A Tiger Cloud service is a PostgreSQL database instance extended by Tiger Data with custom capabilities. This means that any third-party solution that you can integrate with PostgreSQL, you can also integrate with Tiger Cloud. See the full list of PostgreSQL integrations. Some of the most in-demand integrations are listed below.

Connectors

Name

Description

Tiger Lake

Synchronize data to external destinations like data lakes

Sync from PostgreSQL

Ingest data from external PostgreSQL databases

Sync from S3

Ingest data from Amazon S3 buckets

Sync from Kafka

Stream data from Apache Kafka topics

Coding

Name

Description

Start coding with Tiger Data

Explore code examples, SDKs, and client libraries in popular programming languages

Authentication and security

Name

Description

Auth.js ↗

Implement authentication and authorization for web applications

Auth0 ↗

Securely manage user authentication and access controls for applications

Okta ↗

Secure authentication and user identity management for applications

BI and visualization

Name

Description

Cube.js ↗

Build and optimize data APIs for analytics applications

Looker ↗

Explore, analyze, and share business insights with a BI platform

Metabase ↗

Create dashboards and visualize business data without SQL expertise

Power BI

Visualize data and build interactive dashboards with Microsoft Power BI

Superset ↗

Create and explore data visualizations and dashboards

Tableau

Create interactive visualizations and dashboards with Tableau

Configuration and deployment

Name

Description

Azure Functions ↗

Run event-driven serverless code without managing infrastructure

Deno Deploy ↗

Deploy and run JavaScript and TypeScript applications at the edge

Flyway ↗

Manage and automate database migrations using version control

Kubernetes

Deploy and manage containerized applications with Kubernetes

Liquibase ↗

Track, version, and automate database schema changes

Pulumi ↗

Define and manage cloud infrastructure using code

Render ↗

Deploy and scale web applications and services easily

Terraform

Provision and manage infrastructure as code with Terraform

Data engineering and extract, transform, load

Name

Description

Airbyte ↗

Sync data between various sources and destinations

Amazon SageMaker

Build, train, and deploy ML models with Amazon SageMaker

Apache Airflow

Programmatically author, schedule, and monitor workflows

Apache Beam ↗

Build and execute batch and streaming data pipelines

Apache Kafka

Stream high-performance data pipelines and analytics

AWS Lambda

Run serverless code without managing infrastructure

dbt ↗

Transform and model data in your warehouse using SQL-based workflows

Debezium

Capture and stream real-time database changes

Decodable

Build and manage data pipelines effortlessly

DeltaLake ↗

Enhance data lakes with ACID transactions and schema enforcement

Firebase Wrapper ↗

Simplify interactions with Firebase services

Stitch ↗

Extract, load, and transform data from various sources

Supabase

Integrate with Supabase for backend services

Data ingestion and streaming

Name

Description

Apache Spark ↗

Process large-scale data workloads quickly using distributed computing

Confluent ↗

Manage and scale Apache Kafka-based event streaming applications

ElectricSQL ↗

Enable real-time synchronization between databases and frontend applications

EMQX ↗

Deploy an enterprise-grade MQTT broker for IoT messaging

Estuary ↗

Stream and synchronize data in real time between different systems

Fivetran

Sync data from multiple sources to your data warehouse

Flink ↗

Process real-time data streams with fault-tolerant distributed computing

HighByte ↗

Connect operational technology sources, model the data, and stream it

Redpanda ↗

Stream and process real-time data as a Kafka-compatible platform

Striim ↗

Ingest, process, and analyze real-time data streams

Ignition ↗

Observability and alerting

Name

Description

Amazon CloudWatch

Monitor and analyze data from AWS and on-premises environments

Apache SkyWalking ↗

Monitor, trace, and diagnose distributed applications

Azure Monitor ↗

Collect and analyze telemetry data from cloud and on-premises environments

Dash0 ↗

OpenTelemetry Native Observability built on CNCF Open Standards

Datadog

Comprehensive monitoring and analytics platform

Grafana

Query, visualize, and alert on metrics and logs

IBM Instana ↗

Monitor application performance and detect issues in real-time

Jaeger ↗

Trace and diagnose distributed transactions for observability

New Relic ↗

Monitor applications, infrastructure, and logs for performance insights

OpenTelemetry ↗

Collect and analyze telemetry data for observability across systems

Prometheus

Track performance and health of systems and applications

SigNoz ↗

Monitor application performance with an open-source observability tool

Telegraf

Collect and ship metrics and events to monitoring platforms

Development tools

Name

Description

Deepnote ↗

Collaborate on data science projects with a cloud-based notebook platform

Django ↗

Develop scalable and secure web applications using a Python framework

LangChain ↗

Build applications that integrate with language models

Rust ↗

Build high-performance, memory-safe applications

Streamlit ↗

Create interactive data applications and dashboards using Python

Logging and system administration

Name

Description

RSyslog ↗

Collect, filter, and forward system logs for centralized logging

SchemaSpy ↗

Generate database schema documentation and visualization

Query and administration

Name

Description

Azure Data Studio

Query, manage, and develop PostgreSQL databases

DBeaver

Universal database tool with SQL editing and visualization

Forest Admin ↗

Create admin panels and dashboards for business applications

Hasura ↗

Instantly generate GraphQL APIs from databases with access control

Mode Analytics ↗

Analyze data, create reports, and share insights with teams

Neon ↗

Run a cloud-native, serverless PostgreSQL database with automatic scaling

pgAdmin

Manage and administer PostgreSQL databases through a graphical interface

PostgreSQL

Connect using native PostgreSQL tools and protocols

Prisma ↗

Simplify database access with an open-source ORM for Node.js

psql

Command-line interface for PostgreSQL

Qlik Replicate ↗

Move and synchronize data across multiple database platforms

qStudio

SQL editor and database management tool

Redash ↗

Query, visualize, and share data from multiple sources

Sequelize ↗

Interact with SQL databases in Node.js using an ORM

SQLalchemy ↗

Manage database operations using a Python SQL toolkit and ORM

StepZen ↗

Build and deploy GraphQL APIs with data from multiple sources

TypeORM ↗

Work with databases in TypeScript and JavaScript using an ORM

Secure connectivity to Tiger Cloud

Name

Description

Amazon Web Services

Connect your AWS infrastructure to Tiger Cloud

Corporate data center

Connect your on-premise data center to Tiger Cloud

Google Cloud

Connect your Google Cloud infrastructure to Tiger Cloud

Microsoft Azure

Connect your Azure infrastructure to Tiger Cloud

Workflow automation and no-code tools

Name

Description

Appsmith ↗

Create internal business applications with a low-code platform

DBOS ↗

Add durable workflows to your code and make apps resilient to any failure

n8n ↗

Automate workflows and integrate services with a no-code platform

Retool ↗

Build custom internal tools quickly using a drag-and-drop interface

Tooljet ↗

Develop internal tools and business applications with a low-code builder

Zapier ↗

Automate workflows by connecting different applications and services