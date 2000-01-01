Integrate Ignition with Tiger Cloud
Connect Ignition SCADA to Tiger Cloud and store tag history
Ignition is a SCADA system used to connect data, design industrial systems, and monitor automated processes in real time.
This page shows you how to connect Ignition to your Tiger Cloud service to stream industrial data into TimescaleDB.
Prerequisites for this tutorial
To follow the procedure on this page, you'll need:
- A target Tiger Cloud service (this procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB)
- An Ignition instance with admin access
Create a Tiger Cloud service connection in Ignition
- Sign in to the Ignition Gateway
Navigate your browser to the Ignition Gateway screen and sign in with an admin account. Open Connections / Database Connections and select Create Database Connection +.
- Select the PostgreSQL driver
Select PostgreSQL as the driver (included in every standard Ignition install).
- Configure the database connection
Give the database connection a name. Add the username, password, and connection url that was downloaded during Tiger Data service setup. Select Create Database Connection.
- Verify the connection
Verify that the database connection was created and status is valid. If any errors appear, consult the Ignition manual.
Set up Tiger Cloud service as a historian
- Create a historian
On the Ignition Gateway, select Services / Historians and Create Historian +.
- Select SQL Historian
Select SQL Historian.
- Name the historian and disable partitioning
Add a name for the historian, and select the Tiger Cloud service database connected in section 1 as the Data Source. Disable Partitioning.
- Verify the historian is running
Verify the new historian is enabled and running.
- Start data flowing into the historian
Before proceeding to the next section, make sure there is data flowing into the historian. This can be done by creating any tag and setting History Enabled to True. That will guarantee that the historian table is created.
Ignition will automatically create the table in Tiger Cloud service, but will not set it up as a hypertable. The following instructions can be performed within Ignition’s SQL Editor, the Tiger Cloud Console, or any other SQL editor.
Optimize TimescaleDB for Ignition workloads
- Convert the auto-created historian table to a hypertable
- Optional: add compression, and set the compression policy
- Optional: add retention policy
You have successfully integrated Ignition with Tiger Cloud.