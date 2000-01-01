Integrate Ignition with Tiger Cloud

Ignition is a SCADA system used to connect data, design industrial systems, and monitor automated processes in real time.

This page shows you how to connect Ignition to your Tiger Cloud service to stream industrial data into TimescaleDB.

Prerequisites for this tutorial To follow the procedure on this page, you'll need: A target Tiger Cloud service (this procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB)

An Ignition instance with admin access

Create a Tiger Cloud service connection in Ignition Sign in to the Ignition Gateway Navigate your browser to the Ignition Gateway screen and sign in with an admin account. Open Connections / Database Connections and select Create Database Connection +. Select the PostgreSQL driver Select PostgreSQL as the driver (included in every standard Ignition install). Configure the database connection Give the database connection a name. Add the username, password, and connection url that was downloaded during Tiger Data service setup. Select Create Database Connection. Verify the connection Verify that the database connection was created and status is valid. If any errors appear, consult the Ignition manual.

Set up Tiger Cloud service as a historian Create a historian On the Ignition Gateway, select Services / Historians and Create Historian +. Select SQL Historian Select SQL Historian. Name the historian and disable partitioning Add a name for the historian, and select the Tiger Cloud service database connected in section 1 as the Data Source. Disable Partitioning. If you don’t disable partitioning during the initial setup, and actively use the historian beyond the partition length, Ignition will create multiple history tables. This will make setting up Tiger Data optimizations more difficult and reduce the convenience of having all historical data in one table. Verify the historian is running Verify the new historian is enabled and running. Start data flowing into the historian Before proceeding to the next section, make sure there is data flowing into the historian. This can be done by creating any tag and setting History Enabled to True. That will guarantee that the historian table is created.

Ignition will automatically create the table in Tiger Cloud service, but will not set it up as a hypertable. The following instructions can be performed within Ignition’s SQL Editor, the Tiger Cloud Console, or any other SQL editor.

Optimize TimescaleDB for Ignition workloads Convert the auto-created historian table to a hypertable SELECT create_hypertable( 'sqlth_1_data' , 't_stamp' , migrate_data => 'true' , chunk_time_interval => 86400000 ); Chunk size must be defined in milliseconds. Recommended chunk size should aim for about 1-20 million records per chunk. That’s about 1 day (86,400,000ms) for 10,000 tags/min or 1 hour (3,600,000ms) for 300,000 tags/min. Optional: add compression, and set the compression policy ALTER TABLE sqlth_1_data SET ( timescaledb . compress , timescaledb . compress_segmentby = 'tagid' , timescaledb . compress_orderby = 't_stamp DESC' ); SELECT add_compression_policy( 'sqlth_1_data' , INTERVAL '7 days' ); Optional: add retention policy SELECT add_retention_policy( 'tag_table' , INTERVAL '1 year' );

You have successfully integrated Ignition with Tiger Cloud.