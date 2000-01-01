Materialized hypertables
Continuous aggregates store aggregated data in materialized hypertables. Learn how to manage them
Continuous aggregates take raw data from the original hypertable, aggregate it, and store the aggregated data in a materialization hypertable. You can modify this materialized hypertable in the same way as any other hypertable.
Discover the name of a materialized hypertableSection titled “Discover the name of a materialized hypertable”
To change a materialized hypertable, you need to use its fully qualified
name. To find the correct name, use the
timescaledb_information.continuous_aggregates view.
You can then use the name to modify it in the same way as any other hypertable.
- Query the
continuous_aggregatesview
- Locate the hypertable name
The results look like this:
Learn moreSection titled “Learn more”
- Understand continuous aggregates: How continuous aggregates work, JOINs, and function support.
- Hierarchical continuous aggregates: Create continuous aggregates on top of other continuous aggregates.
- Convert continuous aggregates to the columnstore: Compress older aggregated data.
- Drop data from continuous aggregates: Remove materialized data.
ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEWreference: Modify continuous aggregate settings.