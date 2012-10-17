Snowflake is a cloud data platform for data warehousing, analytics, and data sharing. This page shows you how to configure Snowflake to query data from your Tiger Cloud service using Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector, with no ETL pipelines or data duplication required. Because Snowflake reads directly from Amazon S3 Tables in your AWS account, your data stays in one place and is always current.

In this integration guide, you:

Configure a Snowflake Catalog Integration to connect to your S3 Tables namespace

Create a dedicated AWS IAM role that grants Snowflake read-only access to your data

Register your synced tables in Snowflake and run queries

Prerequisites for this integration guide To follow these steps, you'll need: A Tiger Cloud service. Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector set up and active in your Tiger Cloud service. Follow the Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector guide to create one. Note your S3TableBucketArn from the CloudFormation stack outputs. You need it throughout this guide.

from the CloudFormation stack outputs. You need it throughout this guide. A Snowflake account with ACCOUNTADMIN privileges. CREATE CATALOG INTEGRATION requires ACCOUNTADMIN specifically, not just SYSADMIN .

privileges. requires specifically, not just . AWS CLI installed and authenticated to the same AWS account as your S3 Table Bucket.

Warning Your Tiger Cloud service and your S3 Table Bucket must be in the same AWS region. Cross-region traffic incurs per-GB transfer fees.

Set up the Catalog Integration that tells Snowflake where your tables are and how to authenticate to your S3 Table Bucket.

Find your namespace Run the following command, replacing <YOUR_S3_TABLE_BUCKET_ARN> and <YOUR_AWS_REGION> with the values from your Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector setup: Terminal window aws s3tables list-namespaces \ --table-bucket-arn <YOUR_S3_TABLE_BUCKET_ARN> \ --region <YOUR_AWS_REGION> The output includes two values you use in every step of this guide: namespace : your <YOUR_NAMESPACE>

: your ownerAccountId : your <YOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID> This guide uses the following placeholders throughout. Replace them with your actual values before running each command: Placeholder What it is Where to find it <YOUR_AWS_REGION> AWS region where your S3 Table Bucket was created The segment of your S3TableBucketArn after s3tables: , for example us-east-1 <YOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID> Your 12-digit AWS account number Your S3TableBucketArn , or the ownerAccountId field above <YOUR_BUCKET_NAME> Name of your S3 Table Bucket The portion of your S3TableBucketArn after bucket/ <YOUR_NAMESPACE> Logical grouping of tables inside the bucket The namespace field from this step <YOUR_TABLE_NAME> Name of a specific synced table Output of aws s3tables list-tables (see Register tables in Snowflake) <API_AWS_IAM_USER_ARN> Snowflake's AWS identity Output of DESC INTEGRATION (see the next step) <API_AWS_EXTERNAL_ID> Snowflake's external ID for secure role assumption Output of DESC INTEGRATION (see the next step) For example, for the ARN arn:aws:s3tables:us-east-1:111122223333:bucket/my-iceberg-bucket , the placeholders are: <YOUR_AWS_REGION> → us-east-1 <YOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID> → 111122223333 <YOUR_BUCKET_NAME> → my-iceberg-bucket Create the Catalog Integration Open a Snowflake worksheet with the ACCOUNTADMIN role. Replace all placeholders using the reference table above, then run: USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; CREATE OR REPLACE CATALOG INTEGRATION tiger_s3tables_catalog CATALOG_SOURCE = ICEBERG_REST TABLE_FORMAT = ICEBERG CATALOG_NAMESPACE = '<YOUR_NAMESPACE>' REST_CONFIG = ( CATALOG_URI = 'https://glue.<YOUR_AWS_REGION>.amazonaws.com/iceberg' CATALOG_API_TYPE = AWS_GLUE WAREHOUSE = '<YOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID>:s3tablescatalog/<YOUR_BUCKET_NAME>' ACCESS_DELEGATION_MODE = VENDED_CREDENTIALS ) REST_AUTHENTICATION = ( TYPE = SIGV4 SIGV4_IAM_ROLE = 'arn:aws:iam::<YOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID>:role/snowflake-s3tables-reader' SIGV4_SIGNING_REGION = '<YOUR_AWS_REGION>' ) REFRESH_INTERVAL_SECONDS = 120 ENABLED = TRUE; The role name snowflake-s3tables-reader is the IAM role you create in the next section. You reference it here in advance so Snowflake knows which role to assume. Get Snowflake's AWS identity Run the following in the same Snowflake worksheet: DESC INTEGRATION tiger_s3tables_catalog; From the output, save these two values, which you need in the next section: Field Example value API_AWS_IAM_USER_ARN arn:aws:iam::111122223333:user/abc123 API_AWS_EXTERNAL_ID ABC12345_SFCRole=2_xxxx=

