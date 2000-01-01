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Integrate Prometheus with Tiger Cloud

Export telemetry metrics from your service to monitor system performance and health

Prometheus is an open-source monitoring system with a dimensional data model, flexible query language, and a modern alerting approach.

This page shows you how to export your service telemetry to Prometheus:

  • For Tiger Cloud, using a dedicated Prometheus exporter in Tiger Console.

  • For self-hosted TimescaleDB, using PostgreSQL Exporter.

Prerequisites

To follow the steps on this page:

Export Tiger Cloud service telemetry to Prometheus

To export your data, do the following:

To export metrics from a Tiger Cloud service, you create a dedicated Prometheus exporter in Tiger Console, attach it to your service, then configure Prometheus to scrape metrics using the exposed URL. See Exported metrics for the full list of default and additional metrics you can export. The Prometheus exporter is available for Scale and Enterprise pricing plans.

  1. Create a Prometheus exporter

    1. In Tiger Console, click Exporters > + New exporter.

    2. Select Metrics for data type and Prometheus for provider.

      Creating a Prometheus exporter in Tiger Console

    3. Choose the region for the exporter. Only services in the same project and region can be attached to this exporter.

    4. Name your exporter.

    5. Change the auto-generated Prometheus credentials, if needed. See official documentation on basic authentication in Prometheus.

    6. Optionally tick PostgreSQL metrics to export additional metrics, then click Create exporter.

  2. Attach the exporter to a service

    1. Select a service, then click Operations > Exporters.

    2. Select the exporter in the drop-down, then click Attach exporter.

      Attaching a Prometheus exporter to a service in Tiger Console

    The exporter is now attached to your service. To unattach it, click the trash icon in the exporter list.

  3. Configure the Prometheus scrape target

    1. Select your service, then click Operations > Exporters and click the information icon next to the exporter. You see the exporter details.

      Prometheus exporter details showing endpoint and credentials

    2. Copy the exporter URL.

    3. In your Prometheus installation, update prometheus.yml to point to the exporter URL as a scrape target:

      scrape_configs:
       - job_name: "timescaledb-exporter"
         scheme: https
         static_configs:
           - targets: ["my-exporter-url"]
         basic_auth:
           username: "user"
           password: "pass"

      See the Prometheus documentation for details on configuring scrape targets.

      You can now monitor your service metrics.

You can further visualize your data with Grafana. Use the Grafana PostgreSQL dashboard or create a custom dashboard that suits your needs.

Note

This feature is currently not supported for Tiger Cloud on Microsoft Azure.