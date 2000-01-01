Primary keys, time columns, and uniqueness for hypertables
Choose a time partition column, primary keys, and unique constraints so your hypertable matches TimescaleDB rules and your query patterns
Every hypertable has a partitioning column, usually time. That choice drives chunk boundaries, retention, columnstore, and which unique and primary key constraints are valid. Decide these when you model the table, not after data is loaded.
Time columnSection titled “Time column”
The partition column defines how rows are grouped into chunks. It is almost always:
- A
timestamptz(or
timestamp/
date) column for event time
- An integer (
smallint,
int, or
bigint) column for Unix epoch seconds, milliseconds, or other monotonic keys
Section titled “timestamptz vs integer time”
timestamptz vs integer time
timestamptz: Natural for real-world clocks, time zones, and human-readable queries. Prefer this for most applications.
- Integer epoch: Useful when upstream systems already emit epoch integers. If you use
background jobs like retention or columnstore policies, set
integer_now_funcso those jobs know what “current” means.
Pick a type you can keep stable — changing the partition column later requires a migration.
Primary keys and unique constraintsSection titled “Primary keys and unique constraints”
TimescaleDB requires that every unique constraint or primary key includes the partitioning
column. Additionally, if your hypertable uses multiple partitioning dimensions (for example,
space partitioning on
device_id), all partitioning columns must appear in the constraint.
This rule exists because uniqueness is enforced per chunk. Including all partitioning columns ensures that PostgreSQL can check the constraint within a single chunk without scanning the entire hypertable.
Valid examplesSection titled “Valid examples”
A sensor table where each device writes at most one row per timestamp:
An order events table with a surrogate ID that still includes the partition column:
Invalid exampleSection titled “Invalid example”
A surrogate key that does not include the partition column fails:
Unique constraints and columnstoreSection titled “Unique constraints and columnstore”
When you insert into a columnstore chunk that has a unique constraint or primary key, TimescaleDB decompresses data in memory to check for constraint violations. Hypertables without unique constraints skip this check, so inserts into columnstore chunks are faster. If your workload is append-only with no duplicates, consider whether you truly need a unique constraint.
IndexesSection titled “Indexes”
Unique constraints create indexes. Those indexes affect ingest cost and storage. See Hypertable indexes and Hypertables and unique indexes for tuning and edge cases.
Modeling checklistSection titled “Modeling checklist”
- Partition column: One clear time or integer column used consistently in queries and policies.
- Uniqueness: Express real-world identity (
sensor + time,
order_id + time) in keys that include all partitioning columns.
- Nulls: TimescaleDB enforces
NOT NULLon the partition column automatically. Make sure your ingest pipeline never sends null values for this column.
- Future timestamps: Far-future
timevalues create unexpected chunks and affect retention behavior. Validate timestamps at ingest.
Learn moreSection titled “Learn more”
- Wide, narrow, and medium tables: Choose a table layout for your time-series data.
- Create and configure a hypertable:
CREATE TABLEoptions and configuration.
- Partition a hypertable: Time, integer, and space partitioning.
- Enforce constraints with unique indexes: Unique index rules and limitations.
- CREATE TABLE reference: Full API reference.