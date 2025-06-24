Sync data from Postgres
Sync updates to your primary Postgres database with Tiger Cloud in real time
You use the source PostgreSQL connector in Tiger Cloud to synchronize all data or specific tables from a PostgreSQL database instance to your service, in real time. You run the connector continuously, turning PostgreSQL into a primary database with your service as a logical replica. This enables you to leverage Tiger Cloud‘s real-time analytics capabilities on your replica data.
The source PostgreSQL connector in Tiger Cloud leverages the well-established PostgreSQL logical replication protocol. By relying on this protocol, Tiger Cloud ensures compatibility, familiarity, and a broader knowledge base, making it easier for you to adopt the connector and integrate your data.
You use the source PostgreSQL connector for data synchronization, rather than migration. This includes:
-
Copy existing data from a PostgreSQL instance to a Tiger Cloud service:
-
Copy data at up to 150 GB/hr.
You need at least a 4 CPU/16 GB source database, and a 4 CPU/16 GB target service.
-
Copy the publication tables in parallel.
Large tables are still copied using a single connection. Parallel copying is in the backlog.
-
Forget foreign key relationships.
The connector disables foreign key validation during the sync. For example, if a
metricstable refers to the
idcolumn on the
tagstable, you can still sync only the
metricstable without worrying about their foreign key relationships.
-
Track progress.
PostgreSQL exposes
COPYprogress under
pg_stat_progress_copy.
-
-
Synchronize real-time changes from a PostgreSQL instance to a Tiger Cloud service.
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Add and remove tables on demand using the PostgreSQL PUBLICATION interface.
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Enable features such as hypertables, columnstore, and continuous aggregates on your logical replica.
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Indexes, primary key, unique constraints, and sequences are not migrated. Create needed indexes on the target for your queries.
-
TimescaleDB as source has limited support (e.g. no continuous aggregates).
-
Schema changes must be coordinated: apply compatible changes on the target first, then on the source.
-
WAL volume on the source increases during large table copy.
-
Continuous aggregates: The connector uses
session_replication_role=replicaduring copy, so triggers (including continuous aggregate invalidation) do not run. Data synced during initial load below a continuous aggregate’s materialization watermark may not appear in the aggregate until you manually refresh. If the aggregate exists on the source, include it in the connector’s publication; if only on the target, use the
forceoption of refresh_continuous_aggregate to refresh affected ranges.
Prerequisites
To follow the steps on this page:
-
Create a target Tiger Cloud service with real-time analytics enabled.
You need your connection details.
-
Install the PostgreSQL client tools on your sync machine.
-
Ensure that the source PostgreSQL instance and the target Tiger Cloud service have the same extensions installed.
The source PostgreSQL connector does not create extensions on the target. If the table uses column types from an extension, first create the extension on the target Tiger Cloud service before syncing the table.
Limitations
-
The source PostgreSQL instance must be accessible from the Internet.
Services hosted behind a firewall or VPC are not supported. This functionality is on the roadmap.
-
Indexes, including the primary key, unique constraints, and sequences are not migrated to the target Tiger Cloud service.
We recommend that, depending on your query patterns, you create only the necessary indexes on the target Tiger Cloud service.
-
Using TimescaleDB as the source has limited support (no CAGGs).
-
The source must be running PostgreSQL 13 or later.
-
Schema changes must be co-ordinated.
Make compatible changes to the schema in your Tiger Cloud service first, then make the same changes to the source PostgreSQL instance.
-
Ensure that the source PostgreSQL instance and the target Tiger Cloud service have the same extensions installed.
The source PostgreSQL connector does not create extensions on the target. If the table uses column types from an extension, first create the extension on the target Tiger Cloud service before syncing the table.
-
There is WAL volume growth on the source PostgreSQL instance during large table copy.
-
Continuous aggregate invalidation
The connector uses
session_replication_role=replicaduring data replication, which prevents table triggers from firing. This includes the internal triggers that mark continuous aggregates as invalid when underlying data changes.
If you have continuous aggregates on your target database, they do not automatically refresh for data inserted during the migration. This limitation only applies to data below the continuous aggregate’s materialization watermark. For example, backfilled data. New rows synced above the continuous aggregate watermark are used correctly when refreshing.
This can lead to:
- Missing data in continuous aggregates for the migration period.
- Stale aggregate data.
- Queries returning incomplete results.
If the continuous aggregate exists in the source database, best practice is to add it to the PostgreSQL connector publication. If it only exists on the target database, manually refresh the continuous aggregate using the
forceoption of refresh_continuous_aggregate.
