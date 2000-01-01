qStudio is a modern free SQL editor that provides syntax highlighting, code-completion, excel export, charting, and much more. You can use it to run queries, browse tables, and create charts for your Tiger Cloud service.

This page explains how to integrate qStudio with Tiger Cloud.

To follow the procedure on this page you need to:

Create a target Tiger Cloud service. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.

Download and install qStudio.

Connect qStudio to your service Section titled “Connect qStudio to your service”

To connect to Tiger Cloud:

Start qStudio Click Server > Add Server Configure the connection For Server Type , select Postgres .

, select . For Connect By , select Host .

, select . For Host , Port , Database , Username , and Password , use your connection details. Click Test qStudio indicates whether the connection works. Click Add The server is listed in the Server Tree .

You have successfully integrated qStudio with Tiger Cloud.