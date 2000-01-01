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Wide, narrow, and medium tables

Choose a narrow, wide, or medium table layout for your time-series data in PostgreSQL

When you design a PostgreSQL schema for time-series data, choosing between narrow, wide, and medium table layouts affects how you query, how easily you add new metrics, and how well your data compresses into columnstore. This page explains each layout with examples and helps you pick the right one.

Narrow table layout

Section titled “Narrow table layout”

A narrow table has few value columns but may include multiple metadata columns. Each metric gets its own table and data type.

-- One table per metric
CREATE TABLE cpu_usage (
  time        TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL,
  host_id     INT,
  usage       DOUBLE PRECISION
);


CREATE TABLE memory_usage (
  time        TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL,
  host_id     INT,
  bytes_used  BIGINT
);

Advantages:

  • Adding a new metric means creating a new table — no schema changes to existing tables.
  • Each metric has its own precise data type.
  • Columns are uniform, so compression ratios are typically high.

Disadvantages:

  • Many tables become hard to manage operationally.
  • Querying several metrics at once requires joins or unions and more I/O.

Wide table layout

Section titled “Wide table layout”

A wide table has many columns, often one per metric. Related values live in a single row, so common queries avoid joins.

CREATE TABLE host_metrics (
  time          TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL,
  host_id       INT,
  cpu_usage     DOUBLE PRECISION,
  mem_bytes     BIGINT,
  disk_io_read  BIGINT,
  disk_io_write BIGINT,
  net_rx_bytes  BIGINT,
  net_tx_bytes  BIGINT
);

Advantages:

  • Simpler queries — all metrics for a host are in one row.
  • Efficient column access, especially with columnar compression.

Disadvantages:

  • New metrics require ALTER TABLE ADD COLUMN, which can be costly on large tables.
  • Dropped columns do not immediately reclaim disk space.

Medium table layout

Section titled “Medium table layout”

A medium layout uses one column per data type rather than one column per metric. A separate metadata column identifies which metric each row represents.

CREATE TABLE metrics (
  time          TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL,
  host_id       INT,
  metric_name   TEXT,
  value_double  DOUBLE PRECISION,
  value_bigint  BIGINT
);

Advantages:

  • New metrics don’t require schema changes — just insert rows with a new metric_name.
  • Works well for multi-tenancy where each tenant may have different metrics.

Disadvantages:

  • You need a mapping from logical metric names to typed columns.
  • Querying metrics of different types requires filtering and casting.

Comparison

Section titled “Comparison”
NarrowWideMedium
Best forFew, well-defined metrics with distinct typesMany related metrics queried togetherDynamic or unknown metrics with mixed types
Adding metricsCreate a new tableALTER TABLEInsert rows with a new name
Query complexityJoins/unions across tablesSimple single-table queriesFiltering on metric_name
Schema changesRare per tableFrequent as metrics growRare
CompressionExcellent (uniform columns)Good (NULL-heavy columns compress well)Good (uniform typed columns)

Which layout should you choose?

Section titled “Which layout should you choose?”
  • You know all metrics up front and they rarely change → wide. You get simple queries and good compression.
  • You have a small, fixed set of distinct metric types → narrow. Each table stays focused and compresses well.
  • Metrics are dynamic, user-defined, or vary by tenant → medium. You avoid constant schema changes.

In practice, many systems combine layouts. For example, use a wide table for core host metrics and a medium table for custom application-level metrics.

Learn more

Section titled “Learn more”