Set your connection string
This variable holds the connection information for the source database. In the terminal on your migration machine, set the following:
Avoid using connection strings that route through connection poolers like PgBouncer or similar tools. This tool requires a direct connection to the database to function properly.
Tune your source database
Updating parameters on a PostgreSQL instance will cause an outage. Choose a time that will cause the least issues to tune this database.
- Tune the Write Ahead Log (WAL) on the RDS/Aurora PostgreSQL source database
- In RDS console, select the RDS instance to migrate.
- Click
Configuration, scroll down and note the
DB instance parameter group, then click
Parameter Groups.
- Click
Create parameter group, fill in the form with the following values, then click
Create:
•
Parameter group name, whatever suits your fancy.
•
Description, knock yourself out with this one.
•
Engine type,
PostgreSQL
•
Parameter group family, the same as
DB instance parameter groupin your
Configuration.
- In
Parameter groups, select the parameter group you created, then click
Edit.
- Update the following parameters, then click
Save changes:
rds.logical_replicationset to
1: record the information needed for logical decoding.
wal_sender_timeoutset to
0: disable the timeout for the sender process.
- In RDS, navigate back to your databases, select the RDS instance to migrate, and click
Modify.
- Scroll down to
Database options, select your new parameter group, and click
Continue.
- Click
Apply immediatelyor choose a maintenance window, then click
Modify DB instance.
Changing parameters will cause an outage. Wait for the database instance to reboot before continuing. After it comes back up, verify that the new settings are in effect on your database.
- Create a user for the source PostgreSQL connector and assign permissions
- Create
<pg connector username>:
You can use an existing user. However, you must ensure that the user has the following permissions.
- Grant permissions to create a replication slot:
- Grant permissions to create a publication:
- Assign the user permissions on the source database:
If the tables you are syncing are not in the
publicschema, grant the user permissions for each schema you are syncing:
- On each table you want to sync, make
<pg connector username>the owner:
You can skip this step if the replicating user is already the owner of the tables.
- Create
- Enable replication DELETE and UPDATE operations
Replica identity assists data replication by identifying the rows being modified. Your options are that each table and hypertable in the source database should either have:
- A primary key: data replication defaults to the primary key of the table being replicated. Nothing to do.
- A viable unique index: each table has a unique, non-partial, non-deferrable index that includes only columns marked as
NOT NULL. If a UNIQUE index does not exist, create one to assist the migration. You can delete it after migration. For each table, set
REPLICA IDENTITYto the viable unique index:
psql -X -d $SOURCE -c ‘ALTER TABLE <table name> REPLICA IDENTITY USING INDEX <_index_name>‘
- No primary key or viable unique index: use brute force. For each table, set
REPLICA IDENTITYto
FULL:
For each
psql -X -d $SOURCE -c ‘ALTER TABLE <table_name> REPLICA IDENTITY FULL’
UPDATEor
DELETEstatement, PostgreSQL reads the whole table to find all matching rows. This results in significantly slower replication. If you are expecting a large number of
UPDATEor
DELETEoperations on the table, best practice is to not use
FULL.
- Tune the Write Ahead Log (WAL) on the PostgreSQL source database
This will require a restart of the PostgreSQL source database.
- Create a user for the connector and assign permissions
- Create
<pg connector username>:
You can use an existing user. However, you must ensure that the user has the following permissions.
- Grant permissions to create a replication slot:
- Grant permissions to create a publication:
- Assign the user permissions on the source database:
If the tables you are syncing are not in the
publicschema, grant the user permissions for each schema you are syncing:
- On each table you want to sync, make
<pg connector username>the owner:
You can skip this step if the replicating user is already the owner of the tables.
- Create
- Enable replication DELETE and UPDATE operations
Replica identity assists data replication by identifying the rows being modified. Your options are that each table and hypertable in the source database should either have:
- A primary key: data replication defaults to the primary key of the table being replicated. Nothing to do.
- A viable unique index: each table has a unique, non-partial, non-deferrable index that includes only columns marked as
NOT NULL. If a UNIQUE index does not exist, create one to assist the migration. You can delete it after migration. For each table, set
REPLICA IDENTITYto the viable unique index:
psql -X -d $SOURCE -c ‘ALTER TABLE <table name> REPLICA IDENTITY USING INDEX <_index_name>‘
- No primary key or viable unique index: use brute force. For each table, set
REPLICA IDENTITYto
FULL:
For each
psql -X -d $SOURCE -c ‘ALTER TABLE <table_name> REPLICA IDENTITY FULL’
UPDATEor
DELETEstatement, PostgreSQL reads the whole table to find all matching rows. This results in significantly slower replication. If you are expecting a large number of
UPDATEor
DELETEoperations on the table, best practice is to not use
FULL.
