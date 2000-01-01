Primary keys, time columns, and uniqueness for hypertables

Every hypertable has a partitioning column, usually time. That choice drives chunk boundaries, retention, columnstore, and which unique and primary key constraints are valid. Decide these when you model the table, not after data is loaded.

The partition column defines how rows are grouped into chunks. It is almost always:

A timestamptz (or timestamp / date ) column for event time

(or / ) column for event time An integer ( smallint , int , or bigint ) column for Unix epoch seconds, milliseconds, or other monotonic keys

timestamptz : Natural for real-world clocks, time zones, and human-readable queries. Prefer this for most applications.

: Natural for real-world clocks, time zones, and human-readable queries. Prefer this for most applications. Integer epoch: Useful when upstream systems already emit epoch integers. If you use background jobs like retention or columnstore policies, set integer_now_func so those jobs know what “current” means.

Pick a type you can keep stable — changing the partition column later requires a migration.

Primary keys and unique constraints Section titled “Primary keys and unique constraints”

TimescaleDB requires that every unique constraint or primary key includes the partitioning column. Additionally, if your hypertable uses multiple partitioning dimensions (for example, space partitioning on device_id ), all partitioning columns must appear in the constraint.

This rule exists because uniqueness is enforced per chunk. Including all partitioning columns ensures that PostgreSQL can check the constraint within a single chunk without scanning the entire hypertable.

A sensor table where each device writes at most one row per timestamp:

CREATE TABLE sensor_data ( time TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL , device_id INT NOT NULL , temperature DOUBLE PRECISION , humidity DOUBLE PRECISION , PRIMARY KEY (device_id, time ) ) WITH ( timescaledb . hypertable );

An order events table with a surrogate ID that still includes the partition column:

CREATE TABLE order_events ( time TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL , order_id BIGINT NOT NULL , status TEXT , UNIQUE (order_id, time ) ) WITH ( timescaledb . hypertable );

A surrogate key that does not include the partition column fails:

-- This fails because 'id' alone cannot guarantee uniqueness per chunk CREATE TABLE bad_example ( id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY , time TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL , value DOUBLE PRECISION ) WITH ( timescaledb . hypertable );

Unique constraints and columnstore Section titled “Unique constraints and columnstore”

When you insert into a columnstore chunk that has a unique constraint or primary key, TimescaleDB decompresses data in memory to check for constraint violations. Hypertables without unique constraints skip this check, so inserts into columnstore chunks are faster. If your workload is append-only with no duplicates, consider whether you truly need a unique constraint.

Unique constraints create indexes. Those indexes affect ingest cost and storage. See Hypertable indexes and Hypertables and unique indexes for tuning and edge cases.