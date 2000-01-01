Integrate
Integrate Tiger Cloud with third-party solutions to extend what you can do with your data
A Tiger Cloud service is a PostgreSQL database instance extended by Tiger Data with custom capabilities. This means that any third-party solution that you can integrate with PostgreSQL, you can also integrate with Tiger Cloud. See the full list of PostgreSQL integrations. Some of the most in-demand integrations are listed below.
Connectors
Name
Description
Synchronize data to external destinations like data lakes
Ingest data from external PostgreSQL databases
Ingest data from Amazon S3 buckets
Stream data from Apache Kafka topics
Coding
Name
Description
Explore code examples, SDKs, and client libraries in popular programming languages
Authentication and security
Name
Description
Implement authentication and authorization for web applications
Securely manage user authentication and access controls for applications
Secure authentication and user identity management for applications
BI and visualization
Name
Description
Build and optimize data APIs for analytics applications
Explore, analyze, and share business insights with a BI platform
Create dashboards and visualize business data without SQL expertise
Visualize data and build interactive dashboards with Microsoft Power BI
Create and explore data visualizations and dashboards
Create interactive visualizations and dashboards with Tableau
Configuration and deployment
Name
Description
Run event-driven serverless code without managing infrastructure
Deploy and run JavaScript and TypeScript applications at the edge
Manage and automate database migrations using version control
Deploy and manage containerized applications with Kubernetes
Track, version, and automate database schema changes
Define and manage cloud infrastructure using code
Deploy and scale web applications and services easily
Provision and manage infrastructure as code with Terraform
Data engineering and extract, transform, load
Name
Description
Sync data between various sources and destinations
Build, train, and deploy ML models with Amazon SageMaker
Programmatically author, schedule, and monitor workflows
Build and execute batch and streaming data pipelines
Stream high-performance data pipelines and analytics
Run serverless code without managing infrastructure
Transform and model data in your warehouse using SQL-based workflows
Capture and stream real-time database changes
Build and manage data pipelines effortlessly
Enhance data lakes with ACID transactions and schema enforcement
Simplify interactions with Firebase services
Extract, load, and transform data from various sources
Integrate with Supabase for backend services
Data ingestion and streaming
Name
Description
Process large-scale data workloads quickly using distributed computing
Manage and scale Apache Kafka-based event streaming applications
Enable real-time synchronization between databases and frontend applications
Deploy an enterprise-grade MQTT broker for IoT messaging
Stream and synchronize data in real time between different systems
Sync data from multiple sources to your data warehouse
Process real-time data streams with fault-tolerant distributed computing
Connect operational technology sources, model the data, and stream it
Stream and process real-time data as a Kafka-compatible platform
Ingest, process, and analyze real-time data streams
Observability and alerting
Name
Description
Monitor and analyze data from AWS and on-premises environments
Monitor, trace, and diagnose distributed applications
Collect and analyze telemetry data from cloud and on-premises environments
OpenTelemetry Native Observability built on CNCF Open Standards
Comprehensive monitoring and analytics platform
Query, visualize, and alert on metrics and logs
Monitor application performance and detect issues in real-time
Trace and diagnose distributed transactions for observability
Monitor applications, infrastructure, and logs for performance insights
Collect and analyze telemetry data for observability across systems
Track performance and health of systems and applications
Monitor application performance with an open-source observability tool
Collect and ship metrics and events to monitoring platforms
Development tools
Name
Description
Collaborate on data science projects with a cloud-based notebook platform
Develop scalable and secure web applications using a Python framework
Build applications that integrate with language models
Build high-performance, memory-safe applications
Create interactive data applications and dashboards using Python
Logging and system administration
Name
Description
Collect, filter, and forward system logs for centralized logging
Generate database schema documentation and visualization
Query and administration
Name
Description
Query, manage, and develop PostgreSQL databases
Universal database tool with SQL editing and visualization
Create admin panels and dashboards for business applications
Instantly generate GraphQL APIs from databases with access control
Analyze data, create reports, and share insights with teams
Run a cloud-native, serverless PostgreSQL database with automatic scaling
Manage and administer PostgreSQL databases through a graphical interface
Connect using native PostgreSQL tools and protocols
Simplify database access with an open-source ORM for Node.js
Command-line interface for PostgreSQL
Move and synchronize data across multiple database platforms
SQL editor and database management tool
Query, visualize, and share data from multiple sources
Interact with SQL databases in Node.js using an ORM
Manage database operations using a Python SQL toolkit and ORM
Build and deploy GraphQL APIs with data from multiple sources
Work with databases in TypeScript and JavaScript using an ORM
Secure connectivity to Tiger Cloud
Name
Description
Connect your AWS infrastructure to Tiger Cloud
Connect your on-premise data center to Tiger Cloud
Connect your Google Cloud infrastructure to Tiger Cloud
Connect your Azure infrastructure to Tiger Cloud
Workflow automation and no-code tools
Name
Description
Create internal business applications with a low-code platform
Add durable workflows to your code and make apps resilient to any failure
Automate workflows and integrate services with a no-code platform
Build custom internal tools quickly using a drag-and-drop interface
Develop internal tools and business applications with a low-code builder
Automate workflows by connecting different applications and services