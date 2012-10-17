Query TigerLake S3 Tables with AWS Glue and Athena

After Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector syncs your Tiger Cloud service data to Iceberg tables in Amazon S3 Tables, this guide shows you how to make those tables discoverable through the AWS Glue Data Catalog and query them with Amazon Athena.

This integration does not change the Iceberg connector's write path and does not use the Iceberg connector generic REST catalog configuration. The Iceberg connector continues to write directly to the Amazon S3 Tables Iceberg REST endpoint using AWS SigV4. AWS Glue federation makes those existing S3 Tables resources discoverable to Athena.

AWS documents each service separately. This guide provides the Iceberg connector-specific resource mapping and the minimum sequence needed to expose a namespace and tables created by the Iceberg connector through the federated catalog.

AWS documentation:

The S3 table bucket owner performs the steps in this guide in the AWS account and Region that contain the table bucket. Enabling Glue federation is an account-and-Region-level operation, not an Iceberg connector operation.

The setup involves two separate AWS principals:

The Glue federation access role reads the S3 table bucket. It needs S3 Tables read permissions. The user or role submitting Athena queries needs Athena API access, access to the Athena results location, lakeformation:GetDataAccess , and Lake Formation grants on the catalog resources.

Do not assume that granting permissions to one principal grants them to the other.

Prerequisites for this integration guide To follow these steps, you'll need: Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector set up and active in your Tiger Cloud service, writing to an AWS S3 Tables destination.

AWS CLI v2 authenticated to the table bucket's AWS account.

Permission to inspect the S3 table bucket and Glue Data Catalog.

A Lake Formation data lake administrator for granting query access.

A regular S3 bucket for Athena query results, unless the Athena workgroup is configured to use Athena-managed results.

Set reusable values:

Terminal window export AWS_REGION = '<region>' export AWS_ACCOUNT_ID = '<account-id>' export TABLE_BUCKET = '<table-bucket-name>' export TABLE_BUCKET_ARN = "arn:aws:s3tables:${ AWS_REGION }:${ AWS_ACCOUNT_ID }:bucket/${ TABLE_BUCKET }" export GLUE_CATALOG = "s3tablescatalog/${ TABLE_BUCKET }" export GLUE_CATALOG_ID = "${ AWS_ACCOUNT_ID }:${ GLUE_CATALOG }" export TIGERLAKE_NAMESPACE = 'timescaledb'

