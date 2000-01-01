Integrate Kubernetes with Tiger Cloud

Kubernetes is an open-source container orchestration system that automates the deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications. You can connect Kubernetes to Tiger Cloud, and deploy TimescaleDB within your Kubernetes clusters.

This guide explains how to connect a Kubernetes cluster to Tiger Cloud, configure persistent storage, and deploy TimescaleDB in your kubernetes cluster.

To follow the steps on this page:

Integrate TimescaleDB in a Kubernetes cluster Section titled “Integrate TimescaleDB in a Kubernetes cluster”

Tiger Cloud

Self-hosted TimescaleDB To connect your Kubernetes cluster to your Tiger Cloud service: Create a default namespace for your Tiger Cloud components Create a namespace: Terminal window kubectl create namespace timescale Set this namespace as the default for your session: Terminal window kubectl config set-context --current --namespace=timescale For more information, see Kubernetes Namespaces. Create a Kubernetes secret that stores your Tiger Cloud service credentials Update the following command with your connection details, then run it: Terminal window kubectl create secret generic timescale-secret \ --from-literal=PGHOST=<host> \ --from-literal=PGPORT=<port> \ --from-literal=PGDATABASE=<dbname> \ --from-literal=PGUSER=<user> \ --from-literal=PGPASSWORD=<password> Configure network access to Tiger Cloud Managed Kubernetes : outbound connections to external databases like Tiger Cloud work by default. Make sure your cluster’s security group or firewall rules allow outbound traffic to Tiger Cloud IP.

Self-hosted Kubernetes: If your cluster is behind a firewall or running on-premise, you may need to allow egress traffic to Tiger Cloud. Test connectivity using your connection details: Terminal window nc -zv <host> <port> If the connection fails, check your firewall rules. Create a Kubernetes deployment that can access your Tiger Cloud Run the following command to apply the deployment: Terminal window kubectl apply -f - << EOF apiVersion: apps/v1 kind: Deployment metadata: name: timescale-app spec: replicas: 1 selector: matchLabels: app: timescale-app template: metadata: labels: app: timescale-app spec: containers: - name: timescale-container image: postgres:latest envFrom: - secretRef: name: timescale-secret EOF Test the connection Create and run a pod that uses the connection details you added to timescale-secret in the timescale namespace: Terminal window kubectl run test-pod --image=postgres --restart=Never \ --env= "PGHOST=$( kubectl get secret timescale-secret -o=jsonpath= '{.data.PGHOST}' | base64 --decode )" \ --env= "PGPORT=$( kubectl get secret timescale-secret -o=jsonpath= '{.data.PGPORT}' | base64 --decode )" \ --env= "PGDATABASE=$( kubectl get secret timescale-secret -o=jsonpath= '{.data.PGDATABASE}' | base64 --decode )" \ --env= "PGUSER=$( kubectl get secret timescale-secret -o=jsonpath= '{.data.PGUSER}' | base64 --decode )" \ --env= "PGPASSWORD=$( kubectl get secret timescale-secret -o=jsonpath= '{.data.PGPASSWORD}' | base64 --decode )" \ -- sleep infinity Launch a psql shell in the test-pod you just created: Terminal window kubectl exec -it test-pod -- bash -c "psql -h \$ PGHOST -U \$ PGUSER -d \$ PGDATABASE" You start a psql session connected to your Tiger Cloud service. Running TimescaleDB on Kubernetes is similar to running PostgreSQL. This procedure outlines the steps for a non-distributed system. To connect your Kubernetes cluster to self-hosted TimescaleDB running in the cluster: Create a default namespace for Tiger Data components Create the Tiger Data namespace: Terminal window kubectl create namespace tigerdata Set this namespace as the default for your session: Terminal window kubectl config set-context --current --namespace=tigerdata For more information, see Kubernetes Namespaces. Set up a persistent volume claim (PVC) storage To manually set up a persistent volume and claim for self-hosted Kubernetes, run the following command: kubectl apply -f - <<EOF apiVersion : v1 kind : PersistentVolumeClaim metadata : name : tigerdata-pvc spec : accessModes : - ReadWriteOnce resources : requests : storage : 10Gi EOF Deploy TimescaleDB as a StatefulSet By default, the TimescaleDB HA Docker image you are installing on Kubernetes uses the default PostgreSQL database, user and password. This image includes TimescaleDB and TimescaleDB Toolkit. To deploy TimescaleDB on Kubernetes, run the following command: kubectl apply -f - <<EOF apiVersion : apps/v1 kind : StatefulSet metadata : name : timescaledb spec : serviceName : timescaledb replicas : 1 selector : matchLabels : app : timescaledb template : metadata : labels : app : timescaledb spec : containers : - name : timescaledb image : 'timescale/timescaledb-ha:pg18' env : - name : POSTGRES_USER value : postgres - name : POSTGRES_PASSWORD value : postgres - name : POSTGRES_DB value : postgres - name : PGDATA value : /var/lib/postgresql/data/pgdata ports : - containerPort : 5432 volumeMounts : - mountPath : /var/lib/postgresql/data name : tigerdata-storage volumes : - name : tigerdata-storage persistentVolumeClaim : claimName : tigerdata-pvc EOF Allow applications to connect by exposing TimescaleDB within Kubernetes kubectl apply -f - <<EOF apiVersion : v1 kind : Service metadata : name : timescaledb spec : selector : app : timescaledb ports : - protocol : TCP port : 5432 targetPort : 5432 type : ClusterIP EOF Create a Kubernetes secret to store the database credentials Terminal window kubectl create secret generic tigerdata-secret \ --from-literal=PGHOST=timescaledb \ --from-literal=PGPORT=5432 \ --from-literal=PGDATABASE=postgres \ --from-literal=PGUSER=postgres \ --from-literal=PGPASSWORD=postgres Deploy an application that connects to TimescaleDB Terminal window kubectl apply -f - << EOF apiVersion: apps/v1 kind: Deployment metadata: name: tigerdata-app spec: replicas: 1 selector: matchLabels: app: tigerdata-app template: metadata: labels: app: tigerdata-app spec: containers: - name: tigerdata-container image: postgres:latest envFrom: - secretRef: name: tigerdata-secret EOF Test the database connection Create and run a pod to verify database connectivity using your connection details saved in tigerdata-secret : Terminal window kubectl run test-pod --image=postgres --restart=Never \ --env= "PGHOST=$( kubectl get secret tigerdata-secret -o=jsonpath= '{.data.PGHOST}' | base64 --decode )" \ --env= "PGPORT=$( kubectl get secret tigerdata-secret -o=jsonpath= '{.data.PGPORT}' | base64 --decode )" \ --env= "PGDATABASE=$( kubectl get secret tigerdata-secret -o=jsonpath= '{.data.PGDATABASE}' | base64 --decode )" \ --env= "PGUSER=$( kubectl get secret tigerdata-secret -o=jsonpath= '{.data.PGUSER}' | base64 --decode )" \ --env= "PGPASSWORD=$( kubectl get secret tigerdata-secret -o=jsonpath= '{.data.PGPASSWORD}' | base64 --decode )" \ -- sleep infinity Launch the PostgreSQL interactive shell within the created test-pod : Terminal window kubectl exec -it test-pod -- bash -c "psql -h \$ PGHOST -U \$ PGUSER -d \$ PGDATABASE" You see the PostgreSQL interactive terminal.

You have successfully integrated Kubernetes with Tiger Cloud.