Grant AWS access to Snowflake Section titled “Grant AWS access to Snowflake”

Create a dedicated IAM role so Snowflake can authenticate to your S3 Table Bucket. A separate role keeps the Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector write path isolated. Snowflake configuration changes can never affect the sync, and access can be revoked independently.

Create the IAM role Use the API_AWS_IAM_USER_ARN and API_AWS_EXTERNAL_ID values from the previous section: Terminal window aws iam create-role \ --role-name snowflake-s3tables-reader \ --assume-role-policy-document '{ "Version": "2012-10-17", "Statement": [ { "Effect": "Allow", "Principal": { "AWS": "<API_AWS_IAM_USER_ARN>" }, "Action": "sts:AssumeRole", "Condition": { "StringEquals": { "sts:ExternalId": "<API_AWS_EXTERNAL_ID>" } } } ] }' Attach read permissions to the role Terminal window aws iam put-role-policy \ --role-name snowflake-s3tables-reader \ --policy-name snowflake-s3tables-access \ --policy-document '{ "Version": "2012-10-17", "Statement": [ { "Sid": "GlueAccess", "Effect": "Allow", "Action": [ "glue:GetCatalog", "glue:GetDatabase", "glue:GetDatabases", "glue:GetTable", "glue:GetTables" ], "Resource": "*" }, { "Sid": "LakeFormationAccess", "Effect": "Allow", "Action": [ "lakeformation:GetDataAccess" ], "Resource": "*" }, { "Sid": "S3TablesReadAccess", "Effect": "Allow", "Action": [ "s3tables:GetTableBucket", "s3tables:GetNamespace", "s3tables:ListNamespaces", "s3tables:GetTable", "s3tables:ListTables", "s3tables:GetTableData", "s3tables:GetTableMetadataLocation" ], "Resource": [ "arn:aws:s3tables:<YOUR_AWS_REGION>:<YOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID>:bucket/<YOUR_BUCKET_NAME>", "arn:aws:s3tables:<YOUR_AWS_REGION>:<YOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID>:bucket/<YOUR_BUCKET_NAME>/table/*" ] } ] }' Grant Lake Formation permissions Grant the Snowflake role SELECT and DESCRIBE access to all tables in your namespace: Terminal window aws lakeformation grant-permissions \ --region <YOUR_AWS_REGION> \ --principal DataLakePrincipalIdentifier=arn:aws:iam::<YOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID>:role/snowflake-s3tables-reader \ --resource '{ "Table": { "CatalogId": "<YOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID>:s3tablescatalog/<YOUR_BUCKET_NAME>", "DatabaseName": "<YOUR_NAMESPACE>", "TableWildcard": {} } }' \ --permissions "SELECT" "DESCRIBE"

Register tables in Snowflake Section titled “Register tables in Snowflake”

Each table that Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector has synced must be registered once in Snowflake before it can be queried.

