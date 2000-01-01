Connect to Tiger Cloud with psql
Connect to your Tiger Cloud service and run interactive queries with psql
psql is a terminal-based frontend to PostgreSQL that enables you to type in queries interactively, issue them to Postgres, and see the query results.
This page shows you how to use the
psql command line tool to interact with your Tiger Cloud service.
PrerequisitesSection titled “Prerequisites”
To follow the procedure on this page you need to:
-
Create a target Tiger Cloud service.
This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.
Check for an existing installationSection titled “Check for an existing installation”
On many operating systems,
psql is installed by default. To use the functionality described in this page, best practice is to use the latest version of
psql. To check the version running on your system:
If you already have the latest version of
psql installed, proceed to the Connect to your service section.
Install psqlSection titled “Install psql”
If there is no existing installation, take the following steps to install
psql:
Install using Homebrew.
libpqxx is the official C++ client API for PostgreSQL.
-
Install Homebrew, if you don’t already have it:
For more information about Homebrew, including installation instructions, see the Homebrew documentation.
-
Make sure your Homebrew repository is up to date:
-
Install
psql:
-
Update your path to include the
psqltool:
On Intel chips, the symbolic link is added to
/usr/local/bin. On Apple Silicon, the symbolic link is added to
/opt/homebrew/bin.
Install using MacPorts.
libpqxx is the official C++ client API for PostgreSQL.
-
Install MacPorts by downloading and running the package installer.
-
Make sure MacPorts is up to date:
-
Install the latest version of
libpqxx:
-
View the files that were installed by
libpqxx:
Install
psql on Debian and Ubuntu with the
apt package manager.
-
Make sure your
aptrepository is up to date:
-
Install the
postgresql-clientpackage:
psql is installed by default when you install PostgreSQL. This procedure uses the interactive installer provided by PostgreSQL and EnterpriseDB.
-
Download and run the PostgreSQL installer from www.enterprisedb.com.
-
In the
Select Componentsdialog, check
Command Line Tools, along with any other components you want to install, and click
Next.
-
Complete the installation wizard to install the package.
Connect to your serviceSection titled “Connect to your service”
To use
psql to connect to your service, you need the connection details. See Find your connection details.
Connect to your service with either:
-
The parameter flags:
-
The service URL:
You are prompted to provide the password.
-
The service URL with the password already included and a stricter SSL mode enabled:
Useful psql commandsSection titled “Useful psql commands”
When you start using
psql, these are the commands you are likely to use most frequently:
|Command
|Description
\c <DB_NAME>
|Connect to a new database
\d <TABLE_NAME>
|Show the details of a table
\df
|List functions in the current database
\df+
|List all functions with more details
\di
|List all indexes from all tables
\dn
|List all schemas in the current database
\dt
|List available tables
\du
|List PostgreSQL database roles
\dv
|List views in current schema
\dv+
|List all views with more details
\dx
|Show all installed extensions
ef <FUNCTION_NAME>
|Edit a function
\h
|Show help on syntax of SQL commands
\l
|List available databases
\password <USERNAME>
|Change the password for the user
\q
|Quit
psql
\set
|Show system variables list
\timing
|Show how long a query took to execute
\x
|Show expanded query results
\?
|List all
psql slash commands
For more on
psql commands, see the Tiger Data psql cheat sheet and psql documentation.
Save query results to a fileSection titled “Save query results to a file”
When you run queries in
psql, the results are shown in the terminal by default.
If you are running queries that have a lot of results, you might like to save
the results into a comma-separated
.csv file instead. You can do this using
the
COPY command. For example:
This command sends the results of the query to a new file called
output.csv in
the
/tmp/ directory. You can open the file using any spreadsheet program.
Run long queriesSection titled “Run long queries”
To run multi-line queries in
psql, use the
EOF delimiter. For example:
Edit queries in a text editorSection titled “Edit queries in a text editor”
Sometimes, queries can get very long, and you might make a mistake when you try
typing it the first time around. If you have made a mistake in a long query,
instead of retyping it, you can use a built-in text editor, which is based on
Vim. Launch the query editor with the
\e command. Your previous query is
loaded into the editor. When you have made your changes, press
Esc, then type
:＋
w＋
q to save the changes, and return to the command prompt. Access the
edited query by pressing
↑, and press
Enter to run it.