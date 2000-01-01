Integrate Apache Airflow with Tiger Cloud
Author, schedule, and monitor workflows to orchestrate your data pipelines
A DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) is the core concept of Airflow, collecting Tasks together,
organized with dependencies and relationships to say how they should run. You declare a DAG in a Python file
in the
$AIRFLOW_HOME/dags folder of your Airflow instance.
This page shows you how to use a Python connector in a DAG to integrate Apache Airflow with a Tiger Cloud service.
PrerequisitesSection titled “Prerequisites”
To follow the procedure on this page you need to:
-
Create a target Tiger Cloud service.
This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.
-
Install Python3 and pip3
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Install Apache Airflow
Ensure that your Airflow instance has network access to Tiger Cloud.
This example DAG uses the
company table you create in Optimize time-series data in hypertables
Install python connectivity librariesSection titled “Install python connectivity libraries”
To install the Python libraries required to connect to Tiger Cloud:
-
Enable PostgreSQL connections between Airflow and Tiger Cloud
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Enable PostgreSQL connection types in the Airflow UI
Create a connection between Airflow and your serviceSection titled “Create a connection between Airflow and your service”
In your Airflow instance, securely connect to your Tiger Cloud service:
-
Run Airflow
On your development machine, run the following command:
The username and password for Airflow UI are displayed in the
standalone | Login with usernameline in the output.
-
Add a connection from Airflow to your Tiger Cloud service
- In your browser, navigate to
localhost:8080, then select
Admin>
Connections.
- Click
+(Add a new record), then use your connection info to fill in the form. The
Connection Typeis
Postgres.
- In your browser, navigate to
Exchange data between Airflow and your serviceSection titled “Exchange data between Airflow and your service”
To exchange data between Airflow and your Tiger Cloud service:
-
Create and execute a DAG
To insert data in your Tiger Cloud service from Airflow:
-
In
$AIRFLOW_HOME/dags/timescale_dag.py, add the following code:
This DAG uses the
companytable created in Create regular PostgreSQL tables for relational data.
-
In your browser, refresh the Airflow UI.
-
In
Search DAGS, type
timescale_dagand press ENTER.
-
Press the play icon and trigger the DAG:
-
-
Verify that the data appears in Tiger Cloud
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In Tiger Console, navigate to your service and click
SQL editor.
-
Run a query to view your data. For example:
SELECT symbol, name FROM company;.
You see the new rows inserted in the table.
-
You have successfully integrated Apache Airflow with Tiger Cloud and created a data pipeline.