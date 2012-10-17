Integrate data lakes with Tiger Cloud
Unify the Tiger Cloud operational architecture with data lake architectures
Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector enables you to build real-time applications alongside efficient data pipeline management within a single system.
Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector is a native integration enabling synchronization between hypertables and relational tables running in Tiger Cloud services to Iceberg tables running in Amazon S3 Tables in your AWS account.
PrerequisitesSection titled “Prerequisites”
To follow the steps on this page:
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Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability.
You need your connection details.
This feature is currently not supported for Tiger Cloud on Microsoft Azure.
Integrate a data lake with your serviceSection titled “Integrate a data lake with your service”
To connect a Tiger Cloud service to your data lake:
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Set the AWS region to host your table bucket
- In AWS CloudFormation, select the current AWS region at the top-right of the page.
- Set it to the Region you want to create your table bucket in.
This must match the region your Tiger Cloud service is running in: if the regions do not match AWS charges you for cross-region data transfer.
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Create your CloudFormation stack
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Click
Create stack, then select
With new resources (standard).
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In
Amazon S3 URL, paste the following URL, then click
Next.
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In
Specify stack details, enter the following details, then click
Next:
Stack Name: a name for this CloudFormation stack
BucketName: a name for this S3 table bucket
ProjectIDand
ServiceID: enter the connection details for your Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector service
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-
In
Configure stack optionscheck
I acknowledge that AWS CloudFormation might create IAM resources, then click
Next.
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In
Review and create, click
Submit, then wait for the deployment to complete. AWS deploys your stack and creates the S3 table bucket and IAM role.
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Click
Outputs, then copy all four outputs.
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Connect your service to the data lake
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In Tiger Console, select the service you want to integrate with AWS S3 Tables, then click
Connectors.
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Select the Apache Iceberg connector and supply the:
- ARN of the S3Table bucket
- ARN of a role with permissions to write to the table bucket
Provisioning takes a couple of minutes.
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Create your CloudFormation stack
Replace the following values in the command, then run it from the terminal:
Region: region of the S3 table bucket
StackName: the name for this CloudFormation stack
BucketName: the name of the S3 table bucket to create
ProjectID: enter your Tiger Cloud service connection details
ServiceID: enter your Tiger Cloud service connection details
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Setting up the integration through Tiger Console in Tiger Cloud, provides a convenient copy-paste option with the placeholders populated.
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Connect your service to the data lake
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In Tiger Console, select the service you want to integrate with AWS S3 Tables, then click
Connectors.
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Select the Apache Iceberg connector and supply the:
- ARN of the S3Table bucket
- ARN of a role with permissions to write to the table bucket
Provisioning takes a couple of minutes.
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Create a S3 Bucket
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Set the AWS region to host your table bucket
- In Amazon S3 console, select the current AWS region at the top-right of the page.
- Set it to the Region your you want to create your table bucket in.
This must match the region your Tiger Cloud service is running in: if the regions do not match AWS charges you for cross-region data transfer.
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In the left navigation pane, click
Table buckets, then click
Create table bucket.
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Enter
Table bucket name, then click
Create table bucket.
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Copy the
Amazon Resource Name (ARN)for your table bucket.
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Create an ARN role
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In IAM Dashboard, click
Rolesthen click
Create role
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In
Select trusted entity, click
Custom trust policy, replace the Custom trust policy code block with the following:
"Principal": { "AWS": "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:root" }does not mean
rootaccess. This delegates permissions to the entire AWS account, not just the root user.
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Replace
<ProjectID>and
<ServiceID>with the the connection details for your Tiger Cloud Iceberg connector service, then click
Next.
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In
Permissions policies. click
Next.
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In
Role details, enter
Role name, then click
Create role.
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In
Roles, select the role you just created, then click
Add Permissions>
Create inline policy.
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Select
JSONthen replace the
Policy editorcode block with the following:
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Replace
<S3TABLE_BUCKET_ARN>with the
Amazon Resource Name (ARN)for the table bucket you just created.
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Click
Next, then give the inline policy a name and click
Create policy.
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Connect your service to the data lake
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In Tiger Console, select the service you want to integrate with AWS S3 Tables, then click
Connectors.
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Select the Apache Iceberg connector and supply the:
- ARN of the S3Table bucket
- ARN of a role with permissions to write to the table bucket
Provisioning takes a couple of minutes.
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Stream data from your service to your data lakeSection titled “Stream data from your service to your data lake”
Records are imported in time order, from oldest to newest. Your hypertable or relational table must have a primary key, or composite primary keys as a prerequisite to sync to Iceberg.
When you start syncing, all data in the table is streamed to Iceberg in the following processes:
- Table snapshot: stream data from a snapshot of the source table to the destination Iceberg table at approximately 300.000 records a second. For larger tables, import speeds are approximately 1 billion records or 100 GB of data an hour. However, these numbers vary on table width and the complexity of the schema.