Create a database and schema in Snowflake CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS tiger_data; CREATE SCHEMA IF NOT EXISTS tiger_data. < YOUR_NAMESPACE > ; List the synced tables Run the following command to see which tables Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector has written to your bucket: Terminal window aws s3tables list-tables \ --table-bucket-arn arn:aws:s3tables:<YOUR_AWS_REGION>:<YOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID>:bucket/<YOUR_BUCKET_NAME> \ --namespace <YOUR_NAMESPACE> \ --region <YOUR_AWS_REGION> The output lists your table names. These are your <YOUR_TABLE_NAME> values. Register each table Run the following once per table name from the previous step: CREATE ICEBERG TABLE tiger_data. < YOUR_NAMESPACE > . < YOUR_TABLE_NAME > CATALOG = 'tiger_s3tables_catalog' CATALOG_TABLE_NAME = '<YOUR_TABLE_NAME>' AUTO_REFRESH = TRUE; Each time Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector syncs a new table, run this statement to make it queryable in Snowflake.

Verify the integration Section titled “Verify the integration”

To confirm Snowflake can access your Tiger Cloud service data:

Verify catalog connectivity Run the following in a Snowflake worksheet: SELECT SYSTEM $VERIFY_CATALOG_INTEGRATION( 'tiger_s3tables_catalog' ); A successful response looks like: { "success" : true , "errorCode" : "" , "errorMessage" : "" } Query a registered table Run a query against one of the tables you registered: SELECT * FROM tiger_data. < YOUR_NAMESPACE > . < YOUR_TABLE_NAME > LIMIT 10 ; You see the first ten rows of data synced from your Tiger Cloud service. The real value is joining time-series data from Tiger Cloud with reference data that lives natively in Snowflake, with no pipeline required. For example, given a customers table already in Snowflake and a sensor_readings hypertable synced from Tiger Cloud: SELECT c . customer_name , DATE_TRUNC( 'hour' , s . time ) AS hour , AVG ( s . temperature ) AS avg_temp FROM tiger_data. < YOUR_NAMESPACE > .sensor_readings AS s JOIN snowflake_warehouse . public .customers AS c ON s . customer_id = c . id WHERE s . time >= DATEADD ( day , - 7 , CURRENT_TIMESTAMP ()) GROUP BY 1 , 2 ORDER BY 2 DESC ;

You have successfully integrated Snowflake with Tiger Cloud.

Refresh metadata on demand Section titled “Refresh metadata on demand”

New rows inserted in Tiger Cloud are visible in Snowflake within the REFRESH_INTERVAL_SECONDS window (120 seconds by default). To see changes immediately without waiting:

ALTER CATALOG INTEGRATION tiger_s3tables_catalog REFRESH;

sts:AssumeRole not authorized : The API_AWS_IAM_USER_ARN or API_AWS_EXTERNAL_ID in the IAM role trust policy is incorrect or stale. Re-run the DESC INTEGRATION step and recreate the role with fresh values.

The or in the IAM role trust policy is incorrect or stale. Re-run the step and recreate the role with fresh values. glue:GetCatalog not authorized : The Snowflake IAM role is missing Glue permissions. Re-run the aws iam put-role-policy step.

The Snowflake IAM role is missing Glue permissions. Re-run the step. Unable to retrieve credentials from Lake Formation : The Snowflake IAM role is missing lakeformation:GetDataAccess . Re-run the aws iam put-role-policy step.

The Snowflake IAM role is missing . Re-run the step. Insufficient Lake Formation permission on table : The Lake Formation grant is missing. Re-run the aws lakeformation grant-permissions step.

The Lake Formation grant is missing. Re-run the step. Unmatched catalog api type PUBLIC and authentication type SIGV4 : CATALOG_API_TYPE = AWS_GLUE is missing from REST_CONFIG . Re-run the CREATE OR REPLACE CATALOG INTEGRATION step.

is missing from . Re-run the step. Table not visible after list-tables : Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector has not completed a full sync cycle yet. Check connector status in Tiger Console.

Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector has not completed a full sync cycle yet. Check connector status in Tiger Console. Stale data in Snowflake: Run ALTER CATALOG INTEGRATION tiger_s3tables_catalog REFRESH to force a metadata refresh.

Run to force a metadata refresh. Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector write path failing: The Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector IAM role and the snowflake-s3tables-reader role are completely separate. Check that you have not modified the Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector IAM role.