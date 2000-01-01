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Glossary

Technical terms and concepts for Tiger Data products, TimescaleDB, and real-time analytics

This glossary defines technical terms, concepts, and terminology used in Tiger Data documentation, the database industry, and real-time analytics. Use the search and filters below to find terms.

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A
12 terms

ACL (Access Control List)

Security

a table that tells a computer operating system which access rights each user has to a particular system object, such as a file directory or individual file.

ACID

PostgreSQL

a set of properties (atomicity, consistency, isolation, durability) that guarantee database transactions are processed reliably.

ACID compliance

PostgreSQL

a set of database properties, Atomicity, Consistency, Isolation, Durability, ensuring reliable and consistent transactions. Inherited from PostgreSQL.

Adaptive query optimization

PostgreSQL

dynamic query plan adjustment based on actual execution statistics and data distribution patterns, improving performance over time.

Aggregate (Continuous Aggregate)

TimescaleDB

a materialized, precomputed summary of query results over time-series data, providing faster access to analytics.

Alerting

Observability

the process of automatically notifying administrators when predefined conditions or thresholds are met in system monitoring.

Analytics database

Data & migration

a system optimized for large-scale analytical queries, supporting complex aggregations, time-based queries, and data exploration.

Anomaly detection

Time-series

the identification of abnormal patterns or outliers within time-series datasets, common in observability, IoT, and finance.

Append-only storage

Storage

a storage pattern where data is only added, never modified in place. Ideal for time-series workloads and audit trails.

Archival

Storage

the process of moving old or infrequently accessed data to long-term, cost-effective storage solutions.

Auto-partitioning

TimescaleDB

automatic division of a hypertable into chunks based on partitioning dimensions to optimize scalability and performance.

Availability zone

Cloud

an isolated location within a cloud region that provides redundant power, networking, and connectivity.

B
10 terms

B-tree

PostgreSQL

a self-balancing tree data structure that maintains sorted data and allows searches, sequential access, insertions, and deletions in logarithmic time.

Background job

Operations

an automated task that runs in the background without user intervention, typically for maintenance operations like compression or data retention.

Background worker

PostgreSQL

a PostgreSQL process that runs background tasks independently of client sessions.

Batch processing

Data & migration

handling data in grouped batches rather than as individual real-time events, often used for historical data processing.

Backfill

Data & migration

the process of filling in historical data that was missing or needs to be recalculated, often used during migrations or after schema changes.

Backup

Operations

a copy of data stored separately from the original data to protect against data loss, corruption, or system failure.

Bloom filter

TimescaleDB

a probabilistic data structure that tests set membership with possible false positives but no false negatives. TimescaleDB uses blocked bloom filters to speed up point lookups by eliminating chunks that don’t contain queried values.

Buffer pool

PostgreSQL

memory area where frequently accessed data pages are cached to reduce disk I/O operations.

BRIN (Block Range Index)

PostgreSQL

a PostgreSQL index type that stores summaries about ranges of table blocks, useful for large tables with naturally ordered data.

Bytea

PostgreSQL

a PostgreSQL data type for storing binary data as a sequence of bytes.

C
25 terms

Cache hit ratio

Operations

the percentage of data requests served from memory cache rather than disk, indicating query performance efficiency.

Cardinality

PostgreSQL

the number of unique values in a dataset or database column.

Check constraint

PostgreSQL

a database constraint that limits the values that can be stored in a column by checking them against a specified condition.

Chunk

TimescaleDB

a horizontal partition of a hypertable that contains data for a specific time interval and space partition.

Chunk interval

TimescaleDB

the time period covered by each chunk in a hypertable, which affects query performance and storage efficiency.

Chunk skipping

TimescaleDB

a query optimization technique that skips chunks not relevant to the query’s time range, dramatically improving performance.

CIDR (Classless Inter-Domain Routing)

Security

a method for allocating IP addresses and routing IP packets.

Client credentials

Security

authentication tokens used by applications to access services programmatically without user interaction.

Close

Time-series

in financial data, the closing price of a security at the end of a trading period.

Cloud

Cloud

computing services delivered over the internet, including servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and intelligence.

Cloud deployment

Cloud

the use of public, private, or hybrid cloud infrastructure to host TimescaleDB, enabling elastic scalability and managed services.

Cloud-native

Cloud

an approach to building applications that leverage cloud infrastructure, scalability, and services like Kubernetes.

Cold storage

Storage

a tier of data storage for infrequently accessed data that offers lower costs but higher access times.

Columnar

Storage

a data storage format that stores data column by column rather than row by row, optimizing for analytical queries.

