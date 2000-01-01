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Integrate pgAdmin with Tiger Cloud

Query, visualize, and manage your database with an open-source administration tool

pgAdmin is a feature-rich open-source administration and development platform for PostgreSQL. It is available for Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Safari browsers, or can be installed on Microsoft Windows, Apple macOS, or various Linux flavors.

pgAdmin connected to a Tiger Cloud service

This page explains how to integrate pgAdmin with your Tiger Cloud service.

Prerequisites

Section titled “Prerequisites”

To follow the procedure on this page you need to:

Connect pgAdmin to your service

Section titled “Connect pgAdmin to your service”

To connect to Tiger Cloud:

  1. Start pgAdmin
  2. In the Quick Links section of the Dashboard tab, click Add New Server
  3. In Register - Server > General, fill in the Name and Comments fields with the server name and description, respectively
  4. Configure the connection
    1. In the Connection tab, configure the connection using your connection details.
    2. If you configured your service to connect using a stricter SSL mode, then in the SSL tab check Use SSL, set SSL mode to the configured mode, and in the CA Certificate field type the location of the SSL root CA certificate to use.
  5. Click Save

You have successfully integrated pgAdmin with Tiger Cloud.