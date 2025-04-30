Integrate Debezium with TimescaleDB

Hypertables : captured events are rerouted from their chunk-specific topics to a single logical topic named according to the following pattern: <topic.prefix>.<hypertable-schema-name>.<hypertable-name>

Continuous aggregates : captured events are rerouted from their chunk-specific topics to a single logical topic named according to the following pattern: <topic.prefix>.<aggregate-schema-name>.<aggregate-name>

Hypercore: If you enable hypercore, the Debezium TimescaleDB connector does not apply any special processing to data in the columnstore. Compressed chunks are forwarded unchanged to the next downstream job in the pipeline for further processing as needed. Typically, messages with compressed chunks are dropped, and are not processed by subsequent jobs in the pipeline.

This limitation only affects changes to chunks in the columnstore. Changes to data in the rowstore work correctly.