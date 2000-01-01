Manually drop chunks

Drop chunks manually by time value. For example, drop chunks containing data older than 30 days.

Note Dropping chunks manually is a one-time operation. To automatically drop chunks as they age, set up a data retention policy.

To drop chunks older than a certain date, use the drop_chunks function. Provide the name of the hypertable to drop chunks from, and a time interval beyond which to drop chunks.

For example, to drop chunks with data older than 24 hours:

SELECT drop_chunks( 'conditions' , INTERVAL '24 hours' );

You can also drop chunks between 2 dates. For example, drop chunks with data between 3 and 4 months old.

Supply a second INTERVAL argument for the newer_than cutoff:

SELECT drop_chunks( 'conditions' , older_than => INTERVAL '3 months' , newer_than => INTERVAL '4 months' )

Drop chunks in the future Section titled “Drop chunks in the future”

You can also drop chunks in the future, for example, to correct data with the wrong timestamp. To drop all chunks that are more than 3 months in the future, from a hypertable called conditions :