Synchronize data to your Tiger Cloud service
To sync data from your PostgreSQL database to your Tiger Cloud service using Tiger Console:
- Connect to your Tiger Cloud service
In Tiger Console, select the service to sync live data to.
- Connect the source database and the target service
- Click
Connectors>
{C.PG}.
- Set the name for the new connector by clicking the pencil icon.
- Check the boxes for
Set wal_level to logicaland
Update your credentials, then click
Continue.
- Enter your database credentials or a PostgreSQL connection string, then click
Connect to database. This is the connection string for
<pg connector username>. Tiger Console connects to the source database and retrieves the schema information.
- Click
- Optimize the data to synchronize in hypertables
-
In the
Select tabledropdown, select the tables to sync.
-
Click
Select tables +.
Tiger Console checks the table schema and, if possible, suggests the column to use as the time dimension in a hypertable.
-
Click
Create Connector.
Tiger Console starts source PostgreSQL connector between the source database and the target service and displays the progress.
-
- Monitor synchronization
-
To view the amount of data replicated, click
Connectors. The diagram in
Connector data flowgives you an overview of the connectors you have created, their status, and how much data has been replicated.
-
To review the syncing progress for each table, click
Connectors>
Source connectors, then select the name of your connector in the table.
-
- Manage the connector
-
To edit the connector, click
Connectors>
Source connectors, then select the name of your connector in the table. You can rename the connector, delete or add new tables for syncing.
-
To pause a connector, click
Connectors>
Source connectors, then open the three-dot menu on the right and select
Pause.
-
To delete a connector, click
Connectors>
Source connectors, then open the three-dot menu on the right and select
Delete. You must pause the connector before deleting it.
-
And that is it, you are using the source PostgreSQL connector to synchronize all the data, or specific tables, from a PostgreSQL database instance to your Tiger Cloud service, in real time.
Prerequisites
Best practice is to use an Ubuntu EC2 instance hosted in the same region as your Tiger Cloud service to move data. That is, the machine you run the commands on to move your data from your source database to your target Tiger Cloud service.
Before you move your data:
-
Create a target Tiger Cloud service.
Each Tiger Cloud service has a single PostgreSQL instance that supports the most popular extensions. Tiger Cloud services do not support tablespaces, and there is no superuser associated with a service. Best practice is to create a Tiger Cloud service with at least 8 CPUs for a smoother experience. A higher-spec instance can significantly reduce the overall migration window.
-
To ensure that maintenance does not run while migration is in progress, best practice is to adjust the maintenance window.
-
Ensure that the source PostgreSQL instance and the target Tiger Cloud service have the same extensions installed.
The source PostgreSQL connector does not create extensions on the target. If the table uses column types from an extension, first create the extension on the target Tiger Cloud service before syncing the table.
-
Install Docker on your sync machine.
For a better experience, use a 4 CPU/16GB EC2 instance or greater to run the source PostgreSQL connector.
-
Install the PostgreSQL client tools on your sync machine.
This includes
psql,
pg_dump,
pg_dumpall, and
vacuumdbcommands.
Limitations
- The schema is not migrated by the source PostgreSQL connector, you use
pg_dump/
pg_restoreto migrate it.
-
Using TimescaleDB as the source has limited support (no CAGGs).
-
The source must be running PostgreSQL 13 or later.
-
Schema changes must be co-ordinated.
Make compatible changes to the schema in your Tiger Cloud service first, then make the same changes to the source PostgreSQL instance.
-
Ensure that the source PostgreSQL instance and the target Tiger Cloud service have the same extensions installed.
The source PostgreSQL connector does not create extensions on the target. If the table uses column types from an extension, first create the extension on the target Tiger Cloud service before syncing the table.
-
There is WAL volume growth on the source PostgreSQL instance during large table copy.
-
Continuous aggregate invalidation
The connector uses
session_replication_role=replicaduring data replication, which prevents table triggers from firing. This includes the internal triggers that mark continuous aggregates as invalid when underlying data changes.
If you have continuous aggregates on your target database, they do not automatically refresh for data inserted during the migration. This limitation only applies to data below the continuous aggregate’s materialization watermark. For example, backfilled data. New rows synced above the continuous aggregate watermark are used correctly when refreshing.
