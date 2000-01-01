Integrate Node-RED with Tiger Cloud
Use Node-RED to stream events into Tiger Data and persist them in a hypertable.
Node-RED is a flow-based programming tool for wiring together hardware devices, APIs, and services using a browser-based editor.
This page shows you how to use Node-RED to write events into your Tiger Data service or database so you can persist, query, and analyze them in a hypertable.
In this integration guide, you:
- Create a hypertable to receive Node-RED events.
- Configure Node-RED with a PostgreSQL / TimescaleDB node and connection details.
- Send a test event from Node-RED and verify it arrived in your hypertable.
Prerequisites for this integration guide
To follow these steps, you'll need:
-
These steps use Tiger Cloud, but the same approach applies to a self-hosted TimescaleDB instance.
- Your connection details.
- A running Node-RED instance that can reach your Tiger Cloud service on port
5432(install instructions: https://nodered.org/docs/getting-started/).
- The
node-red-contrib-postgresql(or equivalent PostgreSQL) node installed in Node-RED.
- A database user with INSERT privileges on the target database in your Tiger Cloud service.
Prepare your databaseSection titled “Prepare your database”
Create a hypertable that matches the event columns you plan to send from Node-RED. This example uses
ts as the time partition,
tag_id to identify the source, and
value for the measurement:
- Connect to your Tiger Cloud service
Use the Tiger Console,
psql, or any SQL editor to connect to your service.
- Create a hypertable for Node-RED events
Run the following SQL to create the table as a hypertable with explicit chunk interval:
Modify this schema to match your data. If you send additional fields from Node-RED (such as device ID, location, or unit), add them as columns — for example,
device_id TEXT,
unit TEXT, or
location TEXT. You can also change
valueto
NUMERIC,
INT, or
TEXTif your measurements are non-numeric.
The
chunk_intervalsetting controls how much data each chunk holds. Aim for chunks that fit the most recent working set in memory — a good starting point is an interval that produces chunks roughly 25% of your service’s RAM. For a light event stream publishing a few events per second, 7 days is a reasonable default; for higher throughput, reduce the interval to hours or even minutes. You can change the interval later with
set_chunk_time_interval()— it only affects new chunks.
Configure Node-RED to send data to your databaseSection titled “Configure Node-RED to send data to your database”
This section shows a minimal Node-RED flow: an
inject node produces a sample payload, a
function node formats the values, and a PostgreSQL node performs an
INSERT using the service connection details.
- Install the PostgreSQL node in Node-RED
Open the Node-RED palette manager and install
node-red-contrib-postgresql(or your preferred PostgreSQL client node). Restart Node-RED if required.
- Configure the PostgreSQL node connection
In the PostgreSQL node configuration, create a new server config and enter the
host,
port,
database,
user, and
passwordfrom your connection details. Enable SSL/TLS if your service requires it.
Example connection settings (fill from your connection details):
- Host: YOUR_SERVICE_HOST
- Port: 5432
- Database: tsdb
- User: tsdbadmin
- Password: (from your connection details)
- SSL/TLS: enabled (for Tiger Cloud)
The PostgreSQL node typically accepts an SQL string and an array of parameters (for example,
msg.params).
- Build a flow that inserts events
Create a simple flow:
injectnode — sends a test JSON object.
functionnode — maps the incoming JSON to
msg.topic(SQL) and
msg.params(parameters array).
postgresqlnode — configured to run parameterized SQL using
msg.topicand
msg.params.
Single-row INSERT (simplest approach):
Batched INSERT (for higher throughput):
For production workloads, buffer multiple events and send them in a single multi-row INSERT to reduce commit overhead. This example flushes every 2 seconds to balance throughput with latency:
Set up a
delaynode (2 seconds) that feeds back into the function node and inject a message with
msg.flush = true. This ensures that even during quiet periods, partial batches are flushed every 2 seconds so data never waits too long.
Deploy the flow and trigger the
injectnode to send the test event.
-
Send a test event and verify data arrivedSection titled “Send a test event and verify data arrived”
- Send a test event from Node-RED
Trigger the
injectnode you created. The PostgreSQL node should return success and the flow sidebar will show the node status.
- Query Tiger Cloud service to confirm events arrived
Connect to your service and run:
You should see one or more rows matching the test event you injected, with
payloadcontaining the JSON you sent.
You have successfully integrated Node-RED with Tiger Data.
TroubleshootingSection titled “Troubleshooting”
- No rows appear after inject: Verify the PostgreSQL node connection details (host/port/user/password) and check the Node-RED logs for errors. Confirm TLS is enabled if using Tiger Cloud.
- Parameter/placeholder errors: Some PostgreSQL nodes expect
$1,$2parameter placeholders; others use
?. Use the syntax required by your Node-RED PostgreSQL node.