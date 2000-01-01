Integrate Postgres with Tiger Cloud
Query other Postgres data bases using foreign data wrappers
You use PostgreSQL foreign data wrappers (FDWs) to query external data sources from a Tiger Cloud service. These external data sources can be one of the following:
- Other Tiger Cloud services
- PostgreSQL databases outside of Tiger Cloud
If you are using VPC peering, you can create FDWs in your Customer VPC to query a service in your Tiger Cloud project. However, you can’t create FDWs in your Tiger Cloud services to query a data source in your Customer VPC. This is because Tiger Cloud VPC peering uses AWS PrivateLink for increased security. See VPC peering documentation for additional details.
PostgreSQL FDWs are particularly useful if you manage multiple Tiger Cloud services with different capabilities, and need to seamlessly access and merge regular and time-series data.
Prerequisites
To follow the steps on this page:
-
Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability.
You need your connection details. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.
Query another data source
To query another data source:
You create PostgreSQL FDWs with the
postgres_fdw extension, which is enabled by default in Tiger Cloud.
- Connect to your service
See how to connect.
- Create a server
- Create user mapping
- Import a foreign schema (recommended) or create a foreign table
-
Import the whole schema:
-
Alternatively, import a limited number of tables:
-
Create a foreign table. Skip if you are importing a schema:
-
A user with the
tsdbadmin role assigned already has the required
USAGE permission to create PostgreSQL FDWs. You can enable another user, without the
tsdbadmin role assigned, to query foreign data. To do so, explicitly grant the permission. For example, for a new
grafana user:
You create PostgreSQL FDWs with the
postgres_fdw extension. See documentation on how to enable it.
- Connect to your database
Use
psqlto connect to your database.
- Create a server
- Create user mapping
- Import a foreign schema (recommended) or create a foreign table
-
Import the whole schema:
-
Alternatively, import a limited number of tables:
-
Create a foreign table. Skip if you are importing a schema:
-