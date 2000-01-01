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Integrate DBeaver with Tiger Cloud

Manage and query your data with a cross-platform SQL editor and administration tool

DBeaver is a free cross-platform database tool for developers, database administrators, analysts, and everyone working with data. DBeaver provides an SQL editor, administration features, data and schema migration, and the ability to monitor database connection sessions.

This page explains how to integrate DBeaver with your Tiger Cloud service.

Prerequisites

Section titled “Prerequisites”

To follow the procedure on this page you need to:

Connect DBeaver to your service

Section titled “Connect DBeaver to your service”

To connect to Tiger Cloud:

  1. Start DBeaver

  2. In the toolbar, click the plug+ icon

  3. In Connect to a database search for TimescaleDB

  4. Select TimescaleDB, then click Next

  5. Configure the connection

    Use your connection details to add your connection settings.

    DBeaver connected to a Tiger Cloud service

    If you configured your service to connect using a stricter SSL mode, in the SSL tab check Use SSL and set SSL mode to the configured mode. Then, in the CA Certificate field type the location of the SSL root CA certificate.

  6. Click Test Connection. When the connection is successful, click Finish

    Your connection is listed in the Database Navigator.

You have successfully integrated DBeaver with Tiger Cloud.