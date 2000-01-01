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Integrate HiveMQ with Tiger Cloud

Connect HiveMQ to Tiger Cloud and stream MQTT messages into a hypertable

HiveMQ is an enterprise MQTT broker used to move data between IoT devices, applications, and backend systems in real time.

This page shows you how to connect HiveMQ to your Tiger Cloud service using the HiveMQ Enterprise Extension for PostgreSQL to stream MQTT messages into TimescaleDB.

Prerequisites for this tutorial

To follow the procedure on this page, you'll need:

Create a target table in Tiger Console

Section titled “Create a target table in Tiger Console”
  1. Connect to your service

    Use the Tiger Console, psql, or any other SQL editor to connect to your Tiger Cloud service.

  2. Create a hypertable for MQTT messages

    Create a hypertable that matches the columns you want HiveMQ to populate from each MQTT message. Partition on ts so the table scales as message volume grows:

    CREATE TABLE mqtt_messages (
       ts          TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL,
       topic       TEXT        NOT NULL,
       client_id   TEXT,
       qos         SMALLINT,
       payload     JSONB
    ) WITH (
       tsdb.hypertable = true,
       tsdb.partition_column = 'ts',
       tsdb.chunk_interval = '1 day',
       tsdb.columnstore = true,
       tsdb.segmentby = 'topic',
       tsdb.orderby = 'ts DESC'
    );

Install and configure the HiveMQ Enterprise Extension for PostgreSQL

Section titled “Install and configure the HiveMQ Enterprise Extension for PostgreSQL”
  1. Install the extension

    Unpack the extension into the extensions directory of your HiveMQ installation:

    Terminal window
    unzip hivemq-postgresql-extension-<version>.zip -d <HIVEMQ_HOME>/extensions/

    The extension folder is disabled by default. Remove the DISABLED marker file once you have finished configuring it in the next steps:

    Terminal window
    rm <HIVEMQ_HOME>/extensions/hivemq-postgresql-extension/DISABLED
  2. Configure the database connection

    Edit <HIVEMQ_HOME>/extensions/hivemq-postgresql-extension/conf/config.xml and add a PostgreSQL connection that points to your Tiger Cloud service. Use the username, password, host, and port from your service connection details:

    <hivemq-postgresql-extension>
        <postgresqls>
            <postgresql>
                <id>tiger-cloud</id>
                <host>YOUR_SERVICE_HOST.tsdb.cloud.timescale.com</host>
                <port>5432</port>
                <database>tsdb</database>
                <username>tsdbadmin</username>
                <password>YOUR_PASSWORD</password>
                <tls>
                    <enabled>true</enabled>
                </tls>
            </postgresql>
        </postgresqls>
    </hivemq-postgresql-extension>
  3. Define a route from MQTT topics to your table

    Still in config.xml, add an MQTT-to-PostgreSQL route that maps incoming messages to the columns on mqtt_messages:

    <mqtt-to-postgresql-routes>
        <mqtt-to-postgresql-route>
            <id>mqtt-to-tiger-cloud</id>
            <postgresql-id>tiger-cloud</postgresql-id>
            <mqtt-topic-filters>
                <mqtt-topic-filter>#</mqtt-topic-filter>
            </mqtt-topic-filters>
            <processor>
                <insert-statement>
                    <table>mqtt_messages</table>
                    <columns>
                        <column>
                            <name>ts</name>
                            <value>${mqtt-message.timestamp}</value>
                        </column>
                        <column>
                            <name>topic</name>
                            <value>${mqtt-message.topic}</value>
                        </column>
                        <column>
                            <name>client_id</name>
                            <value>${mqtt-message.client-id}</value>
                        </column>
                        <column>
                            <name>qos</name>
                            <value>${mqtt-message.qos}</value>
                        </column>
                        <column>
                            <name>payload</name>
                            <value>${mqtt-message.payload-utf8}</value>
                        </column>
                    </columns>
                </insert-statement>
            </processor>
        </mqtt-to-postgresql-route>
    </mqtt-to-postgresql-routes>

    Narrow the <mqtt-topic-filter> to the topics you want to persist. Use # only if you want to capture every message on the broker. See the HiveMQ extension reference for the full list of available placeholders.

  4. Start HiveMQ and verify the extension is loaded

    Start (or restart) HiveMQ and check the broker log for a line confirming the extension is started and the route is active:

    Terminal window
    tail -f <HIVEMQ_HOME>/log/hivemq.log

    Publish a test message to a topic that matches your filter, then query the table to confirm rows are arriving:

    SELECT * FROM mqtt_messages ORDER BY ts DESC LIMIT 10;

With messages flowing into mqtt_messages, add a retention policy to cap how long historical data is kept. The step below can be performed in the Tiger Console or any other SQL editor.

Optimize TimescaleDB for HiveMQ workloads

Section titled “Optimize TimescaleDB for HiveMQ workloads”
  1. Optional: add a retention policy
    SELECT add_retention_policy('mqtt_messages', INTERVAL '1 year');

You have successfully integrated HiveMQ with Tiger Cloud.