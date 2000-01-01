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Integrate Terraform with Tiger Cloud

Provision and manage your infrastructure as code with predictable deployments

Terraform is an infrastructure-as-code tool that enables you to safely and predictably provision and manage infrastructure.

This page explains how to configure Terraform to manage your Tiger Cloud service or self-hosted TimescaleDB.

Prerequisites

Section titled “Prerequisites”

To follow the procedure on this page you need to:

Configure Terraform

Section titled “Configure Terraform”

Configure Terraform based on your deployment type:

You use the Tiger Data Terraform provider to manage Tiger Cloud services:

  1. Generate client credentials

  2. Configure Tiger Data Terraform provider

    1. Create a main.tf configuration file with at least the following content. Change x.y.z to the latest version of the provider.

      terraform {
        required_providers {
          timescale = {
            source  = "timescale/timescale"
            version = "x.y.z"
          }
        }
      }
      

      # Authenticate using client credentials generated in Tiger Cloud Console.
      # When required, these credentials will change to a short-lived JWT to do the calls.
      provider "timescale" {
       project_id = var.ts_project_id
       access_key = var.ts_access_key
       secret_key = var.ts_secret_key
      }
      

      variable "ts_project_id" {
       type = string
      }
      

      variable "ts_access_key" {
       type = string
      }
      

      variable "ts_secret_key" {
       type = string
      }

    2. Create a terraform.tfvars file in the same directory as your main.tf to pass in the variable values:

      export TF_VAR_ts_project_id="<your-timescale-project-id>"
      export TF_VAR_ts_access_key="<your-timescale-access-key>"
      export TF_VAR_ts_secret_key="<your-timescale-secret-key>"

  3. Add your resources

    Add your Tiger Cloud services or VPC connections to the main.tf configuration file. For example:

    resource "timescale_service" "test" {
      name              = "test-service"
      milli_cpu         = 500
      memory_gb         = 2
      region_code       = "us-east-1"
      enable_ha_replica = false
    

      timeouts = {
        create = "30m"
      }
    }
    

    resource "timescale_vpc" "vpc" {
      cidr         = "10.10.0.0/16"
      name         = "test-vpc"
      region_code  = "us-east-1"
    }

You can now manage your resources with Terraform. See more about available resources and data sources.