Tiger Cloud service Cloud an optimized PostgreSQL instance extended with database engine innovations such as TimescaleDB, in a cloud infrastructure that delivers speed without sacrifice.

Table PostgreSQL a database object that stores data in rows and columns, similar to a spreadsheet.

Tablespace PostgreSQL a PostgreSQL storage structure that defines where database objects are physically stored on disk.

TCP (Transmission Control Protocol) Security a connection-oriented protocol that ensures reliable data transmission between applications.

TDigest Time-series a probabilistic data structure for accurate estimation of percentiles in distributed systems.

Telemetry Observability the collection of real-time data from systems or devices for monitoring and analysis.

Text PostgreSQL a PostgreSQL data type for storing variable-length character strings.

Throughput Observability a measure of system performance indicating the amount of work performed or data processed per unit of time.

Tiered storage Storage a storage strategy that automatically moves data between different storage classes based on access patterns and age.

Tiger Cloud Cloud Tiger Data ‘s managed cloud platform that provides TimescaleDB as a fully managed solution with additional features.

Tiger Lake Cloud Tiger Data ‘s service for integrating operational databases with data lake architectures.

Tiger Cloud service Cloud an optimized PostgreSQL instance extended with database engine innovations such as TimescaleDB, in a cloud infrastructure that delivers speed without sacrifice.

Time series Time-series data points indexed and ordered by time, typically representing how values change over time.

Time-weighted average Time-series a statistical calculation that gives more weight to values based on the duration they were held.

Time bucketing Time-series grouping timestamps into uniform intervals for analysis, commonly used with hyperfunctions.

Time-series forecasting Time-series the application of statistical models to time-series data to predict future trends or events.

TimescaleDB TimescaleDB an open-source PostgreSQL extension for real-time analytics that provides scalability and performance optimizations.

TLS (Transport Layer Security) Security a cryptographic protocol that provides security for communication over networks.

Tombstone Storage marker indicating deleted data in append-only systems, requiring periodic cleanup processes.

Transaction isolation PostgreSQL the database property controlling the visibility of uncommitted changes between concurrent transactions.

TPS (Transactions Per Second) Observability a measure of database performance indicating transaction processing capacity.

Transaction PostgreSQL a unit of work performed against a database that must be completed entirely or not at all.