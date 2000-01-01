Integrate Terraform with Tiger Cloud
Provision and manage your infrastructure as code with predictable deployments
Terraform is an infrastructure-as-code tool that enables you to safely and predictably provision and manage infrastructure.
This page explains how to configure Terraform to manage your Tiger Cloud service or self-hosted TimescaleDB.
PrerequisitesSection titled “Prerequisites”
To follow the procedure on this page you need to:
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Create a target Tiger Cloud service.
This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.
- Download and install Terraform.
Configure TerraformSection titled “Configure Terraform”
Configure Terraform based on your deployment type:
You use the Tiger Data Terraform provider to manage Tiger Cloud services:
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Configure Tiger Data Terraform provider
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Create a
main.tfconfiguration file with at least the following content. Change
x.y.zto the latest version of the provider.
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Create a
terraform.tfvarsfile in the same directory as your
main.tfto pass in the variable values:
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Add your resources
Add your Tiger Cloud services or VPC connections to the
main.tfconfiguration file. For example:
You can now manage your resources with Terraform. See more about available resources and data sources.
You use the
cyrilgdn/postgresql PostgreSQL provider to connect to your self-hosted TimescaleDB instance.
Create a
main.tf configuration file with the following content, using your connection details:
You can now manage your database with Terraform.