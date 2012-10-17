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Integrate Amazon CloudWatch with Tiger Cloud

Export telemetry data to monitor and analyze your service performance and health

Amazon CloudWatch is a monitoring and observability service designed to help collect, analyze, and act on data from applications, infrastructure, and services running in AWS and on-premises environments.

You can export telemetry data from your Tiger Cloud services with the time-series and analytics capability enabled to CloudWatch. See Exported metrics for the full list of default and additional metrics you can export.

This pages explains how to export telemetry data from your Tiger Cloud service into CloudWatch by creating a Tiger Cloud data exporter, then attaching it to the service. This integration is available for Scale and Enterprise pricing tiers.

Prerequisites

Section titled “Prerequisites”

To follow the steps on this page:

Note

This feature is currently not supported for Tiger Cloud on Microsoft Azure.

Create a data exporter

Section titled “Create a data exporter”

A Tiger Cloud data exporter sends telemetry data from a Tiger Cloud service to a third-party monitoring tool. You create an exporter on the project level, in the same AWS region as your service:

  1. In Tiger Console, open Exporters
  2. Click New exporter
  3. Select the data type and specify AWS CloudWatch for provider
    Adding a CloudWatch data exporter in Tiger Console
  4. Provide your AWS CloudWatch configuration
  5. Choose the authentication method to use for the exporter
    Configuring CloudWatch authentication in Tiger Console
    1. In AWS, navigate to IAM > Identity providers, then click Add provider.
    2. Update the new identity provider with your details:

      Set Provider URL to the region where you are creating your exporter.

      Creating an IAM OIDC identity provider in AWS
    3. Click Add provider.
    4. In AWS, navigate to IAM > Roles, then click Create role.
    5. Add your identity provider as a Web identity role and click Next.
      Creating a web identity IAM role in AWS
    6. Set the following permission and trust policies:

      • Permission policy:

        {
          "Version": "2012-10-17",
          "Statement": [
             {
                 "Effect": "Allow",
                 "Action": [
                     "logs:PutLogEvents",
                     "logs:CreateLogGroup",
                     "logs:CreateLogStream",
                     "logs:DescribeLogStreams",
                     "logs:DescribeLogGroups",
                     "logs:PutRetentionPolicy",
                     "xray:PutTraceSegments",
                     "xray:PutTelemetryRecords",
                     "xray:GetSamplingRules",
                     "xray:GetSamplingTargets",
                     "xray:GetSamplingStatisticSummaries",
                     "ssm:GetParameters"
                 ],
                 "Resource": "*"
             }
         ]
        }

      • Role with a Trust Policy:

        {
          "Version": "2012-10-17",
          "Statement": [
              {
                  "Effect": "Allow",
                  "Principal": {
                      "Federated": "arn:aws:iam::12345678910:oidc-provider/irsa-oidc-discovery-prod.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com"
                  },
                  "Action": "sts:AssumeRoleWithWebIdentity",
                  "Condition": {
                      "StringEquals": {
                          "irsa-oidc-discovery-prod.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com:aud": "sts.amazonaws.com"
                      }
                  }
              },
              {
                  "Sid": "Statement1",
                  "Effect": "Allow",
                  "Principal": {
                      "AWS": "arn:aws:iam::12345678910:role/my-exporter-role"
                  },
                  "Action": "sts:AssumeRole"
              }
          ]
        }
      1. Click Add role.
  6. Select the AWS Region your CloudWatch services run in
  7. Optionally tick PostgreSQL metrics to export additional metrics, then click Create exporter

    See Exported metrics for the full list.

Manage a data exporter

Section titled “Manage a data exporter”

This section shows you how to attach, edit, and delete a data exporter.

Attach a data exporter to a Tiger Cloud service

To send telemetry data to an external monitoring tool, you attach a data exporter to your Tiger Cloud service. You can attach only one exporter to a service.

To attach an exporter:

  1. In Tiger Console, choose the service
  2. Click Operations > Exporters
  3. Select the exporter, then click Attach exporter
  4. If you are attaching a first Logs data type exporter, restart the service

You can now monitor your service metrics.

Edit a data exporter

To update a data exporter:

  1. In Tiger Console, open Exporters
  2. Next to the exporter you want to edit, click the menu > Edit
  3. Edit the exporter fields and save your changes

Delete a data exporter

To remove a data exporter that you no longer need:

  1. Disconnect the data exporter from your Tiger Cloud service
    1. In Tiger Console, choose the service.
    2. Click Operations > Exporters.
    3. Click the trash can icon next to the exporter.
    4. Repeat for every service attached to the exporter you want to remove.

    The data exporter is now unattached from all services. However, it still exists in your project.

  2. Delete the exporter on the project level
    1. In Tiger Console, open Exporters
    2. Next to the exporter you want to edit, click menu > Delete
    3. Confirm that you want to delete the data exporter.

Reference

Section titled “Reference”

When you create the IAM OIDC provider, the URL must match the region you create the exporter in. It must be one of the following:

RegionZoneLocationURL
ap-southeast-1Asia PacificSingaporeirsa-oidc-discovery-prod-ap-southeast-1.s3.ap-southeast-1.amazonaws.com
ap-southeast-2Asia PacificSydneyirsa-oidc-discovery-prod-ap-southeast-2.s3.ap-southeast-2.amazonaws.com
ap-northeast-1Asia PacificTokyoirsa-oidc-discovery-prod-ap-northeast-1.s3.ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com
ca-central-1CanadaCentralirsa-oidc-discovery-prod-ca-central-1.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com
eu-central-1EuropeFrankfurtirsa-oidc-discovery-prod-eu-central-1.s3.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com
eu-west-1EuropeIrelandirsa-oidc-discovery-prod-eu-west-1.s3.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com
eu-west-2EuropeLondonirsa-oidc-discovery-prod-eu-west-2.s3.eu-west-2.amazonaws.com
sa-east-1South AmericaSão Pauloirsa-oidc-discovery-prod-sa-east-1.s3.sa-east-1.amazonaws.com
us-east-1United StatesNorth Virginiairsa-oidc-discovery-prod.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com
us-east-2United StatesOhioirsa-oidc-discovery-prod-us-east-2.s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com
us-west-2United StatesOregonirsa-oidc-discovery-prod-us-west-2.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com