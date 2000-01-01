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Find your connection details

Connect to Tiger Cloud, self-hosted TimescaleDB, or MST using your connection details

To connect to your Tiger Cloud service, self-hosted TimescaleDB, or Managed Service for TimescaleDB, you need at least the following:

  • Hostname
  • Port
  • Username
  • Password
  • Database name

Find the connection details based on your deployment type:

Connect to your service

Section titled “Connect to your service”

Retrieve the connection details for your Tiger Cloud service:

  • In <service name>-credentials.txt:

    All connection details are supplied in the configuration file you download when you create a new service.

  • In Tiger Console:

    Open the Services page and select your service. The connection details, except the password, are available in Service info > Connection info > More details. If necessary, click Forgot your password? to get a new one.

    Service connection details in Tiger Console

Find your project and service ID

Section titled “Find your project and service ID”

To retrieve the connection details for your Tiger Cloud project and Tiger Cloud service:

  1. Retrieve your project ID:

    In Tiger Console, click the arrows next to the project name in the top left. The project ID is under the project name.

    Retrieving the project ID in Tiger Console

  2. Retrieve your service ID:

    Click the dots next to the service, then click Copy next to the service ID.

    Retrieving the service ID in Tiger Console

Create client credentials

Section titled “Create client credentials”

You use client credentials to obtain access tokens outside of the user context.

To retrieve the connection details for your Tiger Cloud project for programmatic usage such as Terraform or the Tiger Cloud REST API:

  1. Open the settings for your project:

    In Tiger Console, click Settings.

  2. Create client credentials:

    1. Click Create credentials, then copy Public key and Secret key locally.

      Creating client credentials in Tiger Console

      This is the only time you see the Secret key. After this, only the Public key is visible in this page.

    2. Click Done.