Integrate Litmus Edge with Tiger Cloud

Litmus Edge is an industrial edge platform that collects data from PLCs, sensors, and other operational technology assets over protocols such as OPC UA, MQTT, and Modbus, then forwards that data to enterprise systems and databases.

This page shows you how to configure the PostgreSQL integration connector in Litmus Edge to stream device data into your Tiger Cloud service, where it is stored as a hypertable for time-series analytics.

In this integration guide, you:

Create a target hypertable in your Tiger Cloud service.

Configure the PostgreSQL connector in Litmus Edge to point at your service.

Subscribe a DeviceHub topic to the connector so device data flows into the hypertable.

Prerequisites for this integration guide To follow these steps, you'll need: A Tiger Cloud service. These steps use Tiger Cloud, but the same approach applies to a self-hosted TimescaleDB instance. Your connection details. A running Litmus Edge instance that can reach your Tiger Cloud service on port 5432 .

. At least one device configured in Litmus Edge DeviceHub that is publishing tags you want to stream.

Prepare your service Section titled “Prepare your service”

Litmus Edge writes every published tag to a fixed schema. Pre-create the table as a hypertable so time-series queries and columnstore policies work out of the box.

Connect to your Tiger Cloud service Use the Tiger Console, psql , or any other SQL editor to connect to your Tiger Cloud service. Create the target hypertable Litmus Edge writes one row per tag update with the following columns. Create the table directly as a hypertable partitioned on arrived_at : CREATE TABLE litmus_data ( id bigserial , record uuid NOT NULL , arrived_at timestamptz NOT NULL , device_id varchar ( 64 ), register_id varchar ( 64 ), tag_name varchar ( 64 ), datatype varchar ( 32 ), value varchar , success boolean ) WITH ( timescaledb . hypertable , timescaledb . chunk_interval = '7 days' , timescaledb . segmentby = 'tag_name, device_id, register_id' ); Litmus Edge’s default schema declares id as the primary key, but a hypertable primary key must include the partition column. The statement above omits the primary key so that arrived_at alone partitions the data. Leave the Create Table If Missing option in Litmus Edge unchecked so it writes into this table instead of trying to create its own. If you need row-level uniqueness — for upserts or logical replication, for example — add PRIMARY KEY (arrived_at, record) : record is already NOT NULL and a uuid, and pairing it with the partition column satisfies the hypertable requirement. The chunk_interval setting controls how much data each hypertable chunk holds. Aim for chunks that fit the most recent working set in memory — a good starting point is an interval that produces chunks roughly 25% of your service’s RAM. For a busy line publishing thousands of tags per second, that may mean hours rather than days; You can change the interval later with set_chunk_time_interval() — it only affects new chunks.

Configure the PostgreSQL connector in Litmus Edge Section titled “Configure the PostgreSQL connector in Litmus Edge”

Litmus Edge ships two PostgreSQL integration types: DB - PostgreSQL for plaintext connections and DB - PostgreSQL SSL for TLS-protected connections. Tiger Cloud requires TLS, so use the SSL variant for Tiger Cloud and either variant for self-hosted TimescaleDB.

Open the Integration pane Log in to Litmus Edge, then select Integration from the navigation panel. Add a PostgreSQL connector Click the add icon, then select DB - PostgreSQL SSL from the list of integration connectors. Configure connection settings Using your Tiger Cloud service connection details, fill in the connector fields: Name : a label for this connector, for example tiger-cloud .

: a label for this connector, for example . Hostname : your service hostname.

: your service hostname. Port : 5432 .

: . SSL Mode : require . Use verify ca or verify full if you want Litmus Edge to validate the server certificate.

: . Use or if you want Litmus Edge to validate the server certificate. Username : your service username, typically tsdbadmin .

: your service username, typically . Password : your service password.

: your service password. Database : tsdb .

: . Table : litmus_data . Leave CA Certificate , Certificate , and Private Key blank when SSL Mode is require . For verify ca or verify full , paste the Tiger Cloud CA certificate into CA Certificate . Tune the write behavior For production workloads that require high throughput, set: Bulk Insert Count : number of messages to batch per INSERT . A value between 100 and 1000 reduces commit overhead at high message rates.

: number of messages to batch per . A value between and reduces commit overhead at high message rates. Commit Timeout : maximum milliseconds to wait before flushing a partial batch. 1000 is a good starting point — drop to 200 – 500 if you need sub-second freshness.

: maximum milliseconds to wait before flushing a partial batch. is a good starting point — drop to – if you need sub-second freshness. Persistent Storage : enable to spool messages to disk if the connection to your service drops, so no data is lost during a brief outage. Leave Create Table If Missing unchecked — the hypertable you created earlier is the target. Save the connector Click OK . The new connector appears as a tile in the Integration pane with its status indicator.

Stream device data to your service Section titled “Stream device data to your service”

A connector by itself does not move data. Subscribe one or more DeviceHub topics to it so tag updates flow into your hypertable.

Open the connector In the Integration pane, click the tile for the connector you just created. Add a topic subscription Select the Topics tab, click the add icon, then choose add a new subscription . Map a DeviceHub tag to the connector Configure the subscription: Data direction : Local to Remote .

: . Local data topic : click the search icon and select the DeviceHub device and tag you want to stream. To stream every tag from a device, use a wildcard suffix.

: click the search icon and select the DeviceHub device and tag you want to stream. To stream every tag from a device, use a wildcard suffix. Remote data topic : leave the default or enter a label that identifies this stream.

: leave the default or enter a label that identifies this stream. QoS : 1 for at-least-once delivery.

: for at-least-once delivery. Enable : toggle on. Click OK , then confirm the prompt to restart the connector.

Verify the integration Section titled “Verify the integration”

To confirm Litmus Edge is writing data to your Tiger Cloud service:

Trigger a tag update in Litmus Edge Generate activity on the subscribed tag — let the device publish, or open the tag in DeviceHub and use Write Value to push a test value. Query the target table From the Tiger Console or psql , run: SELECT arrived_at, device_id, tag_name, value FROM litmus_data ORDER BY arrived_at DESC LIMIT 10 ; You see one row per tag update, with arrived_at reflecting when Litmus Edge received the value, device_id and tag_name identifying the source, and value holding the payload as a string.

You have successfully integrated Litmus Edge with Tiger Cloud.

Connector status shows disconnected : check that the Litmus Edge host can reach your service on port 5432 , and that the Username , Password , and Database match your connection details.

check that the Litmus Edge host can reach your service on port , and that the , , and match your connection details. relation "litmus_data" does not exist : Litmus Edge is writing to the wrong table. Confirm the Table field is set to litmus_data and Create Table If Missing is unchecked.

Litmus Edge is writing to the wrong table. Confirm the field is set to and is unchecked. SSL handshake fails: Tiger Cloud requires TLS — use the DB - PostgreSQL SSL connector, not the plain DB - PostgreSQL connector. If you selected verify ca or verify full , make sure the CA Certificate field contains the Tiger Cloud CA certificate.

Tiger Cloud requires TLS — use the connector, not the plain connector. If you selected or , make sure the field contains the Tiger Cloud CA certificate. No rows appearing after a tag update: confirm that the topic subscription is Enabled and that you restarted the connector after adding it.

For other connectivity and authentication issues, see Troubleshoot Tiger Cloud integrations.