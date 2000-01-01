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Integrate

Integrate Tiger Cloud with third-party solutions to extend what you can do with your data

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A Tiger Cloud service is a PostgreSQL database instance extended by Tiger Data with custom capabilities. This means that any third-party solution that you can integrate with PostgreSQL, you can also integrate with Tiger Cloud. See the full list of PostgreSQL integrations. Some of the most in-demand integrations are listed below.

Connectors

Name

Description

tigerlakeTiger Lake

Synchronize data to external destinations like data lakes

postgresSync from PostgreSQL

Ingest data from external PostgreSQL databases

s3Sync from S3

Ingest data from Amazon S3 buckets

kafkaSync from Kafka

Stream data from Apache Kafka topics

Coding

Name

Description

codeStart coding with Tiger Data

Explore code examples, SDKs, and client libraries in popular programming languages

Authentication and security

Name

Description

authAuth.js ↗

Implement authentication and authorization for web applications

auth0Auth0 ↗

Securely manage user authentication and access controls for applications

oktaOkta ↗

Secure authentication and user identity management for applications

BI and visualization

Name

Description

cubejsCube.js ↗

Build and optimize data APIs for analytics applications

lookerLooker ↗

Explore, analyze, and share business insights with a BI platform

metabaseMetabase ↗

Create dashboards and visualize business data without SQL expertise

power-biPower BI

Visualize data and build interactive dashboards with Microsoft Power BI

supersetSuperset ↗

Create and explore data visualizations and dashboards

tableauTableau

Create interactive visualizations and dashboards with Tableau

Configuration and deployment

Name

Description

azure-functionsAzure Functions ↗

Run event-driven serverless code without managing infrastructure

deno-deployDeno Deploy ↗

Deploy and run JavaScript and TypeScript applications at the edge

flywayFlyway ↗

Manage and automate database migrations using version control

kubernetesKubernetes

Deploy and manage containerized applications with Kubernetes

liquibaseLiquibase ↗

Track, version, and automate database schema changes

pulumiPulumi ↗

Define and manage cloud infrastructure using code

renderRender ↗

Deploy and scale web applications and services easily

terraformTerraform

Provision and manage infrastructure as code with Terraform

Data engineering and extract, transform, load

Name

Description

airbyteAirbyte ↗

Sync data between various sources and destinations

sagemakerAmazon SageMaker

Build, train, and deploy ML models with Amazon SageMaker

airflowApache Airflow

Programmatically author, schedule, and monitor workflows

beamApache Beam ↗

Build and execute batch and streaming data pipelines

kafkaApache Kafka

Stream high-performance data pipelines and analytics

lambdaAWS Lambda

Run serverless code without managing infrastructure

dbtdbt ↗

Transform and model data in your warehouse using SQL-based workflows

debeziumDebezium

Capture and stream real-time database changes

decodableDecodable

Build and manage data pipelines effortlessly

deltalakeDeltaLake ↗

Enhance data lakes with ACID transactions and schema enforcement

firebaseFirebase Wrapper ↗

Simplify interactions with Firebase services

stitchStitch ↗

Extract, load, and transform data from various sources

supabaseSupabase

Integrate with Supabase for backend services

Data ingestion and streaming

Name

Description

sparkApache Spark ↗

Process large-scale data workloads quickly using distributed computing

confluentConfluent ↗

Manage and scale Apache Kafka-based event streaming applications

electricsqlElectricSQL ↗

Enable real-time synchronization between databases and frontend applications

emqxEMQX ↗

Deploy an enterprise-grade MQTT broker for IoT messaging

estuaryEstuary ↗

Stream and synchronize data in real time between different systems

fivetranFivetran

Sync data from multiple sources to your data warehouse

flinkFlink ↗

Process real-time data streams with fault-tolerant distributed computing

highbyteHighByte ↗

