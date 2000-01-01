Integrate Azure Monitor with Tiger Cloud

Azure Monitor is a comprehensive monitoring and observability service designed to help you maximize the availability and performance of your applications and services. It collects, analyzes, and acts on telemetry data from your cloud and on-premises environments.

You can export telemetry data from your Tiger Cloud services with the time-series and analytics capability enabled to Azure Monitor. See Exported metrics for the full list of default and additional metrics you can export.

This page explains how to export telemetry data from your Tiger Cloud service into Azure Monitor by creating a Tiger Cloud data exporter, then attaching it to the service. This integration is available for Scale and Enterprise pricing tiers.

To follow the steps on this page:

Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability.

Note This feature is currently not supported for Tiger Cloud on AWS.

Create a data exporter Section titled “Create a data exporter”

A Tiger Cloud data exporter sends telemetry data from a Tiger Cloud service to third-party monitoring tools. You create an exporter on the project level:

In Tiger Console, open Exporters Click New exporter Select Metrics for Data type and Azure Monitor for provider Choose the region for your exporter Provide a name for your exporter The exporter name appears in Tiger Console, best practice is to make this name easily understandable. Add your connection string Learn where to find your connection string. Export additional metrics Optionally tick PostgreSQL metrics to export additional metrics, then click Create exporter .

Your exporter is created and added to the list of already existing exporters.

Manage a data exporter Section titled “Manage a data exporter”

This section shows you how to attach, edit, and delete a data exporter.

Attach a data exporter to a Tiger Cloud service

To send telemetry data to an external monitoring tool, you attach a data exporter to your Tiger Cloud service. You can attach only one exporter to a service.

To attach an exporter:

In Tiger Console, choose the service Click Operations > Exporters Select the exporter, then click Attach exporter If you are attaching a first Logs data type exporter, restart the service

You can now monitor your service metrics.

Edit a data exporter

To update a data exporter:

In Tiger Console, open Exporters Next to the exporter you want to edit, click the menu > Edit Edit the exporter fields and save your changes

Delete a data exporter

To remove a data exporter that you no longer need: