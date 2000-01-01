Wide, narrow, and medium tables

When you design a PostgreSQL schema for time-series data, choosing between narrow, wide, and medium table layouts affects how you query, how easily you add new metrics, and how well your data compresses into columnstore. This page explains each layout with examples and helps you pick the right one.

Narrow table layout Section titled “Narrow table layout”

A narrow table has few value columns but may include multiple metadata columns. Each metric gets its own table and data type.

-- One table per metric CREATE TABLE cpu_usage ( time TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL , host_id INT , usage DOUBLE PRECISION ); CREATE TABLE memory_usage ( time TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL , host_id INT , bytes_used BIGINT );

Advantages:

Adding a new metric means creating a new table — no schema changes to existing tables.

Each metric has its own precise data type.

Columns are uniform, so compression ratios are typically high.

Disadvantages:

Many tables become hard to manage operationally.

Querying several metrics at once requires joins or unions and more I/O.

Wide table layout Section titled “Wide table layout”

A wide table has many columns, often one per metric. Related values live in a single row, so common queries avoid joins.

CREATE TABLE host_metrics ( time TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL , host_id INT , cpu_usage DOUBLE PRECISION , mem_bytes BIGINT , disk_io_read BIGINT , disk_io_write BIGINT , net_rx_bytes BIGINT , net_tx_bytes BIGINT );

Advantages:

Simpler queries — all metrics for a host are in one row.

Efficient column access, especially with columnar compression.

Disadvantages:

New metrics require ALTER TABLE ADD COLUMN , which can be costly on large tables.

, which can be costly on large tables. Dropped columns do not immediately reclaim disk space.

Medium table layout Section titled “Medium table layout”

A medium layout uses one column per data type rather than one column per metric. A separate metadata column identifies which metric each row represents.

CREATE TABLE metrics ( time TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL , host_id INT , metric_name TEXT , value_double DOUBLE PRECISION , value_bigint BIGINT );

Advantages:

New metrics don’t require schema changes — just insert rows with a new metric_name .

. Works well for multi-tenancy where each tenant may have different metrics.

Disadvantages:

You need a mapping from logical metric names to typed columns.

Querying metrics of different types requires filtering and casting.

Narrow Wide Medium Best for Few, well-defined metrics with distinct types Many related metrics queried together Dynamic or unknown metrics with mixed types Adding metrics Create a new table ALTER TABLE Insert rows with a new name Query complexity Joins/unions across tables Simple single-table queries Filtering on metric_name Schema changes Rare per table Frequent as metrics grow Rare Compression Excellent (uniform columns) Good (NULL-heavy columns compress well) Good (uniform typed columns)

Which layout should you choose? Section titled “Which layout should you choose?”

You know all metrics up front and they rarely change → wide. You get simple queries and good compression.

→ wide. You get simple queries and good compression. You have a small, fixed set of distinct metric types → narrow. Each table stays focused and compresses well.

→ narrow. Each table stays focused and compresses well. Metrics are dynamic, user-defined, or vary by tenant → medium. You avoid constant schema changes.

In practice, many systems combine layouts. For example, use a wide table for core host metrics and a medium table for custom application-level metrics.