Columnstore

TimescaleDB

TimescaleDB‘s columnar storage engine optimized for analytical workloads and compression.

Compression

Storage

the process of reducing data size by encoding information using fewer bits, improving storage efficiency and query performance.

Connection pooling

Operations

a technique for managing multiple database connections efficiently, reducing overhead for high-concurrency environments.

Consensus algorithm

Operations

protocols ensuring distributed systems agree on data state, critical for multi-node database deployments.

Compression policy

TimescaleDB

an automated rule that compresses hypertable chunks after they reach a specified age or size threshold.

Compression ratio

Storage

the ratio between the original data size and the compressed data size, indicating compression effectiveness.

Constraint

PostgreSQL

a rule enforced by the database to maintain data integrity and consistency.

Continuous aggregate

TimescaleDB

a materialized view that incrementally updates with new data, providing fast access to pre-computed aggregations.

Counter aggregation

Time-series

aggregating monotonic counter data, handling counter resets and extrapolation.

Cron

Operations

a time-based job scheduler in Unix-like computer operating systems.

Cross-region backup

Operations

a backup stored in a different geographical region from the primary data for disaster recovery.

D
19 terms

Data lake

Data & migration

a centralized repository storing structured and unstructured data at scale, often integrated with time-series databases for analytics.

Data lineage

Data & migration

the tracking of data flow from source to destination, including transformations, essential for compliance and debugging.

Data pipeline

Data & migration

automated workflows for moving, transforming, and loading data between systems, often using tools like Apache Kafka or Apache Airflow.

Data migration

Data & migration

the process of moving data from one system, storage type, or format to another.

Data retention

Operations

the practice of storing data for a specified period before deletion, often governed by compliance requirements or storage optimization.

Data rollup

Time-series

the process of summarizing detailed historical data into higher-level aggregates, balancing storage needs with query efficiency.

Data skew

Data & migration

uneven distribution of data across partitions or nodes, potentially causing performance bottlenecks.

Data tiering

Storage

a storage management strategy that places data on different storage tiers based on access patterns and performance requirements.

Data type

PostgreSQL

a classification that specifies which type of value a variable can hold, such as integer, string, or boolean.

Decompress

Storage

the process of restoring compressed data to its original, uncompressed state.

Delta

Time-series

the difference between two values, commonly used in counter aggregations to calculate the change over time.

DHCP (Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol)

Security

a network management protocol used to automatically assign IP addresses and other network configuration parameters.

Dimension

TimescaleDB

a partitioning key in a hypertable that determines how data is distributed across chunks.

Disaster recovery

Operations

the process and procedures for recovering and protecting a business’s IT infrastructure in the event of a disaster.

Double precision

PostgreSQL

a floating-point data type that provides more precision than the standard float type.

Downsample

Time-series

the process of reducing the temporal resolution of time-series data by aggregating data points over longer time intervals.

Downtime

Operations

the period during which a system, service, or application is unavailable or not operational.

Dual-write and backfill

Data & migration

a migration approach where new data is written to both the source and target databases simultaneously, followed by backfilling historical data to ensure completeness.

Dual-write

Data & migration

a migration pattern where applications write data to both the source and target systems simultaneously.

E
11 terms

Edge computing

Cloud

processing data at or near the data source such as IoT devices, rather than solely in centralized servers, reducing latency.

Edge gateway

Cloud

a device that aggregates data from sensors and performs preprocessing before sending data to cloud or centralized databases.

ELT (Extract, Load, Transform)

Data & migration

a data pipeline pattern where raw data is loaded first, then transformed within the target system, leveraging database processing power.

Embedding

AI & vectors

a vector representation of data such as text or images, that captures semantic meaning in a high-dimensional space.

Error rate

Observability

the percentage of requests or operations that result in errors over a given time period.

Euclidean distance

AI & vectors

a measure of the straight-line distance between two points in multidimensional space.

Exactly-once

Data & migration

a message is delivered and processed precisely once. There is no loss and no duplicates.

Explain

PostgreSQL

a PostgreSQL command that shows the execution plan for a query, useful for performance analysis.

Event sourcing

Time-series

an architectural pattern storing all changes as a sequence of events, naturally fitting time-series database capabilities.

Event-driven architecture

Data & migration

a design pattern where components react to events such as sensor readings, requiring real-time data pipelines and storage.

Extension

PostgreSQL

a PostgreSQL add-on that extends the database’s functionality beyond the core features.

F
7 terms

Fact table

PostgreSQL

the central table in a star schema containing quantitative measures, often time-series data with foreign keys to dimension tables.

