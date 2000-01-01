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Integrate qStudio with Tiger Cloud

Connect to your Tiger Cloud service and visualize your data with qStudio

qStudio is a modern free SQL editor that provides syntax highlighting, code-completion, excel export, charting, and much more. You can use it to run queries, browse tables, and create charts for your Tiger Cloud service.

This page explains how to integrate qStudio with Tiger Cloud.

Prerequisites

Section titled “Prerequisites”

To follow the procedure on this page you need to:

Connect qStudio to your service

Section titled “Connect qStudio to your service”

To connect to Tiger Cloud:

  1. Start qStudio

  2. Click Server > Add Server

  3. Configure the connection

    • For Server Type, select Postgres.
    • For Connect By, select Host.
    • For Host, Port, Database, Username, and Password, use your connection details.
    qStudio connected to a Tiger Cloud service

  4. Click Test

    qStudio indicates whether the connection works.

  5. Click Add

    The server is listed in the Server Tree.

You have successfully integrated qStudio with Tiger Cloud.