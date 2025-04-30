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Integrate Debezium with TimescaleDB

Capture and stream database changes in real time for event-driven architecture

Debezium is an open-source distributed platform for change data capture (CDC). It enables you to capture changes in a self-hosted TimescaleDB instance and stream them to other systems in real time.

Debezium can capture events about:

  • Hypertables: captured events are rerouted from their chunk-specific topics to a single logical topic named according to the following pattern: <topic.prefix>.<hypertable-schema-name>.<hypertable-name>

  • Continuous aggregates: captured events are rerouted from their chunk-specific topics to a single logical topic named according to the following pattern: <topic.prefix>.<aggregate-schema-name>.<aggregate-name>

  • Hypercore: If you enable hypercore, the Debezium TimescaleDB connector does not apply any special processing to data in the columnstore. Compressed chunks are forwarded unchanged to the next downstream job in the pipeline for further processing as needed. Typically, messages with compressed chunks are dropped, and are not processed by subsequent jobs in the pipeline.

    This limitation only affects changes to chunks in the columnstore. Changes to data in the rowstore work correctly.

This page explains how to capture changes in your database and stream them using Debezium on Apache Kafka.

Prerequisites

Section titled “Prerequisites”

To follow the steps on this page:

Configure your database to work with Debezium

Section titled “Configure your database to work with Debezium”

To set up self-hosted TimescaleDB to communicate with Debezium:

  1. Configure your self-hosted PostgreSQL deployment

    1. Open postgresql.conf.

      The PostgreSQL configuration files are usually located in:

      • Docker: /home/postgres/pgdata/data/
      • Linux: /etc/postgresql/<version>/main/ or /var/lib/pgsql/<version>/data/
      • MacOS: /opt/homebrew/var/postgresql@<version>/
      • Windows: C:\Program Files\{C.PG}\<version>\data\

    2. Enable logical replication.

      Modify the following settings in postgresql.conf:

      wal_level = logical
      max_replication_slots = 10
      max_wal_senders = 10

    3. Open pg_hba.conf and enable host replication.

      To allow replication connections, add the following:

      local replication debezium                         trust

      This permission is for the debezium PostgreSQL user running on a local or Docker deployment. For more about replication permissions, see Configuring PostgreSQL to allow replication with the Debezium connector host.

    4. Restart PostgreSQL.

  2. Connect to your self-hosted TimescaleDB instance

    Use psql.

  3. Create a Debezium user in PostgreSQL

    Create a user with the LOGIN and REPLICATION permissions:

    CREATE ROLE debezium WITH LOGIN REPLICATION PASSWORD '<debeziumpassword>';

  4. Enable a replication spot for Debezium

    1. Create a hypertable for Debezium to listen to:

      CREATE TABLE accounts (
       created_at TIMESTAMPTZ DEFAULT NOW(),
       name TEXT,
       city TEXT
      ) WITH (tsdb.hypertable);

      Debezium also works with continuous aggregates.

    2. Create a publication and enable a replication slot:

      CREATE PUBLICATION dbz_publication FOR ALL TABLES WITH (publish = 'insert, update');

Configure Debezium to work with your database

Section titled “Configure Debezium to work with your database”

Set up Kafka Connect server, plugins, drivers, and connectors:

  1. Run Zookeeper in Docker

    In another Terminal window, run the following command:

    Terminal window
    docker run -it --rm --name zookeeper -p 2181:2181 -p 2888:2888 -p 3888:3888 quay.io/debezium/zookeeper:3.0

    Check the output log to see that zookeeper is running.

  2. Run Kafka in Docker

    In another Terminal window, run the following command:

    Terminal window
    docker run -it --rm --name kafka -p 9092:9092 --link zookeeper:zookeeper quay.io/debezium/kafka:3.0

    Check the output log to see that Kafka is running.

  3. Run Kafka Connect in Docker

    In another Terminal window, run the following command:

    Terminal window
    docker run -it --rm --name connect \
    -p 8083:8083 \
    -e GROUP_ID=1 \
    -e CONFIG_STORAGE_TOPIC=accounts \
    -e OFFSET_STORAGE_TOPIC=offsets \
    -e STATUS_STORAGE_TOPIC=storage \
    --link kafka:kafka \
    --link timescaledb:timescaledb \
    quay.io/debezium/connect:3.0

    Check the output log to see that Kafka Connect is running.

