Integrate HiveMQ with Tiger Cloud
Connect HiveMQ to Tiger Cloud and stream MQTT messages into a hypertable
HiveMQ is an enterprise MQTT broker used to move data between IoT devices, applications, and backend systems in real time.
This page shows you how to connect HiveMQ to your Tiger Cloud service using the HiveMQ Enterprise Extension for PostgreSQL to stream MQTT messages into TimescaleDB.
Prerequisites for this tutorial
To follow the procedure on this page, you'll need:
- A target Tiger Cloud service (this procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB)
- A HiveMQ Enterprise broker with file system access on the host
- The HiveMQ Enterprise Extension for PostgreSQL downloaded
Create a target table in Tiger ConsoleSection titled “Create a target table in Tiger Console”
- Connect to your service
Use the Tiger Console,
psql, or any other SQL editor to connect to your Tiger Cloud service.
- Create a hypertable for MQTT messages
Create a hypertable that matches the columns you want HiveMQ to populate from each MQTT message. Partition on
tsso the table scales as message volume grows:
Install and configure the HiveMQ Enterprise Extension for PostgreSQLSection titled “Install and configure the HiveMQ Enterprise Extension for PostgreSQL”
- Install the extension
Unpack the extension into the
extensionsdirectory of your HiveMQ installation:
The extension folder is disabled by default. Remove the
DISABLEDmarker file once you have finished configuring it in the next steps:
- Configure the database connection
Edit
<HIVEMQ_HOME>/extensions/hivemq-postgresql-extension/conf/config.xmland add a PostgreSQL connection that points to your Tiger Cloud service. Use the username, password, host, and port from your service connection details:
- Define a route from MQTT topics to your table
Still in
config.xml, add an MQTT-to-PostgreSQL route that maps incoming messages to the columns on
mqtt_messages:
Narrow the
<mqtt-topic-filter>to the topics you want to persist. Use
#only if you want to capture every message on the broker. See the HiveMQ extension reference for the full list of available placeholders.
- Start HiveMQ and verify the extension is loaded
Start (or restart) HiveMQ and check the broker log for a line confirming the extension is started and the route is active:
Publish a test message to a topic that matches your filter, then query the table to confirm rows are arriving:
With messages flowing into
mqtt_messages, add a retention policy to cap how long historical data is kept. The step below can be performed in the Tiger Console or any other SQL editor.
Optimize TimescaleDB for HiveMQ workloadsSection titled “Optimize TimescaleDB for HiveMQ workloads”
- Optional: add a retention policy
You have successfully integrated HiveMQ with Tiger Cloud.