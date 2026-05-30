Component kitchen sink
Internal test page rendering every component and content element used in the docs, for visual and regression checks.
This page renders every component and content element used across the docs so that visual and interactivity regressions show up on one preview URL. It is hidden from search engines and from on-site search, and is not in the sidebar.
Text and inline formattingSection titled “Text and inline formatting”
Body text with bold, italic, and
inline code. A link to the connection details page and an external link to Tiger Data. Product names resolve from constants: PostgreSQL, Tiger Cloud, self-hosted TimescaleDB, TimescaleDB.
A blockquote. Use it for quoted text or asides.
Unordered listSection titled “Unordered list”
- First item
- Second item with
code
- Third item
- Nested item
- Another nested item
Ordered listSection titled “Ordered list”
- First step
- Second step
- Third step
|Column
|Type
|Description
time
timestamptz
|Sample timestamp
device_id
text
|Device identifier
value
double precision
|Measured value
Code blocksSection titled “Code blocks”
CalloutsSection titled “Callouts”
A tip callout for hints and best practices.
A note callout for supplementary context.
A note callout with an overridden title.
An important callout for information that should not be skipped.
A warning callout for cautions and limitations.
A call-to-action callout with a button.
ButtonsSection titled “Buttons”
Copy to clipboardSection titled “Copy to clipboard”
Starlight tabsSection titled “Starlight tabs”
Content for the Tiger Cloud tab.
Content for the self-hosted TimescaleDB tab.
Stainless sync tabsSection titled “Stainless sync tabs”
Content for the first tab.
Content for the second tab.
Numbered listSection titled “Numbered list”
- A step with a sub-sequence
Do the first thing, which has lettered sub-steps:
- Sub-step one.
- Sub-step two.
- Sub-step three.
- A step with a code block
Run the following:
Confirm it returns the current time.
PrerequisitesSection titled “Prerequisites”
Prerequisites for this integration guide
To follow these steps, you'll need:
- A Tiger Cloud service, or a running instance of self-hosted TimescaleDB.
- Your connection details.
- Any additional tooling the page requires.