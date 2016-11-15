Use time buckets
Group data by time interval using the time_bucket function to perform aggregate calculations over arbitrary time intervals
The
time_bucket function helps you group data in a hypertable so you can
perform aggregate calculations over arbitrary time intervals. It is usually used
in combination with
GROUP BY for this purpose.
This section shows examples of
time_bucket use. To learn how time buckets
work, see the about time buckets section.
Group data by time buckets and calculate a summary valueSection titled “Group data by time buckets and calculate a summary value”
Group data into time buckets and calculate a summary value for a column. For
example, calculate the average daily temperature in a table named
weather_conditions. The table has a time column named
time and a
temperature column:
The
time_bucket function returns the start time of the bucket. In this
example, the first bucket starts at midnight on November 15, 2016, and
aggregates all the data from that day:
Group data by time buckets and show the end time of the bucketSection titled “Group data by time buckets and show the end time of the bucket”
By default, the
time_bucket column shows the start time of the bucket. If you
prefer to show the end time, you can shift the displayed time using a
mathematical operation on
time.
For example, you can calculate the minimum and maximum CPU usage for 5-minute
intervals, and show the end of time of the interval. The example table is named
metrics. It has a time column named
time and a CPU usage column named
cpu:
The addition of
+ '5 min' changes the displayed timestamp to the end of the
bucket. It doesn’t change the range of times spanned by the bucket.
Group data by time buckets and change the time range of the bucketSection titled “Group data by time buckets and change the time range of the bucket”
To change the time range spanned by the buckets, use the
offset parameter,
which takes an
INTERVAL argument. A positive offset shifts the start and end
time of the buckets later. A negative offset shifts the start and end time of
the buckets earlier.
For example, you can calculate the average CPU usage for 5-hour intervals, and shift the start and end times of all buckets 1 hour later:
Calculate the time bucket of a single valueSection titled “Calculate the time bucket of a single value”
Time buckets are usually used together with
GROUP BY to aggregate data. But
you can also run
time_bucket on a single time value. This is useful for
testing and learning, because you can see what bucket a value falls into.
For example, to see the 1-week time bucket into which January 5, 2021 would fall, run:
The function returns
2021-01-04 00:00:00. The start time of the time bucket is
the Monday of that week, at midnight.
Learn moreSection titled “Learn more”
- Understand time buckets: How time buckets work, origins, and timezones.
- Create a continuous aggregate: Pre-compute time bucket aggregations with continuous aggregates.
time_bucket()reference: Full API reference with all parameters.
- Troubleshoot time buckets: Common issues and solutions.