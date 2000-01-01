Integrate Apache Airflow with Tiger Cloud

A DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) is the core concept of Airflow, collecting Tasks together, organized with dependencies and relationships to say how they should run. You declare a DAG in a Python file in the $AIRFLOW_HOME/dags folder of your Airflow instance.

This page shows you how to use a Python connector in a DAG to integrate Apache Airflow with a Tiger Cloud service.

To follow the procedure on this page you need to:

Create a target Tiger Cloud service. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.

Install Python3 and pip3

Install Apache Airflow Ensure that your Airflow instance has network access to Tiger Cloud.

This example DAG uses the company table you create in Optimize time-series data in hypertables

Install python connectivity libraries Section titled “Install python connectivity libraries”

To install the Python libraries required to connect to Tiger Cloud:

Enable PostgreSQL connections between Airflow and Tiger Cloud Terminal window pip install psycopg2-binary Enable PostgreSQL connection types in the Airflow UI Terminal window pip install apache-airflow-providers-postgres

Create a connection between Airflow and your service Section titled “Create a connection between Airflow and your service”

In your Airflow instance, securely connect to your Tiger Cloud service:

Run Airflow On your development machine, run the following command: Terminal window airflow standalone The username and password for Airflow UI are displayed in the standalone | Login with username line in the output. Add a connection from Airflow to your Tiger Cloud service In your browser, navigate to localhost:8080 , then select Admin > Connections . Click + (Add a new record), then use your connection info to fill in the form. The Connection Type is Postgres .

Exchange data between Airflow and your service Section titled “Exchange data between Airflow and your service”

To exchange data between Airflow and your Tiger Cloud service:

Create and execute a DAG To insert data in your Tiger Cloud service from Airflow: In $AIRFLOW_HOME/dags/timescale_dag.py , add the following code: from airflow import DAG from airflow.operators.python_operator import PythonOperator from airflow.hooks.postgres_hook import PostgresHook from datetime import datetime def insert_data_to_timescale (): hook = PostgresHook( postgres_conn_id = 'the ID of the connenction you created' ) conn = hook.get_conn() cursor = conn.cursor() """ This could be any query. This example inserts data into the table you create in: https://www.tigerdata.com/docs/getting-started/latest/try-key-features-timescale-products/#optimize-time-series-data-in-hypertables-with-hypercore """ cursor.execute( "INSERT INTO crypto_assets (symbol, name) VALUES ( %s , %s )" , ( 'NEW/Asset' , 'New Asset Name' )) conn.commit() cursor.close() conn.close() default_args = { 'owner' : 'airflow' , 'start_date' : datetime( 2023 , 1 , 1 ), 'retries' : 1 , } dag = DAG( 'timescale_dag' , default_args = default_args, schedule_interval = '@daily' ) insert_task = PythonOperator( task_id = 'insert_data' , python_callable = insert_data_to_timescale, dag = dag, ) This DAG uses the company table created in Create regular PostgreSQL tables for relational data. In your browser, refresh the Airflow UI. In Search DAGS , type timescale_dag and press ENTER. Press the play icon and trigger the DAG: Verify that the data appears in Tiger Cloud In Tiger Console, navigate to your service and click SQL editor . Run a query to view your data. For example: SELECT symbol, name FROM company; . You see the new rows inserted in the table.

You have successfully integrated Apache Airflow with Tiger Cloud and created a data pipeline.