Get to know Tiger Data
Concepts, comparisons, architecture, how features connect, and the glossary
Explore by topicSection titled “Explore by topic”
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Concepts, comparisons, architecture, how features connect, and the glossary
Architectural choices and optimizations that power TimescaleDB and Tiger Cloud for real-time analyticsTiger Cloud
Managed service basics, supported regions, and features only available in the cloudCapabilities & comparison
How TimescaleDB capabilities fit together and how Tiger Cloud and self-hosted options compareTable layout: wide, narrow, or medium
How table shape affects metrics, schema changes, and queries before you commit to a hypertableData model: keys and time columns
Partition columns, primary keys, and unique constraints for hypertables, before you load dataHypertables & chunks
Time partitioning, chunk intervals, and how data is organized at scaleHypercore
Columnar storage, compression, and how hypercore relates to hypertables and chunksContinuous aggregates (CAGGs)
How continuous aggregates work, real-time aggregates and hierarchical aggregates, materialized hypertables, and timezone handlingData lifecycle
Retention, tiered storage, and Tiger Cloud policies for dropping old data and moving colder dataDeep dive
Hub for advanced topics and longer-form architecture material beyond the whitepaperGlossary
Definitions for engineering, database, and product terms used throughout the docs
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