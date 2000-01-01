Materialized hypertables

Continuous aggregates take raw data from the original hypertable, aggregate it, and store the aggregated data in a materialization hypertable. You can modify this materialized hypertable in the same way as any other hypertable.

Discover the name of a materialized hypertable Section titled “Discover the name of a materialized hypertable”

To change a materialized hypertable, you need to use its fully qualified name. To find the correct name, use the timescaledb_information.continuous_aggregates view. You can then use the name to modify it in the same way as any other hypertable.