Verify that the Iceberg connector created the S3 Tables resources List namespaces: Terminal window aws s3tables list-namespaces \ --region " $AWS_REGION " \ --table-bucket-arn " $TABLE_BUCKET_ARN " The Iceberg connector normally creates the timescaledb namespace. List its tables: Terminal window aws s3tables list-tables \ --region " $AWS_REGION " \ --table-bucket-arn " $TABLE_BUCKET_ARN " \ --namespace " $TIGERLAKE_NAMESPACE " Do not continue until the expected tables created by the Iceberg connector appear here. Glue and Athena cannot expose a table that the Iceberg connector has not yet created. Enable or verify Glue federation S3 Tables integration creates a parent Glue catalog named s3tablescatalog . Each S3 table bucket in the account and Region is automatically mounted as a child catalog. Check whether the parent catalog already exists: Terminal window aws glue get-catalog \ --region " $AWS_REGION " \ --catalog-id s3tablescatalog If it exists, do not create another catalog. Verify the child catalog: Terminal window aws glue get-catalog \ --region " $AWS_REGION " \ --catalog-id " $GLUE_CATALOG_ID " If s3tablescatalog does not exist, enable integration from the Amazon S3 console under Table buckets , or create it with the AWS CLI. The principal performing this operation needs at least glue:CreateCatalog and glue:PassConnection . Create catalog.json , replacing the placeholders: { "Name" : "s3tablescatalog" , "CatalogInput" : { "Description" : "Federated catalog for Amazon S3 Tables" , "FederatedCatalog" : { "Identifier" : "arn:aws:s3tables:<region>:<account-id>:bucket/*" , "ConnectionName" : "aws:s3tables" }, "CreateDatabaseDefaultPermissions" : [], "CreateTableDefaultPermissions" : [], "AllowFullTableExternalDataAccess" : "True" } } Then create the catalog once: Terminal window aws glue create-catalog \ --region " $AWS_REGION " \ --cli-input-json file://catalog.json Empty default permissions are intentional in a least-privilege configuration; query access is granted explicitly through Lake Formation later in this guide. Grant the Glue federation role access to S3 Tables Calling glue get-catalog on the child catalog causes Glue to access the federated S3 Tables source. If it fails with an error such as: not authorized to perform: s3tables:GetTableBucket add an identity-based policy like the following to the role named in the error: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "ReadTigerLakeS3Tables" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "s3tables:GetTableBucket" , "s3tables:GetNamespace" , "s3tables:ListNamespaces" , "s3tables:GetTable" , "s3tables:ListTables" , "s3tables:GetTableMetadataLocation" , "s3tables:GetTableData" ], "Resource" : [ "arn:aws:s3tables:<region>:<account-id>:bucket/<table-bucket>" , "arn:aws:s3tables:<region>:<account-id>:bucket/<table-bucket>/table/*" ] } ] } Manage this policy through the system that owns the role, such as CloudFormation or Terraform, rather than creating unmanaged configuration drift. Verify that Glue can see the namespace and tables: Terminal window aws glue get-database \ --region " $AWS_REGION " \ --catalog-id " $GLUE_CATALOG_ID " \ --name " $TIGERLAKE_NAMESPACE " aws glue get-tables \ --region " $AWS_REGION " \ --catalog-id " $GLUE_CATALOG_ID " \ --database-name " $TIGERLAKE_NAMESPACE " \ --query 'TableList[].Name' Glue federation is live metadata federation; no Glue crawler is required. Prepare the Athena query principal Choose the IAM role that will run Athena queries and a regular S3 bucket that will hold query results: Terminal window export ATHENA_ROLE_NAME = '<athena-query-role>' export ATHENA_WORKGROUP = 'primary' export ATHENA_RESULTS_BUCKET = '<athena-results-bucket>' Create athena-query-policy.json , replacing the placeholders with the same Region, account, workgroup, and results bucket used above: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "RunAthenaQueries" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "athena:GetWorkGroup" , "athena:StartQueryExecution" , "athena:GetQueryExecution" , "athena:GetQueryResults" , "athena:StopQueryExecution" ], "Resource" : "arn:aws:athena:<region>:<account-id>:workgroup/<workgroup>" }, { "Sid" : "GetLakeFormationDataAccess" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "lakeformation:GetDataAccess" , "Resource" : "*" }, { "Sid" : "ListAthenaResultsBucket" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "s3:GetBucketLocation" , "s3:ListBucket" ], "Resource" : "arn:aws:s3:::<athena-results-bucket>" }, { "Sid" : "ReadWriteAthenaResults" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "s3:GetObject" , "s3:PutObject" ], "Resource" : "arn:aws:s3:::<athena-results-bucket>/*" } ] } Attach it to an IAM role: Terminal window aws iam put-role-policy \ --role-name " $ATHENA_ROLE_NAME " \ --policy-name TigerLakeAthenaQueryAccess \ --policy-document file://athena-query-policy.json The caller must have permission to update that role. If the query principal is managed by IAM Identity Center, add the JSON policy to its permission set and provision the permission set to the AWS account. Do not modify the generated AWSReservedSSO_* role directly. Athena query results Section titled “Athena query results” Athena SQL must have a result location. Configure one on the workgroup, enable Athena-managed results, or provide a regular S3 location with each query. A customer-managed results bucket uses the S3 permissions included in athena-query-policy.json . Use an encrypted results bucket with an expiration lifecycle rule. Do not use the S3 table bucket as the Athena results location. Grant Lake Formation access Resolve the IAM role ARN used by the Athena caller. For an IAM Identity Center permission set, it commonly resembles: arn:aws:iam::<account-id>:role/aws-reserved/sso.amazonaws.com/AWSReservedSSO_<permission-set>_<suffix> Set it explicitly: Terminal window export ATHENA_PRINCIPAL_ARN = '<query-user-or-role-arn>' Grant visibility on the Iceberg connector namespace: Terminal window aws lakeformation grant-permissions \ --region " $AWS_REGION " \ --principal DataLakePrincipalIdentifier=" $ATHENA_PRINCIPAL_ARN " \ --resource \ "{ \" Database \" :{ \" CatalogId \" : \" ${ GLUE_CATALOG_ID } \" , \" Name \" : \" ${ TIGERLAKE_NAMESPACE } \" }}" \ --permissions DESCRIBE Grant read-only access to every current and future table in that namespace: Terminal window aws lakeformation grant-permissions \ --region " $AWS_REGION " \ --principal DataLakePrincipalIdentifier=" $ATHENA_PRINCIPAL_ARN " \ --resource \ "{ \" Table \" :{ \" CatalogId \" : \" ${ GLUE_CATALOG_ID } \" , \" DatabaseName \" : \" ${ TIGERLAKE_NAMESPACE } \" , \" TableWildcard \" :{}}}" \ --permissions SELECT DESCRIBE For stricter isolation, replace TableWildcard with a named table resource and grant each table separately. Verify a table grant: Terminal window aws lakeformation list-permissions \ --region " $AWS_REGION " \ --principal DataLakePrincipalIdentifier=" $ATHENA_PRINCIPAL_ARN " \ --resource \ "{ \" Table \" :{ \" CatalogId \" : \" ${ GLUE_CATALOG_ID } \" , \" DatabaseName \" : \" ${ TIGERLAKE_NAMESPACE } \" , \" Name \" : \" <table-name> \" }}" The result should include DESCRIBE on the table and SELECT on its columns. Query with the Athena console Open Athena in the same Region as the S3 table bucket and choose: Data source: AwsDataCatalog Catalog: s3tablescatalog/<table-bucket> Database: timescaledb Run: SHOW TABLES; Then query a table created by the Iceberg connector: SELECT * FROM <table-name> LIMIT 10 ; Query from the CLI Set the remaining values: Terminal window export ATHENA_WORKGROUP = 'primary' export ATHENA_RESULTS = "s3://${ ATHENA_RESULTS_BUCKET }/tigerlake/" export TIGERLAKE_TABLE = '<table-name>' Submit a count query: Terminal window QUERY_ID = $( aws athena start-query-execution \ --region " $AWS_REGION " \ --work-group " $ATHENA_WORKGROUP " \ --query-execution-context \ "{ \" Catalog \" : \" ${ GLUE_CATALOG } \" , \" Database \" : \" ${ TIGERLAKE_NAMESPACE } \" }" \ --result-configuration "OutputLocation=${ ATHENA_RESULTS }" \ --query-string "SELECT count(*) AS row_count FROM ${ TIGERLAKE_TABLE }" \ --query 'QueryExecutionId' \ --output text ) echo "Query ID: $QUERY_ID " Check the query without using exit , which would close an interactive shell: Terminal window aws athena get-query-execution \ --region " $AWS_REGION " \ --query-execution-id " $QUERY_ID " \ --query 'QueryExecution.Status' \ --output json When its state is SUCCEEDED , print tab-separated results directly to the terminal: Terminal window aws athena get-query-results \ --region " $AWS_REGION " \ --query-execution-id " $QUERY_ID " \ --query 'ResultSet.Rows[*].Data[*].VarCharValue' \ --output text A failed query cannot be resumed after permissions are fixed. Submit a new query to obtain a new query execution ID.