Connect operational technology sources, model the data, and stream it

redpandaRedpanda ↗

Stream and process real-time data as a Kafka-compatible platform

striimStriim ↗

Ingest, process, and analyze real-time data streams

ignitionIgnition ↗

Observability and alerting

Name

Description

cloudwatchAmazon CloudWatch

Monitor and analyze data from AWS and on-premises environments

skywalkingApache SkyWalking ↗

Monitor, trace, and diagnose distributed applications

azure-monitorAzure Monitor ↗

Collect and analyze telemetry data from cloud and on-premises environments

dash0Dash0 ↗

OpenTelemetry Native Observability built on CNCF Open Standards

datadogDatadog

Comprehensive monitoring and analytics platform

grafanaGrafana

Query, visualize, and alert on metrics and logs

instanaIBM Instana ↗

Monitor application performance and detect issues in real-time

jaegerJaeger ↗

Trace and diagnose distributed transactions for observability

new-relicNew Relic ↗

Monitor applications, infrastructure, and logs for performance insights

opentelemetryOpenTelemetry ↗

Collect and analyze telemetry data for observability across systems

prometheusPrometheus

Track performance and health of systems and applications

signozSigNoz ↗

Monitor application performance with an open-source observability tool

telegrafTelegraf

Collect and ship metrics and events to monitoring platforms

Development tools

Name

Description

deepnoteDeepnote ↗

Collaborate on data science projects with a cloud-based notebook platform

djangoDjango ↗

Develop scalable and secure web applications using a Python framework

langchainLangChain ↗

Build applications that integrate with language models

rustRust ↗

Build high-performance, memory-safe applications

streamlitStreamlit ↗

Create interactive data applications and dashboards using Python

Logging and system administration

Name

Description

rsyslogRSyslog ↗

Collect, filter, and forward system logs for centralized logging

schemaspySchemaSpy ↗

Generate database schema documentation and visualization

Query and administration

Name

Description

azure-data-studioAzure Data Studio

Query, manage, and develop PostgreSQL databases

dbeaverDBeaver

Universal database tool with SQL editing and visualization

forest-adminForest Admin ↗

Create admin panels and dashboards for business applications

hasuraHasura ↗

Instantly generate GraphQL APIs from databases with access control

modeMode Analytics ↗

Analyze data, create reports, and share insights with teams

neonNeon ↗

Run a cloud-native, serverless PostgreSQL database with automatic scaling

pgadminpgAdmin

Manage and administer PostgreSQL databases through a graphical interface

postgresqlPostgreSQL

Connect using native PostgreSQL tools and protocols

prismaPrisma ↗

Simplify database access with an open-source ORM for Node.js

psqlpsql

Command-line interface for PostgreSQL

qlikQlik Replicate ↗

Move and synchronize data across multiple database platforms

qstudioqStudio

SQL editor and database management tool

redashRedash ↗

Query, visualize, and share data from multiple sources

sequelizeSequelize ↗

Interact with SQL databases in Node.js using an ORM

sqlalchemySQLalchemy ↗

Manage database operations using a Python SQL toolkit and ORM

stepzenStepZen ↗

Build and deploy GraphQL APIs with data from multiple sources

typeormTypeORM ↗

Work with databases in TypeScript and JavaScript using an ORM

Secure connectivity to Tiger Cloud

Name

Description

awsAmazon Web Services

Connect your AWS infrastructure to Tiger Cloud

data-centerCorporate data center

Connect your on-premise data center to Tiger Cloud

google-cloudGoogle Cloud

Connect your Google Cloud infrastructure to Tiger Cloud

azureMicrosoft Azure

Connect your Azure infrastructure to Tiger Cloud

Workflow automation and no-code tools

Name

Description

appsmithAppsmith ↗

Create internal business applications with a low-code platform

dbosDBOS ↗

Add durable workflows to your code and make apps resilient to any failure

n8nn8n ↗

Automate workflows and integrate services with a no-code platform

retoolRetool ↗

Build custom internal tools quickly using a drag-and-drop interface

tooljetTooljet ↗

Develop internal tools and business applications with a low-code builder

zapierZapier ↗

Automate workflows by connecting different applications and services