Integrate Supabase with Tiger Cloud
Run real-time analytical queries across databases using foreign data wrappers
Supabase is an open source Firebase alternative. This page shows how to run real-time analytical queries against a Tiger Cloud service through Supabase using a foreign data wrapper (fdw) to bring aggregated data from your Tiger Cloud service.
PrerequisitesSection titled “Prerequisites”
To follow the procedure on this page you need to:
-
Create a target Tiger Cloud service.
This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.
- Create a Supabase project
Set up your serviceSection titled “Set up your service”
To set up a Tiger Cloud service optimized for analytics to receive data from Supabase:
-
Optimize time-series data in hypertables
Time-series data represents how a system, process, or behavior changes over time. Hypertables are PostgreSQL tables that help you improve insert and query performance by automatically partitioning your data by time.
Connect to your Tiger Cloud service and create a table that will point to a Supabase database:
When you create a hypertable using CREATE TABLE … WITH …, the default partitioning column is automatically the first column with a timestamp data type. Also, TimescaleDB creates a columnstore policy that automatically converts your data to the columnstore, after an interval equal to the value of the chunk_interval, defined through
afterin the policy. This columnar format enables fast scanning and aggregation, optimizing performance for analytical workloads while also saving significant storage space. In the columnstore conversion, hypertable chunks are compressed by up to 98%, and organized for efficient, large-scale queries.
You can customize this policy later using alter_job. However, to change
afteror
created_before, the compression settings, or the hypertable the policy is acting on, you must remove the columnstore policy and add a new one.
You can also manually convert chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore.
-
Optimize cooling data for analytics
Hypercore is the hybrid row-columnar storage engine in TimescaleDB, designed specifically for real-time analytics and powered by time-series data. The advantage of hypercore is its ability to seamlessly switch between row-oriented and column-oriented storage. This flexibility enables TimescaleDB to deliver the best of both worlds, solving the key challenges in real-time analytics.
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Create optimized analytical queries
Continuous aggregates are designed to make queries on very large datasets run faster. Continuous aggregates in Tiger Cloud use PostgreSQL materialized views to continuously, and incrementally refresh a query in the background, so that when you run the query, only the data that has changed needs to be computed, not the entire dataset.
-
Create a continuous aggregate pointing to the Supabase database.
-
Setup a delay stats comparing
origin_timeto
time.
-
Setup a view to recieve the data from Supabase.
-
-
Add refresh policies for your analytical queries
You use
start_offsetand
end_offsetto define the time range that the continuous aggregate will cover. Assuming that the data is being inserted without any delay, set the
start_offsetto
5 minutesand the
end_offsetto
1 minute. This means that the continuous aggregate is refreshed every minute, and the refresh covers the last 5 minutes. You set
schedule_intervalto
INTERVAL '1 minute'so the continuous aggregate refreshes on your Tiger Cloud service every minute. The data is accessed from Supabase, and the continuous aggregate is refreshed every minute in the other side.
Do the same thing for data inserted with a delay:
Set up a Supabase databaseSection titled “Set up a Supabase database”
To set up a Supabase database that injects data into your Tiger Cloud service:
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Connect a foreign server in Supabase to your Tiger Cloud service
-
Connect to your Supabase project using Supabase dashboard or psql.
-
Enable the
postgres_fdwextension.
-
Create a foreign server that points to your Tiger Cloud service.
Update the following command with your connection details, then run it in the Supabase database:
-
-
Create the user mapping for the foreign server
Update the following command with your connection details, the run it in the Supabase database:
-
Create a foreign table that points to a table in your Tiger Cloud service.
This query introduced the following columns:
time: with a default value of
now(). This is because the
timecolumn is used by Tiger Cloud to optimize data in the columnstore.
origin_time: store the original timestamp of the data.
Using both columns, you understand the delay between Supabase (
origin_time) and the time the data is inserted into your Tiger Cloud service (
time).
-
-
Create a foreign table in Supabase
-
Create a foreign table that matches the
signs_per_minuteview in your Tiger Cloud service. It represents a top level view of the data.
-
Create a foreign table that matches the
signs_per_minute_delayview in your Tiger Cloud service.
-
Test the integrationSection titled “Test the integration”
To inject data into your Tiger Cloud service from a Supabase database using a foreign table:
-
Insert data into your Supabase database
Connect to Supabase and run the following query:
-
Check the data in your Tiger Cloud service
Connect to your Tiger Cloud service and run the following query:
You see something like:
origin_time time name 2025-02-27 16:30:04.682391+00 2025-02-27 16:30:04.682391+00 test
You have successfully integrated Supabase with your Tiger Cloud service.