Manually drop chunks
Manually drop chunks from your hypertables based on time value
Drop chunks manually by time value. For example, drop chunks containing data older than 30 days.
Dropping chunks manually is a one-time operation. To automatically drop chunks as they age, set up a data retention policy.
Drop chunks older than a certain dateSection titled “Drop chunks older than a certain date”
To drop chunks older than a certain date, use the
drop_chunks
function. Provide the name of the hypertable to drop chunks from, and a time
interval beyond which to drop chunks.
For example, to drop chunks with data older than 24 hours:
Drop chunks between 2 datesSection titled “Drop chunks between 2 dates”
You can also drop chunks between 2 dates. For example, drop chunks with data between 3 and 4 months old.
Supply a second
INTERVAL argument for the
newer_than cutoff:
Drop chunks in the futureSection titled “Drop chunks in the future”
You can also drop chunks in the future, for example, to correct data with the
wrong timestamp. To drop all chunks that are more than 3 months in the
future, from a hypertable called
conditions:
Learn moreSection titled “Learn more”
- Create a data retention policy: Automate chunk deletion based on age.
- Understand chunks: How chunks work and why they matter.
drop_chunks()reference: Full API reference with all parameters.
show_chunks()reference: List chunks before dropping them.