  4. Register the Debezium PostgreSQL source connector

    Update the <properties> for the <debezium-user> you created in your self-hosted TimescaleDB instance in the following command. Then run the command in another Terminal window:

    Terminal window
    curl -X POST http://localhost:8083/connectors \
    -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
    -d '{
       "name": "timescaledb-connector",
       "config": {
          "connector.class": "io.debezium.connector.postgresql.PostgresConnector",
          "database.hostname": "timescaledb",
          "database.port": "5432",
          "database.user": "<debezium-user>",
          "database.password": "<debezium-password>",
          "database.dbname" : "postgres",
          "topic.prefix": "accounts",
          "plugin.name": "pgoutput",
          "schema.include.list": "public,_timescaledb_internal",
          "transforms": "timescaledb",
          "transforms.timescaledb.type": "io.debezium.connector.postgresql.transforms.timescaledb.TimescaleDb",
          "transforms.timescaledb.database.hostname": "timescaledb",
          "transforms.timescaledb.database.port": "5432",
          "transforms.timescaledb.database.user": "<debezium-user>",
          "transforms.timescaledb.database.password": "<debezium-password>",
          "transforms.timescaledb.database.dbname": "postgres"
       }
    }'

  5. Verify timescaledb-source-connector is included in the connector list

    1. Check the tasks associated with timescaledb-connector:
      Terminal window
      curl -i -X GET -H "Accept:application/json" localhost:8083/connectors/timescaledb-connector
      You see something like:
      Terminal window
      {"name":"timescaledb-connector","config":
      { "connector.class":"io.debezium.connector.postgresql.PostgresConnector",
      "transforms.timescaledb.database.hostname":"timescaledb",
      "transforms.timescaledb.database.password":"debeziumpassword","database.user":"debezium",
      "database.dbname":"postgres","transforms.timescaledb.database.dbname":"postgres",
      "transforms.timescaledb.database.user":"debezium",
      "transforms.timescaledb.type":"io.debezium.connector.postgresql.transforms.timescaledb.TimescaleDb",
      "transforms.timescaledb.database.port":"5432","transforms":"timescaledb",
      "schema.include.list":"public,_timescaledb_internal","database.port":"5432","plugin.name":"pgoutput",
      "topic.prefix":"accounts","database.hostname":"timescaledb","database.password":"debeziumpassword",
      "name":"timescaledb-connector"},"tasks":[{"connector":"timescaledb-connector","task":0}],"type":"source"}

  6. Verify timescaledb-connector is running

    1. Open the Terminal window running Kafka Connect. When the connector is active, you see something like the following:

      Terminal window
      2025-04-30 10:40:15,168 INFO   Postgres|accounts|streaming  REPLICA IDENTITY for '_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_1_chunk' is 'DEFAULT'; UPDATE and DELETE events will contain previous values only for PK columns   [io.debezium.connector.postgresql.PostgresSchema]
      2025-04-30 10:40:15,168 INFO   Postgres|accounts|streaming  REPLICA IDENTITY for '_timescaledb_internal.bgw_job_stat' is 'DEFAULT'; UPDATE and DELETE events will contain previous values only for PK columns   [io.debezium.connector.postgresql.PostgresSchema]
      2025-04-30 10:40:15,175 INFO   Postgres|accounts|streaming  SignalProcessor started. Scheduling it every 5000ms   [io.debezium.pipeline.signal.SignalProcessor]
      2025-04-30 10:40:15,175 INFO   Postgres|accounts|streaming  Creating thread debezium-postgresconnector-accounts-SignalProcessor   [io.debezium.util.Threads]
      2025-04-30 10:40:15,175 INFO   Postgres|accounts|streaming  Starting streaming   [io.debezium.pipeline.ChangeEventSourceCoordinator]
      2025-04-30 10:40:15,176 INFO   Postgres|accounts|streaming  Retrieved latest position from stored offset 'LSN{0/1FCE570}'   [io.debezium.connector.postgresql.PostgresStreamingChangeEventSource]
      2025-04-30 10:40:15,176 INFO   Postgres|accounts|streaming  Looking for WAL restart position for last commit LSN 'null' and last change LSN 'LSN{0/1FCE570}'   [io.debezium.connector.postgresql.connection.WalPositionLocator]
      2025-04-30 10:40:15,176 INFO   Postgres|accounts|streaming  Initializing PgOutput logical decoder publication   [io.debezium.connector.postgresql.connection.PostgresReplicationConnection]
      2025-04-30 10:40:15,189 INFO   Postgres|accounts|streaming  Obtained valid replication slot ReplicationSlot [active=false, latestFlushedLsn=LSN{0/1FCCFF0}, catalogXmin=884]   [io.debezium.connector.postgresql.connection.PostgresConnection]
      2025-04-30 10:40:15,189 INFO   Postgres|accounts|streaming  Connection gracefully closed   [io.debezium.jdbc.JdbcConnection]
      2025-04-30 10:40:15,204 INFO   Postgres|accounts|streaming  Requested thread factory for component PostgresConnector, id = accounts named = keep-alive   [io.debezium.util.Threads]
      2025-04-30 10:40:15,204 INFO   Postgres|accounts|streaming  Creating thread debezium-postgresconnector-accounts-keep-alive   [io.debezium.util.Threads]
      2025-04-30 10:40:15,216 INFO   Postgres|accounts|streaming  REPLICA IDENTITY for '_timescaledb_internal.bgw_policy_chunk_stats' is 'DEFAULT'; UPDATE and DELETE events will contain previous values only for PK columns   [io.debezium.connector.postgresql.PostgresSchema]
      2025-04-30 10:40:15,216 INFO   Postgres|accounts|streaming  REPLICA IDENTITY for 'public.accounts' is 'DEFAULT'; UPDATE and DELETE events will contain previous values only for PK columns   [io.debezium.connector.postgresql.PostgresSchema]
      2025-04-30 10:40:15,217 INFO   Postgres|accounts|streaming  REPLICA IDENTITY for '_timescaledb_internal.bgw_job_stat_history' is 'DEFAULT'; UPDATE and DELETE events will contain previous values only for PK columns   [io.debezium.connector.postgresql.PostgresSchema]
      2025-04-30 10:40:15,217 INFO   Postgres|accounts|streaming  REPLICA IDENTITY for '_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_1_chunk' is 'DEFAULT'; UPDATE and DELETE events will contain previous values only for PK columns   [io.debezium.connector.postgresql.PostgresSchema]
      2025-04-30 10:40:15,217 INFO   Postgres|accounts|streaming  REPLICA IDENTITY for '_timescaledb_internal.bgw_job_stat' is 'DEFAULT'; UPDATE and DELETE events will contain previous values only for PK columns   [io.debezium.connector.postgresql.PostgresSchema]
      2025-04-30 10:40:15,219 INFO   Postgres|accounts|streaming  Processing messages   [io.debezium.connector.postgresql.PostgresStreamingChangeEventSource]

