Sync data from Postgres

You use the source PostgreSQL connector in Tiger Cloud to synchronize all data or specific tables from a PostgreSQL database instance to your service, in real time. You run the connector continuously, turning PostgreSQL into a primary database with your service as a logical replica. This enables you to leverage Tiger Cloud‘s real-time analytics capabilities on your replica data.

The source PostgreSQL connector in Tiger Cloud leverages the well-established PostgreSQL logical replication protocol. By relying on this protocol, Tiger Cloud ensures compatibility, familiarity, and a broader knowledge base, making it easier for you to adopt the connector and integrate your data.

You use the source PostgreSQL connector for data synchronization, rather than migration. This includes:

Copy existing data from a PostgreSQL instance to a Tiger Cloud service: Copy data at up to 150 GB/hr. You need at least a 4 CPU/16 GB source database, and a 4 CPU/16 GB target service. Copy the publication tables in parallel. Large tables are still copied using a single connection. Parallel copying is in the backlog. Forget foreign key relationships. The connector disables foreign key validation during the sync. For example, if a metrics table refers to the id column on the tags table, you can still sync only the metrics table without worrying about their foreign key relationships. Track progress. PostgreSQL exposes COPY progress under pg_stat_progress_copy .

Synchronize real-time changes from a PostgreSQL instance to a Tiger Cloud service.

Add and remove tables on demand using the PostgreSQL PUBLICATION interface.

Enable features such as hypertables, columnstore, and continuous aggregates on your logical replica.

Indexes, primary key, unique constraints, and sequences are not migrated. Create needed indexes on the target for your queries.

TimescaleDB as source has limited support (e.g. no continuous aggregates).

Schema changes must be coordinated: apply compatible changes on the target first, then on the source.

WAL volume on the source increases during large table copy.

Continuous aggregates: The connector uses session_replication_role=replica during copy, so triggers (including continuous aggregate invalidation) do not run. Data synced during initial load below a continuous aggregate’s materialization watermark may not appear in the aggregate until you manually refresh. If the aggregate exists on the source, include it in the connector’s publication; if only on the target, use the force option of refresh_continuous_aggregate to refresh affected ranges.