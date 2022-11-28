Integrate Telegraf with Tiger Cloud
Ingest metrics and events from databases, systems, and IoT sensors
Telegraf is a server-based agent that collects and sends metrics and events from databases, systems, and IoT sensors. Telegraf is an open-source, plugin-driven tool for the collection and output of data.
To view metrics gathered by Telegraf and stored in a hypertable in a Tiger Cloud service:
- Link Telegraf to your service: create a Telegraf configuration
- View the metrics collected by Telegraf: connect to your service and query the metrics table
PrerequisitesSection titled “Prerequisites”
Best practice is to use an Ubuntu EC2 instance hosted in the same region as your Tiger Cloud service as a migration machine. That is, the machine you run the commands on to move your data from your source database to your target Tiger Cloud service.
Before you migrate your data:
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Create a target Tiger Cloud service.
Each Tiger Cloud service has a single database that supports the most popular extensions. Tiger Cloud services do not support tablespaces, and there is no superuser associated with a service. Best practice is to create a Tiger Cloud service with at least 8 CPUs for a smoother experience. A higher-spec instance can significantly reduce the overall migration window.
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To ensure that maintenance does not run during the process, adjust the maintenance window.
Link Telegraf to your serviceSection titled “Link Telegraf to your service”
To create a Telegraf configuration that exports data to a hypertable in your service:
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Set up your service connection string
This variable holds the connection information for the target Tiger Cloud service.
In the terminal on the source machine, set the following:
See where to find your connection details.
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Generate a Telegraf configuration file
In Terminal, run the following:
telegraf.confconfigures a CPU input plugin that samples various metrics about CPU usage, and the PostgreSQL output plugin.
telegraf.confalso includes all available input, output, processor, and aggregator plugins. These are commented out by default.
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Test the configuration
You see an output similar to the following:
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Configure the PostgreSQL output plugin
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In
telegraf.conf, in the
[[outputs.postgresql]]section, set
connectionto the value of $TARGET.
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Use hypertables when Telegraf creates a new table:
In the section that begins with the comment
## Templated statements to execute when creating a new table, add the following template:
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View the metrics collected by TelegrafSection titled “View the metrics collected by Telegraf”
This section shows you how to generate system metrics using Telegraf, then connect to your service and query the metrics hypertable.
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Collect system metrics using Telegraf
Run the following command for 30 seconds:
Telegraf uses loaded inputs
cpuand outputs
postgresqlalong with
global tags, the intervals when the agent collects data from the inputs, and flushes to the outputs.
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View the metrics
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Connect to your Tiger Cloud service:
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View the metrics collected in the
cputable in
tsdb:
You see something like:
To view the average usage per CPU core, use
SELECT cpu, avg(usage_user) FROM cpu GROUP BY cpu;.
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For more information about the options that you can configure in Telegraf, see the PostgreSQL output plugin.