    2. Watch the events in the accounts topic on your self-hosted TimescaleDB instance.

      In another Terminal instance, run the following command:

      Terminal window
      docker run -it --rm --name watcher --link zookeeper:zookeeper --link kafka:kafka quay.io/debezium/kafka:3.0 watch-topic -a -k accounts

      You see the topics being streamed. For example:

      Terminal window
      status-task-timescaledb-connector-0  {"state":"RUNNING","trace":null,"worker_id":"172.17.0.5:8083","generation":31}
      status-topic-timescaledb.public.accounts:connector-timescaledb-connector  {"topic":{"name":"timescaledb.public.accounts","connector":"timescaledb-connector","task":0,"discoverTimestamp":1746009337985}}
      status-topic-accounts._timescaledb_internal.bgw_job_stat:connector-timescaledb-connector  {"topic":{"name":"accounts._timescaledb_internal.bgw_job_stat","connector":"timescaledb-connector","task":0,"discoverTimestamp":1746009338118}}
      status-topic-accounts._timescaledb_internal.bgw_job_stat:connector-timescaledb-connector  {"topic":{"name":"accounts._timescaledb_internal.bgw_job_stat","connector":"timescaledb-connector","task":0,"discoverTimestamp":1746009338120}}
      status-topic-accounts._timescaledb_internal.bgw_job_stat_history:connector-timescaledb-connector  {"topic":{"name":"accounts._timescaledb_internal.bgw_job_stat_history","connector":"timescaledb-connector","task":0,"discoverTimestamp":1746009338243}}
      status-topic-accounts._timescaledb_internal.bgw_job_stat_history:connector-timescaledb-connector  {"topic":{"name":"accounts._timescaledb_internal.bgw_job_stat_history","connector":"timescaledb-connector","task":0,"discoverTimestamp":1746009338245}}
      status-topic-accounts.public.accounts:connector-timescaledb-connector  {"topic":{"name":"accounts.public.accounts","connector":"timescaledb-connector","task":0,"discoverTimestamp":1746009338250}}
      status-topic-accounts.public.accounts:connector-timescaledb-connector  {"topic":{"name":"accounts.public.accounts","connector":"timescaledb-connector","task":0,"discoverTimestamp":1746009338251}}
      status-topic-accounts.public.accounts:connector-timescaledb-connector  {"topic":{"name":"accounts.public.accounts","connector":"timescaledb-connector","task":0,"discoverTimestamp":1746009338251}}
      status-topic-accounts.public.accounts:connector-timescaledb-connector  {"topic":{"name":"accounts.public.accounts","connector":"timescaledb-connector","task":0,"discoverTimestamp":1746009338251}}
      status-topic-accounts.public.accounts:connector-timescaledb-connector  {"topic":{"name":"accounts.public.accounts","connector":"timescaledb-connector","task":0,"discoverTimestamp":1746009338251}}
      ["timescaledb-connector",{"server":"accounts"}]  {"last_snapshot_record":true,"lsn":33351024,"txId":893,"ts_usec":1746009337290783,"snapshot":"INITIAL","snapshot_completed":true}
      status-connector-timescaledb-connector  {"state":"UNASSIGNED","trace":null,"worker_id":"172.17.0.5:8083","generation":31}
      status-task-timescaledb-connector-0  {"state":"UNASSIGNED","trace":null,"worker_id":"172.17.0.5:8083","generation":31}
      status-connector-timescaledb-connector  {"state":"RUNNING","trace":null,"worker_id":"172.17.0.5:8083","generation":33}
      status-task-timescaledb-connector-0  {"state":"RUNNING","trace":null,"worker_id":"172.17.0.5:8083","generation":33}

And that is it, you have configured Debezium to interact with TimescaleDB.