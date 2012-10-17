Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector enables you to build real-time applications alongside efficient data pipeline management within a single system.

Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector is a native integration enabling synchronization between hypertables and relational tables running in Tiger Cloud services to Iceberg tables running in Amazon S3 Tables in your AWS account.

To follow the steps on this page:

Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability. You need your connection details.

Note This feature is currently not supported for Tiger Cloud on Microsoft Azure.

Integrate a data lake with your service Section titled “Integrate a data lake with your service”

To connect a Tiger Cloud service to your data lake:

AWS Management Console

AWS CloudFormation CLI

Manual configuration Set the AWS region to host your table bucket In AWS CloudFormation, select the current AWS region at the top-right of the page. Set it to the Region you want to create your table bucket in. This must match the region your Tiger Cloud service is running in: if the regions do not match AWS charges you for cross-region data transfer. Create your CloudFormation stack Click Create stack , then select With new resources (standard) . In Amazon S3 URL , paste the following URL, then click Next . https://tigerlake.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/tigerlake-connect-cloudformation.yaml In Specify stack details , enter the following details, then click Next : Stack Name : a name for this CloudFormation stack

: a name for this CloudFormation stack BucketName : a name for this S3 table bucket

: a name for this S3 table bucket ProjectID and ServiceID : enter the connection details for your Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector service In Configure stack options check I acknowledge that AWS CloudFormation might create IAM resources , then click Next . In Review and create , click Submit , then wait for the deployment to complete. AWS deploys your stack and creates the S3 table bucket and IAM role. Click Outputs , then copy all four outputs. Connect your service to the data lake In Tiger Console, select the service you want to integrate with AWS S3 Tables, then click Connectors . Select the Apache Iceberg connector and supply the: ARN of the S3Table bucket

ARN of a role with permissions to write to the table bucket Provisioning takes a couple of minutes. Create your CloudFormation stack Replace the following values in the command, then run it from the terminal: Region : region of the S3 table bucket

: region of the S3 table bucket StackName : the name for this CloudFormation stack

: the name for this CloudFormation stack BucketName : the name of the S3 table bucket to create

: the name of the S3 table bucket to create ProjectID : enter your Tiger Cloud service connection details

: enter your Tiger Cloud service connection details ServiceID : enter your Tiger Cloud service connection details Terminal window aws cloudformation create-stack \ --capabilities CAPABILITY_IAM \ --template-url https://tigerlake.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/tigerlake-connect-cloudformation.yaml \ --region <Region> \ --stack-name <StackName> \ --parameters \ ParameterKey=BucketName,ParameterValue="<BucketName>" \ ParameterKey=ProjectID,ParameterValue="<ProjectID>" \ ParameterKey=ServiceID,ParameterValue="<ServiceID>" Setting up the integration through Tiger Console in Tiger Cloud, provides a convenient copy-paste option with the placeholders populated. Connect your service to the data lake In Tiger Console, select the service you want to integrate with AWS S3 Tables, then click Connectors . Select the Apache Iceberg connector and supply the: ARN of the S3Table bucket

ARN of a role with permissions to write to the table bucket Provisioning takes a couple of minutes. Create a S3 Bucket Set the AWS region to host your table bucket In Amazon S3 console, select the current AWS region at the top-right of the page. Set it to the Region your you want to create your table bucket in. This must match the region your Tiger Cloud service is running in: if the regions do not match AWS charges you for cross-region data transfer. In the left navigation pane, click Table buckets , then click Create table bucket . Enter Table bucket name , then click Create table bucket . Copy the Amazon Resource Name (ARN) for your table bucket. Create an ARN role In IAM Dashboard, click Roles then click Create role In Select trusted entity , click Custom trust policy , replace the Custom trust policy code block with the following: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : { "AWS" : "arn:aws:iam::142548018081:root" }, "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Condition" : { "StringEquals" : { "sts:ExternalId" : "<ProjectID>/<ServiceID>" } } } ] } "Principal": { "AWS": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:root" } does not mean root access. This delegates permissions to the entire AWS account, not just the root user. Replace <ProjectID> and <ServiceID> with the the connection details for your Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector service, then click Next . In Permissions policies . click Next . In Role details , enter Role name , then click Create role . In Roles , select the role you just created, then click Add Permissions > Create inline policy . Select JSON then replace the Policy editor code block with the following: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "BucketOps" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "s3tables:*" ], "Resource" : "<S3TABLE_BUCKET_ARN>" }, { "Sid" : "BucketTableOps" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : [ "s3tables:*" ], "Resource" : "<S3TABLE_BUCKET_ARN>/table/*" } ] } Replace <S3TABLE_BUCKET_ARN> with the Amazon Resource Name (ARN) for the table bucket you just created. Click Next , then give the inline policy a name and click Create policy . Connect your service to the data lake In Tiger Console, select the service you want to integrate with AWS S3 Tables, then click Connectors . Select the Apache Iceberg connector and supply the: ARN of the S3Table bucket

ARN of a role with permissions to write to the table bucket Provisioning takes a couple of minutes.

Stream data from your service to your data lake Section titled “Stream data from your service to your data lake”

Records are imported in time order, from oldest to newest. Your hypertable or relational table must have a primary key, or composite primary keys as a prerequisite to sync to Iceberg.

When you start syncing, all data in the table is streamed to Iceberg in the following processes:

Table snapshot: stream data from a snapshot of the source table to the destination Iceberg table at approximately 300.000 records a second. For larger tables, import speeds are approximately 1 billion records or 100 GB of data an hour. However, these numbers vary on table width and the complexity of the schema.

