 Skip to content
Search ⌘K
Get started

Component kitchen sink

Internal test page rendering every component and content element used in the docs, for visual and regression checks.

This page renders every component and content element used across the docs so that visual and interactivity regressions show up on one preview URL. It is hidden from search engines and from on-site search, and is not in the sidebar.

Text and inline formatting

Section titled “Text and inline formatting”

Body text with bold, italic, and inline code. A link to the connection details page and an external link to Tiger Data. Product names resolve from constants: PostgreSQL, Tiger Cloud, self-hosted TimescaleDB, TimescaleDB.

A blockquote. Use it for quoted text or asides.

Unordered list

Section titled “Unordered list”
  • First item
  • Second item with code
  • Third item
    • Nested item
    • Another nested item

Ordered list

Section titled “Ordered list”
  1. First step
  2. Second step
  3. Third step

Table

Section titled “Table”
ColumnTypeDescription
timetimestamptzSample timestamp
device_idtextDevice identifier
valuedouble precisionMeasured value

Code blocks

Section titled “Code blocks”
SELECT time_bucket('1 hour', time) AS bucket, avg(value)
FROM metrics
GROUP BY bucket
ORDER BY bucket;
Terminal window
psql "postgres://user:pass@host:5432/dbname"
import { Pool } from "pg";
const pool = new Pool({ connectionString: process.env.DATABASE_URL });
const greet = (name: string): string => `Hello, ${name}`;
{ "host": "example.tsdb.cloud", "port": 5432 }
service:
  host: example.tsdb.cloud
  port: 5432
Plain text block with no syntax highlighting.

Callouts

Section titled “Callouts”
Tips

A tip callout for hints and best practices.

Note

A note callout for supplementary context.

Custom title

A note callout with an overridden title.

Important

An important callout for information that should not be skipped.

Warning

A warning callout for cautions and limitations.

Callout with button

A call-to-action callout with a button.

Try for free

Buttons

Section titled “Buttons”
DownloadPrimary CTA

Copy to clipboard

Section titled “Copy to clipboard”

Starlight tabs

Section titled “Starlight tabs”

Content for the Tiger Cloud tab.

Stainless sync tabs

Section titled “Stainless sync tabs”

Content for the first tab.

Numbered list

Section titled “Numbered list”
  1. A step with a sub-sequence

    Do the first thing, which has lettered sub-steps:

    1. Sub-step one.
    2. Sub-step two.
    3. Sub-step three.
  2. A step with a code block

    Run the following:

    SELECT now();

    Confirm it returns the current time.

Prerequisites

Section titled “Prerequisites”

Prerequisites for this integration guide

To follow these steps, you'll need:

  • Any additional tooling the page requires.

Image

Section titled “Image”
Diagram of a hypertable

Author byline

Section titled “Author byline”

Jane Doe

Developer advocate

GitHub

Related content cards

Section titled “Related content cards”
Find your connection details

Locate the host, port, database, user, and password for your service or database.

Connect your app

Connect to your database from your preferred programming language.