Run a count query, insert additional rows into the source TimescaleDB table, wait for the Iceberg connector to commit a new Iceberg snapshot, and run the count query again. An increased count confirms the complete path:

TimescaleDB -> Iceberg connector -> S3 Tables -> Glue -> Lake Formation -> Athena

Athena reads the current Iceberg snapshot; Glue does not copy the table data.

The Glue federation role lacks access to the table bucket. Add the S3 Tables read policy from step 3 to the role named in the error.

The query caller lacks Athena API access. Grant access to the selected workgroup. Verify the active CLI identity with:

Terminal window aws sts get-caller-identity aws configure list

Principal does not have any privilege on specified resource Section titled “Principal does not have any privilege on specified resource”

This is a Lake Formation authorization failure. Confirm all three items:

The query principal has IAM permission for lakeformation:GetDataAccess .

. It has DESCRIBE on the Iceberg connector database.

on the Iceberg connector database. It has SELECT and DESCRIBE on the queried table.

The Athena query has no output location Section titled “The Athena query has no output location”

Configure a result location on the Athena workgroup or pass --result-configuration OutputLocation=s3://... when starting the query.

Glue or Athena does not show a table that exists in S3 Tables Section titled “Glue or Athena does not show a table that exists in S3 Tables”

AWS analytics integration requires lowercase table and column names. Quoted PostgreSQL identifiers containing uppercase characters can produce tables that S3 Tables accepts but Glue/Athena cannot expose. Test with lowercase identifiers and review the source table schema.

A permission change did not repair an existing query Section titled “A permission change did not repair an existing query”

Athena query executions are immutable. Submit a new query after changing IAM or Lake Formation permissions.