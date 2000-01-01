Integrate HighByte with Tiger Cloud
Connect operational technology sources, model the data, and stream it to your service
HighByte Intelligence Hub is a DataOps platform for industrial and IoT data integration. It connects to operational technology (OT) sources such as OPC UA, MQTT, and Modbus, models the data, and streams it to destinations like TimescaleDB.
This page shows you how to connect HighByte Intelligence Hub to your Tiger Cloud service to stream industrial time-series data into TimescaleDB, with support for automatic hypertable creation.
Prerequisites for this tutorial
To follow the procedure on this page, you'll need:
- A target Tiger Cloud service (this procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB)
- A HighByte Intelligence Hub instance
- TimescaleDB 2.13+ on your Tiger Cloud service for automatic hypertable creation
- At least one data source configured in HighByte (for example, an OPC UA server or MQTT broker). See the HighByte documentation for details on configuring data sources.
Create a TimescaleDB connection in HighByteSection titled “Create a TimescaleDB connection in HighByte”
To stream data from HighByte into your Tiger Cloud service, create a TimescaleDB connection:
Create a TimescaleDB connection in HighByte
- Navigate to Connections
In HighByte Intelligence Hub, navigate to
Connections.
- Add a new connection
Click
Add Connectionand select
TimescaleDBas the connection type.
- Configure connection settings
Using your Tiger Cloud service connection details, fill in the connection settings:
Host: your service hostname
Port: your service port (default
5432)
Database: your database name
Username: your database username
Password: your database password
For Tiger Cloud, add
sslmode=requirein the JDBC connection parameters to enable SSL.
-
- Test the connection
Click
Test Connectionto validate the connection.
- Save the connection
Click
Save.
Write data to your Tiger Cloud serviceSection titled “Write data to your Tiger Cloud service”
HighByte can write data to your Tiger Cloud service using three modes:
Insert: append-only writes, best for time-series ingestion
Update: modify existing rows, useful for dimension tables
Upsert: insert or update based on conflict, good for slowly changing data
When HighByte writes to a table that does not yet exist, it automatically creates the table and converts it to a hypertable. This requires TimescaleDB 2.13 or later. For earlier versions, create the table and hypertable manually before writing data.
Configure an output data flow
- Create or select a data model
In HighByte, create or select a
data modelthat represents your source data. For example, a temperature sensor model with fields for
time,
device_id, and
value.
- Add a TimescaleDB output
Add a
TimescaleDB outputto the data flow and select your connection.
- Configure output settings
Configure the output settings:
Table name: the target table in your Tiger Cloud service (for example,
sensor_readings)
Write mode: select
Insertfor time-series data
-
- Map data model fields
Map the data model fields to the table columns.
- Start the data flow
Start the data flow.
HighByte begins streaming data to your Tiger Cloud service. If the target table does not exist, HighByte creates it and converts it to a hypertable automatically.
Read data from your Tiger Cloud serviceSection titled “Read data from your Tiger Cloud service”
HighByte can also read data from your Tiger Cloud service using SQL queries. This is useful for feeding aggregated or historical data back into other systems.
Configure an input data flow
- Add a TimescaleDB input
In HighByte, add a
TimescaleDB inputto a data flow and select your connection.
- Write a SQL query
Write a SQL query to retrieve data. For example:
- Enable caching
Enable
cachingto track the query position. With caching enabled, each successive read retrieves only new data since the last read, avoiding duplicate processing.
Verify the integrationSection titled “Verify the integration”
To confirm that data is flowing from HighByte into your Tiger Cloud service:
Verify the HighByte integration
- Connect to your service
Connect to your Tiger Cloud service.
For Tiger Cloud, open an SQL editor in Tiger Console. For self-hosted TimescaleDB, use psql.
- Check data presence
Check that data from HighByte is present in your Tiger Cloud service:
- Confirm hypertable creation
Confirm that the table was created as a hypertable:
If the query returns a row, HighByte has successfully created the table as a hypertable.
You have successfully integrated HighByte with Tiger Cloud.