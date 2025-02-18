Integrate Apache Kafka with Tiger Cloud
Stream, process, and analyze real-time event data from Apache Kafka topics
Apache Kafka is a distributed event streaming platform used for high-performance data pipelines, streaming analytics, and data integration. Apache Kafka Connect is a tool to scalably and reliably stream data between Apache Kafka® and other data systems. Kafka Connect is an ecosystem of pre-written and maintained Kafka Producers (source connectors) and Kafka Consumers (sink connectors) for data products and platforms like databases and message brokers.
This guide explains how to set up Kafka and Kafka Connect to stream data from a Kafka topic into your Tiger Cloud service.
This page covers streaming from a self-managed Apache Kafka cluster using Kafka Connect and the Camel PostgreSQL sink. If your Kafka cluster runs on Confluent Cloud, use the fully managed Apache Kafka source connector in Tiger Console instead.
Prerequisites for this integration guide
To follow these steps, you'll need:
-
These steps use Tiger Cloud, but the same approach applies to a self-hosted TimescaleDB instance.
- Your connection details.
- Java8 or higher installed to run Apache Kafka.
Install and configure Apache KafkaSection titled “Install and configure Apache Kafka”
To install and configure Apache Kafka:
- Extract the Kafka binaries to a local folder
From now on, the folder where you extracted the Kafka binaries is called
<KAFKA_HOME>.
- Configure and run Apache Kafka
Use the
-daemonflag to run this process in the background.
- Create Kafka topics
In another terminal window, navigate to
<KAFKA_HOME>, then call
kafka-topics.shand create the following topics:
accounts: publishes JSON messages that are consumed by the timescale-sink connector and inserted into your Tiger Cloud service.
deadletter: stores messages that cause errors and that Kafka Connect workers cannot process.
-
- Test that your topics are working correctly
-
Run
kafka-console-producerto send messages to the
accountstopic:
-
Send some events. For example, type the following:
-
In another terminal window, navigate to
<KAFKA_HOME>, then run
kafka-console-consumerto consume the events you just sent:
You see:
-
Keep these terminals open, you use them to test the integration later.
Install the sink connector to communicate with Tiger CloudSection titled “Install the sink connector to communicate with Tiger Cloud”
To set up Kafka Connect server, plugins, drivers, and connectors:
- Install the PostgreSQL connector
In another terminal window, navigate to
<KAFKA_HOME>, then download and configure the PostgreSQL sink and driver.
- Start Kafka Connect
Use the
-daemonflag to run this process in the background.
- Verify Kafka Connect is running
In yet another another terminal window, run the following command:
You see something like:
Create a table in your service to ingest Kafka eventsSection titled “Create a table in your service to ingest Kafka events”
To prepare your Tiger Cloud service for Kafka integration:
- Connect to your Tiger Cloud service
Connect to your Tiger Cloud service.
- Create a hypertable to ingest Kafka events
When you create a hypertable using CREATE TABLE ... WITH ..., the default partitioning column is automatically the first column with a timestamp data type. Also, TimescaleDB creates a columnstore policy that automatically converts your data to the columnstore, after an interval equal to the value of the chunk_interval, defined through
afterin the policy. This columnar format enables fast scanning and aggregation, optimizing performance for analytical workloads while also saving significant storage space. In the columnstore conversion, hypertable chunks are compressed by up to 98%, and organized for efficient, large-scale queries.
You can customize this policy later using alter_job. However, to change
afteror
created_before, the compression settings, or the hypertable the policy is acting on, you must remove the columnstore policy and add a new one.
You can also manually convert chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore.
Create the Tiger Cloud sinkSection titled “Create the Tiger Cloud sink”
To create a Tiger Cloud sink in Apache Kafka:
- Create the connection configuration
-
In the terminal running Kafka Connect, stop the process by pressing
Ctrl+C.
-
Write the following configuration to
<KAFKA_HOME>/config/timescale-standalone-sink.properties, then update the
<properties>with your connection details.
-
Restart Kafka Connect with the new configuration:
-
- Test the connection
To see your sink, query the
/connectorsroute in a GET request:
You see:
Test the integration with Tiger CloudSection titled “Test the integration with Tiger Cloud”
To test this integration, send some messages onto the
accounts topic. You can do this using the kafkacat or kcat utility.
- In the terminal running
kafka-console-producer.shenter the following json strings
Look in your terminal running
kafka-console-consumerto see the messages being processed.
- Query your Tiger Cloud service for all rows in the
accountstable
You see something like:
created_at name city 2025-02-18 13:55:05.147261+00 Lola Copacabana 2025-02-18 13:55:05.216673+00 Holly Miami 2025-02-18 13:55:05.283549+00 Jolene Tennessee 2025-02-18 13:55:05.35226+00 Barbara Ann California
You have successfully integrated Apache Kafka with Tiger Cloud.