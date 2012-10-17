Integrate Snowflake with Tiger Cloud
Query Tiger Cloud time-series data from Snowflake using Apache Iceberg and Amazon S3 Tables, without ETL pipelines or data duplication.
Snowflake is a cloud data platform for data warehousing, analytics, and data sharing. This page shows you how to configure Snowflake to query data from your Tiger Cloud service using Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector, with no ETL pipelines or data duplication required. Because Snowflake reads directly from Amazon S3 Tables in your AWS account, your data stays in one place and is always current.
In this integration guide, you:
- Configure a Snowflake Catalog Integration to connect to your S3 Tables namespace
- Create a dedicated AWS IAM role that grants Snowflake read-only access to your data
- Register your synced tables in Snowflake and run queries
Prerequisites for this integration guide
To follow these steps, you'll need:
- Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector set up and active in your Tiger Cloud service. Follow the Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector guide to create one. Note your
S3TableBucketArnfrom the CloudFormation stack outputs. You need it throughout this guide.
- A Snowflake account with
ACCOUNTADMINprivileges.
CREATE CATALOG INTEGRATIONrequires
ACCOUNTADMINspecifically, not just
SYSADMIN.
- AWS CLI installed and authenticated to the same AWS account as your S3 Table Bucket.
Your Tiger Cloud service and your S3 Table Bucket must be in the same AWS region. Cross-region traffic incurs per-GB transfer fees.
Configure SnowflakeSection titled “Configure Snowflake”
Set up the Catalog Integration that tells Snowflake where your tables are and how to authenticate to your S3 Table Bucket.
- Find your namespace
Run the following command, replacing
<YOUR_S3_TABLE_BUCKET_ARN>and
<YOUR_AWS_REGION>with the values from your Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector setup:
The output includes two values you use in every step of this guide:
namespace: your
<YOUR_NAMESPACE>
ownerAccountId: your
<YOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID>
This guide uses the following placeholders throughout. Replace them with your actual values before running each command:
Placeholder What it is Where to find it
<YOUR_AWS_REGION>
AWS region where your S3 Table Bucket was created The segment of your
S3TableBucketArnafter
s3tables:, for example
us-east-1
<YOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID>
Your 12-digit AWS account number Your
S3TableBucketArn, or the
ownerAccountIdfield above
<YOUR_BUCKET_NAME>
Name of your S3 Table Bucket The portion of your
S3TableBucketArnafter
bucket/
<YOUR_NAMESPACE>
Logical grouping of tables inside the bucket The
namespacefield from this step
<YOUR_TABLE_NAME>
Name of a specific synced table Output of
aws s3tables list-tables(see Register tables in Snowflake)
<API_AWS_IAM_USER_ARN>
Snowflake's AWS identity Output of
DESC INTEGRATION(see the next step)
<API_AWS_EXTERNAL_ID>
Snowflake's external ID for secure role assumption Output of
DESC INTEGRATION(see the next step)
For example, for the ARN
arn:aws:s3tables:us-east-1:111122223333:bucket/my-iceberg-bucket, the placeholders are:
-
- Create the Catalog Integration
Open a Snowflake worksheet with the
ACCOUNTADMINrole. Replace all placeholders using the reference table above, then run:
The role name
snowflake-s3tables-readeris the IAM role you create in the next section. You reference it here in advance so Snowflake knows which role to assume.
- Get Snowflake's AWS identity
Run the following in the same Snowflake worksheet:
From the output, save these two values, which you need in the next section:
Field Example value
API_AWS_IAM_USER_ARN
arn:aws:iam::111122223333:user/abc123
API_AWS_EXTERNAL_ID
ABC12345_SFCRole=2_xxxx=
Grant AWS access to SnowflakeSection titled “Grant AWS access to Snowflake”
Create a dedicated IAM role so Snowflake can authenticate to your S3 Table Bucket. A separate role keeps the Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector write path isolated. Snowflake configuration changes can never affect the sync, and access can be revoked independently.
- Create the IAM role
Use the
API_AWS_IAM_USER_ARNand
API_AWS_EXTERNAL_IDvalues from the previous section:
- Attach read permissions to the role
- Grant Lake Formation permissions
Grant the Snowflake role
SELECTand
DESCRIBEaccess to all tables in your namespace:
Register tables in SnowflakeSection titled “Register tables in Snowflake”
Each table that Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector has synced must be registered once in Snowflake before it can be queried.
- Create a database and schema in Snowflake
- List the synced tables
Run the following command to see which tables Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector has written to your bucket:
The output lists your table names. These are your
<YOUR_TABLE_NAME>values.
- Register each table
Run the following once per table name from the previous step:
Each time Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector syncs a new table, run this statement to make it queryable in Snowflake.
Verify the integrationSection titled “Verify the integration”
To confirm Snowflake can access your Tiger Cloud service data:
- Verify catalog connectivity
Run the following in a Snowflake worksheet:
A successful response looks like:
- Query a registered table
Run a query against one of the tables you registered:
You see the first ten rows of data synced from your Tiger Cloud service.
The real value is joining time-series data from Tiger Cloud with reference data that lives natively in Snowflake, with no pipeline required. For example, given a
customerstable already in Snowflake and a
sensor_readingshypertable synced from Tiger Cloud:
You have successfully integrated Snowflake with Tiger Cloud.
Refresh metadata on demandSection titled “Refresh metadata on demand”
New rows inserted in Tiger Cloud are visible in Snowflake within the
REFRESH_INTERVAL_SECONDS window (120 seconds by default). To see changes immediately without waiting:
TroubleshootingSection titled “Troubleshooting”
sts:AssumeRole not authorized: The
API_AWS_IAM_USER_ARNor
API_AWS_EXTERNAL_IDin the IAM role trust policy is incorrect or stale. Re-run the
DESC INTEGRATIONstep and recreate the role with fresh values.
glue:GetCatalog not authorized: The Snowflake IAM role is missing Glue permissions. Re-run the
aws iam put-role-policystep.
Unable to retrieve credentials from Lake Formation: The Snowflake IAM role is missing
lakeformation:GetDataAccess. Re-run the
aws iam put-role-policystep.
Insufficient Lake Formation permission on table: The Lake Formation grant is missing. Re-run the
aws lakeformation grant-permissionsstep.
Unmatched catalog api type PUBLIC and authentication type SIGV4:
CATALOG_API_TYPE = AWS_GLUEis missing from
REST_CONFIG. Re-run the
CREATE OR REPLACE CATALOG INTEGRATIONstep.
- Table not visible after
list-tables: Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector has not completed a full sync cycle yet. Check connector status in Tiger Console.
- Stale data in Snowflake: Run
ALTER CATALOG INTEGRATION tiger_s3tables_catalog REFRESHto force a metadata refresh.
- Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector write path failing: The Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector IAM role and the
snowflake-s3tables-readerrole are completely separate. Check that you have not modified the Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector IAM role.
LimitationsSection titled “Limitations”
- Snowflake has read-only access to your S3 Tables data. Writing back to S3 via Snowflake is not supported.
- Tables added by Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector after initial setup are not automatically visible in Snowflake. Run
CREATE ICEBERG TABLEfor each new table.
- This integration is not available for Azure deployments of Tiger Cloud.