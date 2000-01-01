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Integrate HighByte with Tiger Cloud

Connect operational technology sources, model the data, and stream it to your service

HighByte Intelligence Hub is a DataOps platform for industrial and IoT data integration. It connects to operational technology (OT) sources such as OPC UA, MQTT, and Modbus, models the data, and streams it to destinations like TimescaleDB.

This page shows you how to connect HighByte Intelligence Hub to your Tiger Cloud service to stream industrial time-series data into TimescaleDB, with support for automatic hypertable creation.

Prerequisites for this tutorial

To follow the procedure on this page, you'll need:

Create a TimescaleDB connection in HighByte

Section titled “Create a TimescaleDB connection in HighByte”

To stream data from HighByte into your Tiger Cloud service, create a TimescaleDB connection:

Create a TimescaleDB connection in HighByte

  1. Navigate to Connections

    In HighByte Intelligence Hub, navigate to Connections.

  2. Add a new connection

    Click Add Connection and select TimescaleDB as the connection type.

  3. Configure connection settings

    Using your Tiger Cloud service connection details, fill in the connection settings:

    • Host: your service hostname
    • Port: your service port (default 5432)
    • Database: your database name
    • Username: your database username
    • Password: your database password

    For Tiger Cloud, add sslmode=require in the JDBC connection parameters to enable SSL.

  4. Test the connection

    Click Test Connection to validate the connection.

  5. Save the connection

    Click Save.

Write data to your Tiger Cloud service

Section titled “Write data to your Tiger Cloud service”

HighByte can write data to your Tiger Cloud service using three modes:

  • Insert: append-only writes, best for time-series ingestion
  • Update: modify existing rows, useful for dimension tables
  • Upsert: insert or update based on conflict, good for slowly changing data

When HighByte writes to a table that does not yet exist, it automatically creates the table and converts it to a hypertable. This requires TimescaleDB 2.13 or later. For earlier versions, create the table and hypertable manually before writing data.

Configure an output data flow

  1. Create or select a data model

    In HighByte, create or select a data model that represents your source data. For example, a temperature sensor model with fields for time, device_id, and value.

  2. Add a TimescaleDB output

    Add a TimescaleDB output to the data flow and select your connection.

  3. Configure output settings

    Configure the output settings:

    • Table name: the target table in your Tiger Cloud service (for example, sensor_readings)
    • Write mode: select Insert for time-series data
  4. Map data model fields

    Map the data model fields to the table columns.

  5. Start the data flow

    Start the data flow.

    HighByte begins streaming data to your Tiger Cloud service. If the target table does not exist, HighByte creates it and converts it to a hypertable automatically.

Read data from your Tiger Cloud service

Section titled “Read data from your Tiger Cloud service”

HighByte can also read data from your Tiger Cloud service using SQL queries. This is useful for feeding aggregated or historical data back into other systems.

Configure an input data flow

  1. Add a TimescaleDB input

    In HighByte, add a TimescaleDB input to a data flow and select your connection.

  2. Write a SQL query

    Write a SQL query to retrieve data. For example:

    SELECT time, device_id, value
    FROM sensor_readings
    WHERE time > :last_read_time
    ORDER BY time ASC;
  3. Enable caching

    Enable caching to track the query position. With caching enabled, each successive read retrieves only new data since the last read, avoiding duplicate processing.

Verify the integration

Section titled “Verify the integration”

To confirm that data is flowing from HighByte into your Tiger Cloud service:

Verify the HighByte integration

  1. Connect to your service

    Connect to your Tiger Cloud service.

    For Tiger Cloud, open an SQL editor in Tiger Console. For self-hosted TimescaleDB, use psql.

  2. Check data presence

    Check that data from HighByte is present in your Tiger Cloud service:

    SELECT *
    FROM sensor_readings
    ORDER BY time DESC
    LIMIT 10;
  3. Confirm hypertable creation

    Confirm that the table was created as a hypertable:

    SELECT hypertable_name, num_chunks
    FROM timescaledb_information.hypertables
    WHERE hypertable_name = 'sensor_readings';

    If the query returns a row, HighByte has successfully created the table as a hypertable.

You have successfully integrated HighByte with Tiger Cloud.