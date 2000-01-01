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Materialized hypertables

Continuous aggregates store aggregated data in materialized hypertables. Learn how to manage them

Continuous aggregates take raw data from the original hypertable, aggregate it, and store the aggregated data in a materialization hypertable. You can modify this materialized hypertable in the same way as any other hypertable.

Discover the name of a materialized hypertable

Section titled “Discover the name of a materialized hypertable”

To change a materialized hypertable, you need to use its fully qualified name. To find the correct name, use the timescaledb_information.continuous_aggregates view. You can then use the name to modify it in the same way as any other hypertable.

  1. Query the continuous_aggregates view
    SELECT view_name, format('%I.%I', materialization_hypertable_schema,
            materialization_hypertable_name) AS materialization_hypertable
        FROM timescaledb_information.continuous_aggregates;
  2. Locate the hypertable name

    The results look like this:

             view_name         |            materialization_hypertable
    ---------------------------+---------------------------------------------------
    conditions_summary_hourly | _timescaledb_internal._materialized_hypertable_30
    conditions_summary_daily  | _timescaledb_internal._materialized_hypertable_31
    (2 rows)

Learn more

Section titled “Learn more”