- Table changes: stream changes made to the source table (CDC) after the snapshot is taken to a branch of the destination Iceberg table. This happens at approximately 30.000 events a second. Ingest bursts exceeding this can be handled for a certain amount of time and feathered out over time. This depends on duration of the ingestion burst, and the amount of extra events to be handled.
Once the snapshot is fully imported, the snapshot and CDC Iceberg table branches are merged. Merging takes from a couple of seconds, to ten minutes for larger tables of 5TB or more. During this time, new events are held on the WAL. Once the merge is completed, events in the WAL are CDC’d to Iceberg. This implies eventual consistency of the Iceberg table after you started the the sync.
To stream data from a PostgreSQL relational table, or a hypertable in your Tiger Cloud service to your data lake, run the following statement:
tigerlake.iceberg_sync:
boolean, set to
trueto start streaming, or
falseto stop the stream. A stream cannot resume after being stopped.
tigerlake.iceberg_partitionby: optional property to define a partition specification in Iceberg. By default the Iceberg table is partitioned as
day(<time-column of {HYPERTABLE}>). This default behavior is only applicable to hypertables. For more information, see partitioning.
tigerlake.iceberg_namespace: optional property to set a namespace, the default is
timescaledb.
tigerlake.iceberg_table: optional property to specify a different table name. If no name is specified the PostgreSQL table name is used.
Partitioning intervalsSection titled “Partitioning intervals”
By default, the partition interval for an Iceberg table is one day(time-column) for a Hypertable. PostgreSQL table sync does not enable any partitioning in Iceberg for non-hypertables. You can set it using tigerlake.iceberg_partitionby. The following partition intervals and specifications are supported:
|Interval
|Description
|Source types
hour
|Extract a date or timestamp day, as days from epoch. Epoch is 1970-01-01.
date,
timestamp,
timestamptz
day
|Extract a date or timestamp day, as days from epoch.
date,
timestamp,
timestamptz
month
|Extract a date or timestamp day, as days from epoch.
date,
timestamp,
timestamptz
year
|Extract a date or timestamp day, as days from epoch.
date,
timestamp,
timestamptz
truncate[W]
|Value truncated to width W, see options
These partitions define the behavior using the Iceberg partition specification.
Sample codeSection titled “Sample code”
The following samples show you how to tune data sync from a hypertable or a PostgreSQL relational table to your data lake:
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Sync a hypertable with the default one-day partitioning interval on the
ts_columncolumn
To start syncing data from a hypertable to your data lake using the default one-day chunk interval as the partitioning scheme to the Iceberg table, run the following statement:
This is equivalent to
day(ts_column).
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Specify a custom partitioning scheme for a hypertable
You use the
tigerlake.iceberg_partitionbyproperty to specify a different partitioning scheme for the Iceberg table at sync start. For example, to enforce an hourly partition scheme from the chunks on
ts_columnon a hypertable, run the following statement:
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Set the partition to sync relational tables
PostgreSQL relational tables do not forward a partitioning scheme to Iceberg, you must specify the partitioning scheme using
tigerlake.iceberg_partitionbywhen you start the sync. For example, for a standard PostgreSQL table to sync to the Iceberg table with daily partitioning , run the following statement:
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Stop sync to an Iceberg table for a hypertable or a PostgreSQL relational table
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Update or add the partitioning scheme of an Iceberg table
To change the partitioning scheme of an Iceberg table, you specify the desired partitioning scheme using the
tigerlake.iceberg_partitionbyproperty. For example. if the
samplestable has an hourly (
hour(ts)) partition on the
tstimestamp column, to change to daily partitioning, call the following statement:
This statement is also correct for Iceberg tables without a partitioning scheme. When you change the partition, you do not have to pause the sync to Iceberg. Apache Iceberg handles the partitioning operation in function of the internal implementation.
Specify a different namespace
By default, tables are created in the the
timescaledb namespace. To specify a different namespace when you start the sync, use the
tigerlake.iceberg_namespace property. For example:
Specify a different Iceberg table name
The table name in Iceberg is the same as the source table in Tiger Cloud.
Some services do not allow mixed case, or have other constraints for table names.
To define a different table name for the Iceberg table at sync start, use the
tigerlake.iceberg_table property. For example:
LimitationsSection titled “Limitations”
- Service requires PostgreSQL 17.6 and above is supported.
- Amazon S3 Tables Iceberg REST catalog only is supported.
- In order to collect deletes made to data in the columstore, certain columnstore optimizations are disabled for hypertables, this includes Direct Compress.
- The
TRUNCATEstatement is not supported, and does not truncate data in the corresponding Iceberg table.
- Data in a hypertable that has been moved to the low-cost object storage tier is not synced.
- Writing to the same S3 table bucket from multiple services is not supported, bucket-to-service mapping is one-to-one.
- Iceberg snapshots are pruned automatically if the amount exceeds 2500.
- A hypertable with long running continuous aggregates refresh transactions, plus 30 minutes, can cause issues with holding the replication slot too long. Please consider batching in these cases.