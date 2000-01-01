Integrate HighByte with Tiger Cloud

HighByte Intelligence Hub is a DataOps platform for industrial and IoT data integration. It connects to operational technology (OT) sources such as OPC UA, MQTT, and Modbus, models the data, and streams it to destinations like TimescaleDB.

This page shows you how to connect HighByte Intelligence Hub to your Tiger Cloud service to stream industrial time-series data into TimescaleDB, with support for automatic hypertable creation.

Prerequisites for this tutorial To follow the procedure on this page, you'll need: A target Tiger Cloud service (this procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB)

A HighByte Intelligence Hub instance

TimescaleDB 2.13+ on your Tiger Cloud service for automatic hypertable creation

At least one data source configured in HighByte (for example, an OPC UA server or MQTT broker). See the HighByte documentation for details on configuring data sources.

Create a TimescaleDB connection in HighByte Section titled “Create a TimescaleDB connection in HighByte”

To stream data from HighByte into your Tiger Cloud service, create a TimescaleDB connection:

Create a TimescaleDB connection in HighByte Navigate to Connections In HighByte Intelligence Hub, navigate to Connections . Add a new connection Click Add Connection and select TimescaleDB as the connection type. Configure connection settings Using your Tiger Cloud service connection details, fill in the connection settings: Host : your service hostname

: your service hostname Port : your service port (default 5432 )

: your service port (default ) Database : your database name

: your database name Username : your database username

: your database username Password : your database password For Tiger Cloud, add sslmode=require in the JDBC connection parameters to enable SSL. Test the connection Click Test Connection to validate the connection. Save the connection Click Save .

Write data to your Tiger Cloud service Section titled “Write data to your Tiger Cloud service”

HighByte can write data to your Tiger Cloud service using three modes:

Insert : append-only writes, best for time-series ingestion

: append-only writes, best for time-series ingestion Update : modify existing rows, useful for dimension tables

: modify existing rows, useful for dimension tables Upsert : insert or update based on conflict, good for slowly changing data

When HighByte writes to a table that does not yet exist, it automatically creates the table and converts it to a hypertable. This requires TimescaleDB 2.13 or later. For earlier versions, create the table and hypertable manually before writing data.

Configure an output data flow Create or select a data model In HighByte, create or select a data model that represents your source data. For example, a temperature sensor model with fields for time , device_id , and value . Add a TimescaleDB output Add a TimescaleDB output to the data flow and select your connection. Configure output settings Configure the output settings: Table name : the target table in your Tiger Cloud service (for example, sensor_readings )

: the target table in your Tiger Cloud service (for example, ) Write mode : select Insert for time-series data Map data model fields Map the data model fields to the table columns. Start the data flow Start the data flow. HighByte begins streaming data to your Tiger Cloud service. If the target table does not exist, HighByte creates it and converts it to a hypertable automatically.

Read data from your Tiger Cloud service Section titled “Read data from your Tiger Cloud service”

HighByte can also read data from your Tiger Cloud service using SQL queries. This is useful for feeding aggregated or historical data back into other systems.

Configure an input data flow Add a TimescaleDB input In HighByte, add a TimescaleDB input to a data flow and select your connection. Write a SQL query Write a SQL query to retrieve data. For example: SELECT time , device_id, value FROM sensor_readings WHERE time > :last_read_time ORDER BY time ASC ; Enable caching Enable caching to track the query position. With caching enabled, each successive read retrieves only new data since the last read, avoiding duplicate processing.

Verify the integration Section titled “Verify the integration”

To confirm that data is flowing from HighByte into your Tiger Cloud service:

Verify the HighByte integration Connect to your service Connect to your Tiger Cloud service. For Tiger Cloud, open an SQL editor in Tiger Console. For self-hosted TimescaleDB, use psql. Check data presence Check that data from HighByte is present in your Tiger Cloud service: SELECT * FROM sensor_readings ORDER BY time DESC LIMIT 10 ; Confirm hypertable creation Confirm that the table was created as a hypertable: SELECT hypertable_name, num_chunks FROM timescaledb_information . hypertables WHERE hypertable_name = 'sensor_readings' ; If the query returns a row, HighByte has successfully created the table as a hypertable.

You have successfully integrated HighByte with Tiger Cloud.