Failover

Operations

the automatic switching to a backup system, server, or network upon the failure or abnormal termination of the primary system.

Financial time-series

Time-series

high-volume, timestamped datasets like stock market feeds or trade logs, requiring low-latency, scalable databases like TimescaleDB.

Foreign key

PostgreSQL

a database constraint that establishes a link between data in two tables by referencing the primary key of another table.

Fork

Cloud

a copy of a database service that shares the same data but can diverge independently through separate writes.

Free service

Cloud

a free instance of Tiger Cloud with limited resources. You can create up to two free services under any pricing plan. When a free service reaches the resource limit, it converts to the read-only state. You can convert a free service to a standard one under paid pricing plans.

FTP (File Transfer Protocol)

Security

a standard network protocol used for transferring files between a client and server on a computer network.

G
6 terms

Gap filling

Time-series

a technique for handling missing data points in time-series by interpolation or other methods, often implemented with hyperfunctions.

GIN (Generalized Inverted Index)

PostgreSQL

a PostgreSQL index type designed for indexing composite values and supporting fast searches.

GiST (Generalized Search Tree)

PostgreSQL

a PostgreSQL index type that provides a framework for implementing custom index types.

GP-LTTB

Time-series

an advanced downsampling algorithm that extends Largest-Triangle-Three-Buckets with Gaussian Process modeling.

GUC (Grand Unified Configuration)

PostgreSQL

PostgreSQL‘s configuration parameter system that controls various aspects of database behavior.

GUID (Globally Unique Identifier)

PostgreSQL

a unique identifier used in software applications, typically represented as a 128-bit value.

H
15 terms

Hash

PostgreSQL

an index type that provides constant-time lookups for equality comparisons but doesn’t support range queries.

High-cardinality

Time-series

refers to datasets with a large number of unique values, which can strain storage and indexing in time-series applications.

Histogram bucket

Observability

a predefined range of metrics organized for statistical analysis, commonly visualized in monitoring tools.

Hot standby

Operations

a replication configuration where the standby server can serve read-only queries while staying synchronized with the primary.

High availability

Operations

a system design that ensures an agreed level of operational performance, usually uptime, for a higher than normal period.

High

Time-series

in financial data, the highest price of a security during a specific time period.

Histogram

Observability

a graphical representation of the distribution of numerical data, showing the frequency of data points in different ranges.

Historical data

Time-series

previously recorded data that provides context and trends for analysis and decision-making.

HNSW (Hierarchical Navigable Small World)

AI & vectors

a graph-based algorithm for approximate nearest neighbor search in high-dimensional spaces.

Hot storage

Storage

a tier of data storage for frequently accessed data that provides the fastest access times but at higher cost.

Hypercore

TimescaleDB

TimescaleDB‘s hybrid storage engine that seamlessly combines row and column storage for optimal performance.

Hyperfunction

TimescaleDB

an SQL function in TimescaleDB designed for time-series analysis, statistics, and specialized computations.

HyperLogLog

PostgreSQL

a probabilistic data structure used for estimating the cardinality of large datasets with minimal memory usage.

Hypershift

Data & migration

a migration tool and strategy for moving data to TimescaleDB with minimal downtime.

Hypertable

TimescaleDB

TimescaleDB‘s core abstraction that automatically partitions time-series data for scalability.

I
10 terms

Idempotency

Data & migration

the property where repeated operations produce the same result, crucial for reliable data ingestion and processing.

Ingest rate

Observability

the speed at which new data is written to the system, measured in rows per second. Critical for IoT and observability.

Inner product

AI & vectors

a mathematical operation that combines two vectors to produce a scalar, used in similarity calculations.

Insert

PostgreSQL

an SQL operation that adds new rows of data to a database table.

Integer

PostgreSQL

a data type that represents whole numbers without decimal points.

Intercept

Time-series

a statistical measure representing the y-intercept in linear regression analysis.

Internet gateway

Cloud

an AWS VPC component that enables communication between instances in a VPC and the internet.

Interpolation

Time-series

a method of estimating unknown values that fall between known data points.

IP allow list

Security

a security feature that restricts access to specified IP addresses or ranges.

Isolation level

PostgreSQL

a database transaction property that defines the degree to which operations in one transaction are isolated from those in other concurrent transactions.

J
6 terms

Job

Operations

an automated task scheduled to run at specific intervals or triggered by certain conditions.

Job execution

Operations

the process of running scheduled background tasks or automated procedures.

JIT (Just-In-Time) compilation

PostgreSQL

PostgreSQL feature that compiles frequently executed query parts for improved performance, available in TimescaleDB.

