Integrate Grafana with Tiger Cloud
Query, visualize, and explore your data with interactive dashboards
Grafana is an open-source analytics and visualization platform that enables you to query, visualize, alert on, and explore your metrics, logs, and traces wherever they’re stored.
This page shows you how to integrate Grafana with a Tiger Cloud service, create a dashboard and panel, then visualize geospatial data.
PrerequisitesSection titled “Prerequisites”
To follow the steps on this page:
-
Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability.
You need your connection details.
- Install self-managed Grafana or sign up for Grafana Cloud.
Connect Grafana to Tiger Cloud
To visualize the results of your queries, enable Grafana to read the data in your service:
- Log in to Grafana
In your browser, log in to either:
- Self-hosted Grafana: at
http://localhost:3000/. The default credentials are
admin,
admin.
- Grafana Cloud: use the URL and credentials you set when you created your account.
- Self-hosted Grafana: at
- Add your service as a data source
- Open
Connections>
Data sources, then click
Add new data source.
- Select
{C.PG}from the list.
Configure the connection:
Host URL,
Database name,
Username, and
Password, configure using your connection details.
Host URLis in the format
<host>:<port>.
TLS/SSL Mode: select
require.
{C.PG} options: enable
TimescaleDB.
- Leave the default setting for all other fields.
-
Click
Save & test.
Grafana checks that your details are set correctly.
- Open
Create a Grafana dashboard and panelSection titled “Create a Grafana dashboard and panel”
Grafana is organized into dashboards and panels. A dashboard represents a view into the performance of a system, and each dashboard consists of one or more panels, which represent information about a specific metric related to that system.
To create a new dashboard:
-
On the
Dashboardspage, click
Newand select
New dashboard
-
Click
Add visualization
-
Select the data source
Select your service from the list of pre-configured data sources or configure a new one.
-
Configure your panel
Select the visualization type. The type defines specific fields to configure in addition to standard ones, such as the panel name.
-
Run your queries
You can edit the queries directly or use the built-in query editor. If you are visualizing time-series data, select
Time seriesin the
Formatdrop-down.
-
Click
Save dashboard
You now have a dashboard with one panel. Add more panels to a dashboard by clicking
Addat the top right and selecting
Visualizationfrom the drop-down.
Use the time filter functionSection titled “Use the time filter function”
Grafana time-series panels include a time filter:
-
Call
$__timefilter()to link the user interface construct in a Grafana panel with the query
For example, to set the
pickup_datetimecolumn as the filtering range for your visualizations:
-
Group your visualizations and order the results by time buckets
In this case, the
GROUP BYand
ORDER BYstatements reference
time.
For example:
When you visualize this query in Grafana, you see this:
You can adjust the
time_bucketfunction and compare the graphs:
When you visualize this query, it looks like this:
Visualize geospatial dataSection titled “Visualize geospatial data”
Grafana includes a Geomap panel so you can see geospatial data overlaid on a map. This can be helpful to understand how data changes based on its location.
This section visualizes taxi rides in Manhattan, where the distance traveled was greater than 5 miles. It uses the same query as the NYC Taxi Cab tutorial as a starting point.
-
Add a geospatial visualization
-
In your Grafana dashboard, click
Add>
Visualization.
-
Select
Geomapin the visualization type drop-down at the top right.
-
-
Configure the data format
-
In the
Queriestab below, select your data source.
-
In the
Formatdrop-down, select
Table.
-
In the mode switcher, toggle
Codeand enter the query, then click
Run.
For example:
-
-
Customize the Geomap settings
With default settings, the visualization uses green circles of the fixed size. Configure at least the following for a more representative view:
-
Map layers>
Styles>
Size>
value.
This changes the size of the circle depending on the value, with bigger circles representing bigger values.
-
Map layers>
Styles>
Color>
value.
-
Thresholds> Add
threshold.
Add thresholds for 7 and 10, to mark rides over 7 and 10 miles in different colors, respectively.
You now have a visualization that looks like this:
-