This can lead to:
- Missing data in continuous aggregates for the migration period.
- Stale aggregate data.
- Queries returning incomplete results.
If the continuous aggregate exists in the source database, best practice is to add it to the PostgreSQL connector publication. If it only exists on the target database, manually refresh the continuous aggregate using the
forceoption of refresh_continuous_aggregate.
Set your connection strings
The
<user> in the
SOURCE connection must have the replication role granted in order to create a replication slot.
These variables hold the connection information for the source database and target Tiger Cloud service. In Terminal on your migration machine, set the following:
You find the connection information for your Tiger Cloud service in the configuration file you downloaded when you created the service.
Avoid using connection strings that route through connection poolers like PgBouncer or similar tools. This tool requires a direct connection to the database to function properly.
Tune your source database
Updating parameters on a PostgreSQL instance will cause an outage. Choose a time that will cause the least issues to tune this database.
- Update the DB instance parameter group for your source database
In https://console.aws.amazon.com/rds/home#databases:, select the RDS instance to migrate.
Click
Configuration, scroll down and note the
DB instance parameter group, then click
Parameter groups
Click
Create parameter group, fill in the form with the following values, then click
Create.
- Parameter group name - whatever suits your fancy.
- Description - knock yourself out with this one.
- Engine type -
{C.PG}
- Parameter group family - the same as
DB instance parameter groupin your
Configuration.
- In
Parameter groups, select the parameter group you created, then click
Edit.
Update the following parameters, then click
Save changes.
rds.logical_replicationset to
1: record the information needed for logical decoding.
wal_sender_timeoutset to
0: disable the timeout for the sender process.
-
- In RDS, navigate back to your databases, select the RDS instance to migrate, and click
Modify.
- Scroll down to
Database options, select your new parameter group, and click
Continue.
Click
Apply immediatelyor choose a maintenance window, then click
Modify DB instance.
Changing parameters will cause an outage. Wait for the database instance to reboot before continuing.
- Verify that the settings are live in your database.
- Enable replication
DELETEand
UPDATEoperations
Replica identity assists data replication by identifying the rows being modified. Your options are that each table and hypertable in the source database should either have:
- A primary key: data replication defaults to the primary key of the table being replicated. Nothing to do.
- A viable unique index: each table has a unique, non-partial, non-deferrable index that includes only columns marked as
NOT NULL. If a UNIQUE index does not exist, create one to assist the migration. You can delete it after migration. For each table, set
REPLICA IDENTITYto the viable unique index:
psql -X -d $SOURCE -c ‘ALTER TABLE <table name> REPLICA IDENTITY USING INDEX <_index_name>‘
- No primary key or viable unique index: use brute force. For each table, set
REPLICA IDENTITYto
FULL:
For each
psql -X -d $SOURCE -c ‘ALTER TABLE <table_name> REPLICA IDENTITY FULL’
UPDATEor
DELETEstatement, PostgreSQL reads the whole table to find all matching rows. This results in significantly slower replication. If you are expecting a large number of
UPDATEor
DELETEoperations on the table, best practice is to not use
FULL.
- Tune the Write Ahead Log (WAL) on the PostgreSQL source database
This will require a restart of the PostgreSQL source database.
- Create a user for the connector and assign permissions
- Create
<pg connector username>:
You can use an existing user. However, you must ensure that the user has the following permissions.
- Grant permissions to create a replication slot:
- Grant permissions to create a publication:
- Assign the user permissions on the source database:
If the tables you are syncing are not in the
publicschema, grant the user permissions for each schema you are syncing:
- On each table you want to sync, make
<pg connector username>the owner:
You can skip this step if the replicating user is already the owner of the tables.
- Create
- Enable replication DELETE and UPDATE operations
Replica identity assists data replication by identifying the rows being modified. Your options are that each table and hypertable in the source database should either have:
- A primary key: data replication defaults to the primary key of the table being replicated. Nothing to do.
- A viable unique index: each table has a unique, non-partial, non-deferrable index that includes only columns marked as
NOT NULL. If a UNIQUE index does not exist, create one to assist the migration. You can delete it after migration. For each table, set
REPLICA IDENTITYto the viable unique index:
psql -X -d $SOURCE -c ‘ALTER TABLE <table name> REPLICA IDENTITY USING INDEX <_index_name>‘
- No primary key or viable unique index: use brute force. For each table, set
REPLICA IDENTITYto
FULL:
For each
psql -X -d $SOURCE -c ‘ALTER TABLE <table_name> REPLICA IDENTITY FULL’
UPDATEor
DELETEstatement, PostgreSQL reads the whole table to find all matching rows. This results in significantly slower replication. If you are expecting a large number of
UPDATEor
DELETEoperations on the table, best practice is to not use
FULL.
