yaml .

apiVersion : postgresql.cnpg.io/v1 kind : Database metadata : name : cluster-timescaledb-app spec : name : app owner : app cluster : name : cluster-timescaledb extensions : - name : timescaledb version : "2.27.2"

Apply it:

Terminal window kubectl apply -f database-timescaledb.yaml

CloudNativePG creates the database and enables the TimescaleDB extension automatically.

Step 3 – Verify Installation Section titled “Step 3 – Verify Installation”

After deploying the cluster and database resources, connect to PostgreSQL and verify that the TimescaleDB extension has been installed successfully.

Open a shell inside the PostgreSQL pod Open a shell inside the PostgreSQL pod: Terminal window kubectl exec -it cluster-timescaledb-1 -- sh Launch the PostgreSQL client Launch the PostgreSQL client: Terminal window psql Connect to the application database Connect to the application database: \c app List installed extensions List installed extensions: \dx You should see output similar to: List of installed extensions Name | Version | Schema | Description -------------+---------+------------+------------------------------ plpgsql | 1.0 | pg_catalog | PL/pgSQL procedural language timescaledb | 2.27.2 | public | TimescaleDB OSS The TimescaleDB extension is now active and ready for use.

Creating Your First Hypertable Section titled “Creating Your First Hypertable”

Create a hypertable for sensor readings.

CREATE TABLE sensor_data ( time TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL , sensor_id INTEGER , temperature DOUBLE PRECISION , humidity DOUBLE PRECISION ) WITH ( tsdb . hypertable , tsdb . partition_column = 'time' );

Unlike regular PostgreSQL tables, hypertables automatically partition data by time while presenting a single logical table to applications.

Insert Sample Data Section titled “Insert Sample Data”

Populate the table with some test data.

INSERT INTO sensor_data SELECT NOW () - (g || ' minutes' )::interval, (random() * 10 ):: int , random() * 30 , random() * 100 FROM generate_series ( 1 , 10000 ) g;

Now let's use one of TimescaleDB's most popular functions.

Calculate the average temperature per hour.

SELECT time_bucket( '1 hour' , time ) AS bucket, avg (temperature) AS avg_temperature FROM sensor_data GROUP BY bucket ORDER BY bucket;

The time_bucket() function groups timestamps into fixed intervals, making time-series aggregations both intuitive and efficient. This is one of the key capabilities that distinguishes TimescaleDB from standard PostgreSQL.

This guide intentionally keeps the deployment simple. For production environments, you'll typically want to enable additional capabilities.

Deploy multiple PostgreSQL instances.

instances : 3

CloudNativePG automatically manages leader election and failover.

CloudNativePG supports several backup strategies:

S3-compatible object storage

Google Cloud Storage

Azure Blob Storage

CSI VolumeSnapshots

Choose the approach that aligns with your storage platform and recovery objectives.

CloudNativePG supports restoring your database to an exact point in time using archived WAL files.

This capability is essential for recovering from accidental deletes or application errors.

Production databases should expose metrics to Prometheus and visualize them using Grafana dashboards.

Typical metrics include:

Query latency

Replication lag

Storage usage

WAL generation

Connection count

Database performance depends heavily on storage.

Use SSD-backed persistent volumes with an appropriate StorageClass, and size volumes based on expected data growth and retention requirements.

Upgrading PostgreSQL and TimescaleDB Section titled “Upgrading PostgreSQL and TimescaleDB”

One advantage of CloudNativePG extension containers is that PostgreSQL and extension upgrades become independent operations.

Instead of rebuilding custom PostgreSQL images every time a new TimescaleDB release becomes available, you can update the extension container version while allowing CloudNativePG to manage PostgreSQL upgrades according to its lifecycle.

This significantly reduces operational overhead and helps keep both PostgreSQL and TimescaleDB current with minimal effort.

CloudNativePG and TimescaleDB complement each other exceptionally well.

CloudNativePG simplifies PostgreSQL operations through Kubernetes-native automation, while TimescaleDB extends PostgreSQL with powerful time-series capabilities such as hypertables and time-based analytics.

Together they provide a clean, declarative, and production-ready platform for building time-series applications on Kubernetes.

By leveraging CloudNativePG's extension container framework, you can avoid maintaining custom PostgreSQL images, simplify upgrades, and keep your deployment aligned with cloud-native best practices.

Whether you're collecting IoT telemetry, monitoring infrastructure, processing financial events, or analyzing application metrics, this architecture provides a scalable foundation with minimal operational complexity.