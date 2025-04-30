Integrate Debezium with TimescaleDB
Capture and stream database changes in real time for event-driven architecture
Debezium is an open-source distributed platform for change data capture (CDC). It enables you to capture changes in a self-hosted TimescaleDB instance and stream them to other systems in real time.
Debezium can capture events about:
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Hypertables: captured events are rerouted from their chunk-specific topics to a single logical topic named according to the following pattern:
<topic.prefix>.<hypertable-schema-name>.<hypertable-name>
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Continuous aggregates: captured events are rerouted from their chunk-specific topics to a single logical topic named according to the following pattern:
<topic.prefix>.<aggregate-schema-name>.<aggregate-name>
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Hypercore: If you enable hypercore, the Debezium TimescaleDB connector does not apply any special processing to data in the columnstore. Compressed chunks are forwarded unchanged to the next downstream job in the pipeline for further processing as needed. Typically, messages with compressed chunks are dropped, and are not processed by subsequent jobs in the pipeline.
This limitation only affects changes to chunks in the columnstore. Changes to data in the rowstore work correctly.
This page explains how to capture changes in your database and stream them using Debezium on Apache Kafka.
PrerequisitesSection titled “Prerequisites”
To follow the steps on this page:
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Create a target self-hosted TimescaleDB instance.
You need your connection details.
- Install Docker on your development machine.
Configure your database to work with DebeziumSection titled “Configure your database to work with Debezium”
To set up self-hosted TimescaleDB to communicate with Debezium:
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Configure your self-hosted PostgreSQL deployment
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Open
postgresql.conf.
The PostgreSQL configuration files are usually located in:
- Docker:
/home/postgres/pgdata/data/
- Linux:
/etc/postgresql/<version>/main/or
/var/lib/pgsql/<version>/data/
- MacOS:
/opt/homebrew/var/postgresql@<version>/
- Windows:
C:\Program Files\{C.PG}\<version>\data\
- Docker:
-
Enable logical replication.
Modify the following settings in
postgresql.conf:
-
Open
pg_hba.confand enable host replication.
To allow replication connections, add the following:
This permission is for the
debeziumPostgreSQL user running on a local or Docker deployment. For more about replication permissions, see Configuring PostgreSQL to allow replication with the Debezium connector host.
-
Restart PostgreSQL.
-
-
Connect to your self-hosted TimescaleDB instance
Use
psql.
-
Create a Debezium user in PostgreSQL
Create a user with the
LOGINand
REPLICATIONpermissions:
-
Enable a replication spot for Debezium
-
Create a hypertable for Debezium to listen to:
Debezium also works with continuous aggregates.
-
Create a publication and enable a replication slot:
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Configure Debezium to work with your databaseSection titled “Configure Debezium to work with your database”
Set up Kafka Connect server, plugins, drivers, and connectors:
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Run Zookeeper in Docker
In another Terminal window, run the following command:
Check the output log to see that zookeeper is running.
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Run Kafka in Docker
In another Terminal window, run the following command:
Check the output log to see that Kafka is running.
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Run Kafka Connect in Docker
In another Terminal window, run the following command:
Check the output log to see that Kafka Connect is running.
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Register the Debezium PostgreSQL source connector
Update the
<properties>for the
<debezium-user>you created in your self-hosted TimescaleDB instance in the following command. Then run the command in another Terminal window:
-
Verify
timescaledb-source-connectoris included in the connector list
- Check the tasks associated with
timescaledb-connector: You see something like:
- Check the tasks associated with
-
Verify
timescaledb-connectoris running
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Open the Terminal window running Kafka Connect. When the connector is active, you see something like the following:
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Watch the events in the accounts topic on your self-hosted TimescaleDB instance.
In another Terminal instance, run the following command:
You see the topics being streamed. For example:
-
And that is it, you have configured Debezium to interact with TimescaleDB.