Migrate the table schema to the Tiger Cloud service
Use
pg_dump to:
- Download the schema from the source database
- Apply the schema on the target service
Convert partitions and tables with time-series data into hypertables
For efficient querying and analysis, you can convert tables which contain time-series or events data, and tables that are already partitioned using PostgreSQL declarative partition into hypertables.
- Convert tables to hypertables
Run the following on each table in the target Tiger Cloud service to convert it to a hypertable:
For example, to convert the metrics table into a hypertable with time as a partition column and 1 day as a partition interval:
- Convert PostgreSQL partitions to hypertables
Rename the partition and create a new regular table with the same name as the partitioned table, then convert to a hypertable:
Specify the tables to synchronize
After the schema is migrated, you
CREATE PUBLICATION on the source database that
specifies the tables to synchronize.
- Create a publication that specifies the table to synchronize
A
PUBLICATIONenables you to synchronize some or all the tables in the schema or database.
To add tables after to an existing publication, use ALTER PUBLICATION**
- Publish the PostgreSQL declarative partitioned table
To convert a partitioned table to a hypertable, follow Convert partitions and tables with time-series data into hypertables.
- Stop syncing a table in the
PUBLICATION, use
DROP TABLE
Synchronize data to your Tiger Cloud service
You use the source PostgreSQL connector docker image to synchronize changes in real time from a PostgreSQL database instance to a Tiger Cloud service:
- Start the source PostgreSQL connector
As you run the source PostgreSQL connector continuously, best practice is to run it as a Docker daemon.
-
version-tag: The latest available version tag of the live-sync image. See Docker Hub.
-
--publication: The name of the publication as you created in the previous step. To use multiple publications, repeat the
--publicationflag.
-
--subscription: The name that identifies the subscription on the target Tiger Cloud service.
-
--source: The connection string to the source PostgreSQL database.
-
--target: The connection string to the target Tiger Cloud service.
-
--table-map: (Optional) A JSON string that maps source tables to target tables. If not provided, the source and target table names are assumed to be the same.
For example, to map the source table
metricsto the target table
metrics_data:
--table-map '{"source": {"schema": "public", "table": "metrics"}, "target": {"schema": "public", "table": "metrics_data"}}'
To map only the schema, use:
--table-map '{"source": {"schema": "public"}, "target": {"schema": "analytics"}}'
This flag can be repeated for multiple table mappings.
-
--table-sync-workers: (Optional) The number of parallel workers to use for initial table sync. Default is 4.
-
--copy-data: (Optional) By default, the initial table data is copied from source to target before starting logical replication. Set to
falseso only changes made after replication slot creation are replicated. Best practice is to set to
falseduring dry-run livesync so you do not copy table data.
-
- Capture logs
Once the source PostgreSQL connector is running as a docker daemon, you can also capture the logs:
- View the progress of tables being synchronized
List the tables being synchronized by the source PostgreSQL connector using the
_ts_live_sync.subscription_reltable in the target Tiger Cloud service:
You see something like the following:
The
statecolumn indicates the current state of the table synchronization. Possible values for
stateare:
state description i initial state, table data sync not started d initial table data sync is in progress f initial table data sync completed, catching up with incremental changes s synchronized, waiting for the main apply worker to take over r table is ready, applying changes in real-time
To see the replication lag, run the following against the SOURCE database:
- Add or remove tables from the publication
To add tables, use ALTER PUBLICATION .. ADD TABLE**
To remove tables, use ALTER PUBLICATION .. DROP TABLE**
- Update table statistics
If you have a large table, you can run
ANALYZEon the target Tiger Cloud service to update the table statistics after the initial sync is complete.
This helps the query planner make better decisions for query execution plans.
- Stop the source PostgreSQL connector
- (Optional) Reset sequence nextval on the target Tiger Cloud service
The source PostgreSQL connector does not automatically reset the sequence nextval on the target Tiger Cloud service.
Run the following script to reset the sequence for all tables that have a serial or identity column in the target Tiger Cloud service:
- Clean up
Use the
dropsub-command to remove the replication slots created by the source PostgreSQL connector on the source database.