Design your data model

This section covers the decisions you make when designing schemas for time-series data on PostgreSQL with TimescaleDB.

Wide, narrow, and medium tables: Choose a table layout based on how many data points you track and how often the schema changes.

Primary keys, time columns, and uniqueness: Pick a partition column, define keys that include it, and understand how constraints work with hypertables.

Schema optimization: Indexes, constraints, triggers, tablespaces, JSON, and foreign data wrappers.