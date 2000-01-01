Integrate Azure Data Studio with Tiger Cloud
Query and manage your database with a cross-platform data analytics tool
Azure Data Studio is an open-source, cross-platform hybrid data analytics tool designed to simplify the data landscape.
This page explains how to integrate Azure Data Studio with Tiger Cloud.
PrerequisitesSection titled “Prerequisites”
To follow the procedure on this page you need to:
-
Create a target Tiger Cloud service.
This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.
- Download and install Azure Data Studio.
- Install the PostgreSQL extension for Azure Data Studio.
Connect to your service with Azure Data StudioSection titled “Connect to your service with Azure Data Studio”
To connect to Tiger Cloud:
-
Start
Azure Data Studio
-
In the
SERVERSpage, click
New Connection
-
Configure the connection
-
Select
PostgreSQLfor
Connection type.
-
Configure the server name, database, username, port, and password using your connection details.
-
Click
Advanced.
If you configured your Tiger Cloud service to connect using stricter SSL mode, set
SSL modeto the configured mode, then type the location of your SSL root CA certificate in
SSL root certificate filename.
-
In the
Portfield, type the port number and click
OK.
-
-
Click
Connect
You have successfully integrated Azure Data Studio with Tiger Cloud.