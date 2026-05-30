Component kitchen sink

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Text and inline formatting Section titled “Text and inline formatting”

Body text with bold, italic, and inline code . A link to the connection details page and an external link to Tiger Data. Product names resolve from constants: PostgreSQL, Tiger Cloud, self-hosted TimescaleDB, TimescaleDB.

A blockquote. Use it for quoted text or asides.

First item

Second item with code

Third item Nested item Another nested item



First step Second step Third step

Column Type Description time timestamptz Sample timestamp device_id text Device identifier value double precision Measured value

SELECT time_bucket( '1 hour' , time ) AS bucket, avg ( value ) FROM metrics GROUP BY bucket ORDER BY bucket;

Terminal window psql "postgres://user:pass@host:5432/dbname"

import { Pool } from "pg" ; const pool = new Pool ({ connectionString: process.env. DATABASE_URL });

const greet = ( name : string ) : string => `Hello, ${ name }` ;

{ "host" : "example.tsdb.cloud" , "port" : 5432 }

service : host : example.tsdb.cloud port : 5432

Plain text block with no syntax highlighting.

Tips A tip callout for hints and best practices.

Note A note callout for supplementary context.

Custom title A note callout with an overridden title.

Important An important callout for information that should not be skipped.

Warning A warning callout for cautions and limitations.

Callout with button A call-to-action callout with a button. Try for free

Button enabled

Download

Primary CTA

Secondary default

Secondary subtle

Copy to clipboard Section titled “Copy to clipboard”

Copy

Copy query

Tiger Cloud

Self-hosted TimescaleDB Content for the Tiger Cloud tab. Content for the self-hosted TimescaleDB tab.

Stainless sync tabs Section titled “Stainless sync tabs”

First tab

Second tab Content for the first tab. Content for the second tab.

A step with a sub-sequence Do the first thing, which has lettered sub-steps: Sub-step one. Sub-step two. Sub-step three. A step with a code block Run the following: SELECT now (); Confirm it returns the current time.

Prerequisites for this integration guide To follow these steps, you'll need: A Tiger Cloud service, or a running instance of self-hosted TimescaleDB. Your connection details. Any additional tooling the page requires.