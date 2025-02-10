Integrate AWS Lambda with Tiger Cloud
Run serverless code to process and store your data without managing infrastructure
AWS Lambda is a serverless computing service provided by Amazon Web Services (AWS) that allows you to run code without provisioning or managing servers, scaling automatically as needed.
This page shows you how to integrate AWS Lambda with Tiger Cloud service to process and store time-series data efficiently.
PrerequisitesSection titled “Prerequisites”
To follow the procedure on this page you need to:
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Create a target Tiger Cloud service.
This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.
- Set up an AWS Account.
- Install and configure AWS CLI.
- Install NodeJS v18.x or later.
Prepare your service to ingest data from AWS LambdaSection titled “Prepare your service to ingest data from AWS Lambda”
Create a table in Tiger Cloud service to store time-series data.
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Connect to your Tiger Cloud service
For Tiger Cloud, open an SQL editor in Tiger Console. For self-hosted TimescaleDB, use
psql.
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Create a hypertable to store sensor data
Hypertables are PostgreSQL tables that automatically partition your data by time. You interact with hypertables in the same way as regular PostgreSQL tables, but with extra features that make managing your time-series data much easier.
When you create a hypertable using CREATE TABLE … WITH …, the default partitioning column is automatically the first column with a timestamp data type. Also, TimescaleDB creates a columnstore policy that automatically converts your data to the columnstore, after an interval equal to the value of the chunk_interval, defined through
afterin the policy. This columnar format enables fast scanning and aggregation, optimizing performance for analytical workloads while also saving significant storage space. In the columnstore conversion, hypertable chunks are compressed by up to 98%, and organized for efficient, large-scale queries.
You can customize this policy later using alter_job. However, to change
afteror
created_before, the compression settings, or the hypertable the policy is acting on, you must remove the columnstore policy and add a new one.
You can also manually convert chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore.
Create the code to inject data into a serviceSection titled “Create the code to inject data into a service”
Write an AWS Lambda function in a Node.js project that processes and inserts time-series data into a Tiger Cloud service.
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Initialize a new Node.js project to hold your Lambda function
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Install the PostgreSQL client library in your project
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Write a Lambda Function that inserts data into your Tiger Cloud service
Create a file named
index.js, then add the following code:
Deploy your Node project to AWS LambdaSection titled “Deploy your Node project to AWS Lambda”
To create an AWS Lambda function that injects data into your Tiger Cloud service:
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Compress your code into a
.zip
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Deploy to AWS Lambda
In the following example, replace
<IAM_ROLE_ARN>with your AWS IAM credentials, then use AWS CLI to create a Lambda function for your project:
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Set up environment variables
In the following example, use your connection details to add your Tiger Cloud service connection settings to your Lambda function:
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Test your AWS Lambda function
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Invoke the Lambda function and send some data to your Tiger Cloud service:
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Verify that the data is in your service.
Open an SQL editor and check the
sensor_datatable:
You see something like:
time sensor_id value 2025-02-10 10:58:45.134912+00 sensor-123 42.5
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You can now seamlessly ingest time-series data from AWS Lambda into Tiger Cloud.