Table changes: stream changes made to the source table (CDC) after the snapshot is taken to a branch of the destination Iceberg table. This happens at approximately 30.000 events a second. Ingest bursts exceeding this can be handled for a certain amount of time and feathered out over time. This depends on duration of the ingestion burst, and the amount of extra events to be handled.

Once the snapshot is fully imported, the snapshot and CDC Iceberg table branches are merged. Merging takes from a couple of seconds, to ten minutes for larger tables of 5TB or more. During this time, new events are held on the WAL. Once the merge is completed, events in the WAL are CDC’d to Iceberg. This implies eventual consistency of the Iceberg table after you started the the sync.

To stream data from a PostgreSQL relational table, or a hypertable in your Tiger Cloud service to your data lake, run the following statement:

ALTER TABLE < table_name > SET ( tigerlake . iceberg_sync = true | false, tigerlake . iceberg_partitionby = '<partition_specification>' , tigerlake . iceberg_namespace = '<namespace>' , tigerlake . iceberg_table = '<table>' )

tigerlake.iceberg_sync : boolean , set to true to start streaming, or false to stop the stream. A stream cannot resume after being stopped.

: , set to to start streaming, or to stop the stream. A stream resume after being stopped. tigerlake.iceberg_partitionby : optional property to define a partition specification in Iceberg. By default the Iceberg table is partitioned as day(<time-column of {HYPERTABLE}>) . This default behavior is only applicable to hypertables. For more information, see partitioning.

: optional property to define a partition specification in Iceberg. By default the Iceberg table is partitioned as . This default behavior is only applicable to hypertables. For more information, see partitioning. tigerlake.iceberg_namespace : optional property to set a namespace, the default is timescaledb .

: optional property to set a namespace, the default is . tigerlake.iceberg_table : optional property to specify a different table name. If no name is specified the PostgreSQL table name is used.

By default, the partition interval for an Iceberg table is one day(time-column) for a Hypertable. PostgreSQL table sync does not enable any partitioning in Iceberg for non-hypertables. You can set it using tigerlake.iceberg_partitionby. The following partition intervals and specifications are supported:

Interval Description Source types hour Extract a date or timestamp day, as days from epoch. Epoch is 1970-01-01. date , timestamp , timestamptz day Extract a date or timestamp day, as days from epoch. date , timestamp , timestamptz month Extract a date or timestamp day, as days from epoch. date , timestamp , timestamptz year Extract a date or timestamp day, as days from epoch. date , timestamp , timestamptz truncate[W] Value truncated to width W, see options

These partitions define the behavior using the Iceberg partition specification.

The following samples show you how to tune data sync from a hypertable or a PostgreSQL relational table to your data lake:

Sync a hypertable with the default one-day partitioning interval on the ts_column column To start syncing data from a hypertable to your data lake using the default one-day chunk interval as the partitioning scheme to the Iceberg table, run the following statement: ALTER TABLE my_hypertable SET ( tigerlake . iceberg_sync = true); This is equivalent to day(ts_column) .

Specify a custom partitioning scheme for a hypertable You use the tigerlake.iceberg_partitionby property to specify a different partitioning scheme for the Iceberg table at sync start. For example, to enforce an hourly partition scheme from the chunks on ts_column on a hypertable, run the following statement: ALTER TABLE my_hypertable SET ( tigerlake . iceberg_sync = true, tigerlake . iceberg_partitionby = 'hour(ts_column)' );

Set the partition to sync relational tables PostgreSQL relational tables do not forward a partitioning scheme to Iceberg, you must specify the partitioning scheme using tigerlake.iceberg_partitionby when you start the sync. For example, for a standard PostgreSQL table to sync to the Iceberg table with daily partitioning , run the following statement: ALTER TABLE my_postgres_table SET ( tigerlake . iceberg_sync = true, tigerlake . iceberg_partitionby = 'day(timestamp_col)' );

Stop sync to an Iceberg table for a hypertable or a PostgreSQL relational table ALTER TABLE my_hypertable SET ( tigerlake . iceberg_sync = false);

Update or add the partitioning scheme of an Iceberg table To change the partitioning scheme of an Iceberg table, you specify the desired partitioning scheme using the tigerlake.iceberg_partitionby property. For example. if the samples table has an hourly ( hour(ts) ) partition on the ts timestamp column, to change to daily partitioning, call the following statement: ALTER TABLE samples SET ( tigerlake . iceberg_partitionby = 'day(ts)' ); This statement is also correct for Iceberg tables without a partitioning scheme. When you change the partition, you do not have to pause the sync to Iceberg. Apache Iceberg handles the partitioning operation in function of the internal implementation.

Specify a different namespace

By default, tables are created in the the timescaledb namespace. To specify a different namespace when you start the sync, use the tigerlake.iceberg_namespace property. For example:

ALTER TABLE my_hypertable SET ( tigerlake . iceberg_sync = true, tigerlake . iceberg_namespace = 'my_namespace' );

Specify a different Iceberg table name

The table name in Iceberg is the same as the source table in Tiger Cloud. Some services do not allow mixed case, or have other constraints for table names. To define a different table name for the Iceberg table at sync start, use the tigerlake.iceberg_table property. For example:

ALTER TABLE Mixed_CASE_TableNAME SET ( tigerlake . iceberg_sync = true, tigerlake . iceberg_table = 'my_table_name' );