Job history

Operations

a record of past job executions, including their status, duration, and any errors encountered.

JSON (JavaScript Object Notation)

PostgreSQL

a lightweight data interchange format that is easy for humans to read and write.

JWT (JSON Web Token)

Security

a compact, URL-safe means of representing claims to be transferred between two parties.

L
12 terms

Latency

Observability

the time delay between a request being made and the response being received.

Lifecycle policy

Operations

a set of rules that automatically manage data throughout its lifecycle, including retention and deletion.

Live migration

Data & migration

a data migration technique that moves data with minimal or zero downtime.

Load balancer

Operations

a service distributing traffic across servers or database nodes to optimize resource use and avoid single points of failure.

Log-Structured Merge (LSM) Tree

PostgreSQL

a data structure optimized for write-heavy workloads, though TimescaleDB primarily uses B-tree indexes for balanced read/write performance.

LlamaIndex

AI & vectors

a framework for building applications with large language models, providing tools for data ingestion and querying.

LOCF (Last Observation Carried Forward)

Time-series

a method for handling missing data by using the most recent known value.

Logical backup

Operations

a backup method that exports data in a human-readable format, allowing for selective restoration.

Logical replication

Operations

a PostgreSQL feature that replicates data changes at the logical level rather than the physical level.

Logging

Observability

the process of recording events, errors, and system activities for monitoring and troubleshooting purposes.

Low

Time-series

in financial data, the lowest price of a security during a specific time period.

LTTB (Largest-Triangle-Three-Buckets)

Time-series

a downsampling algorithm that preserves the visual characteristics of time-series data.

M
12 terms

Manhattan distance

AI & vectors

a distance metric calculated as the sum of the absolute differences of their coordinates.

Manual compression

Storage

the process of compressing chunks manually rather than through automated policies.

Materialization

PostgreSQL

the process of computing and storing the results of a query or view for faster access.

Materialized view

PostgreSQL

a database object that stores the result of a query and can be refreshed periodically.

Memory-optimized query

PostgreSQL

a query pattern designed to minimize disk I/O by leveraging available RAM and efficient data structures.

Metric

Observability

a quantitative measurement used to assess system performance, business outcomes, or operational efficiency.

MFA (Multi-Factor Authentication)

Security

a security method that requires two or more verification factors to grant access.

Migration

Data & migration

the process of moving data, applications, or systems from one environment to another.

Monitoring

Observability

the continuous observation and measurement of system performance and health.

Multi-tenancy

Cloud

an architecture pattern supporting multiple customers or applications within a single database instance, with proper isolation.

MQTT (Message Queuing Telemetry Transport)

Data & migration

a lightweight messaging protocol designed for small sensors and mobile devices.

MST (Managed Service for TimescaleDB)

Cloud

a fully managed TimescaleDB service that handles infrastructure and maintenance tasks.

N
5 terms

NAT Gateway

Cloud

a network address translation service that enables instances in a private subnet to connect to the internet.

Node (database node)

Operations

an individual server within a distributed system, contributing to storage, compute, or replication tasks.

Normalization

PostgreSQL

database design technique organizing data to reduce redundancy, though time-series data often benefits from denormalized structures.

Not null

PostgreSQL

a database constraint that ensures a column cannot contain empty values.

Numeric

PostgreSQL

a PostgreSQL data type for storing exact numeric values with user-defined precision.

O
9 terms

OAuth

Security

an open standard for access delegation commonly used for token-based authentication and authorization.

Observability

Observability

the ability to measure the internal states of a system by examining its outputs.

OLAP (Online Analytical Processing)

Data & migration

systems or workloads focused on large-scale, multidimensional, and complex analytical queries.

OLTP (Online Transaction Processing)

Data & migration

high-speed transactional systems optimized for data inserts, updates, and short queries.

OHLC

Time-series

an acronym for Open, High, Low, Close prices, commonly used in financial data analysis.

OHLCV

Time-series

an extension of OHLC that includes Volume data for complete candlestick analysis.

Open

Time-series

in financial data, the opening price of a security at the beginning of a trading period.

OpenTelemetry

Observability

open standard for collecting, processing, and exporting telemetry data, often stored in time-series databases.

Optimization

PostgreSQL

the process of making systems, queries, or operations more efficient and performant.

P
20 terms

Parallel copy

Data & migration

a technique for copying large amounts of data using multiple concurrent processes to improve performance.

Parallel Query Execution

PostgreSQL

a PostgreSQL feature that uses multiple CPU cores to execute single queries faster, inherited by TimescaleDB.

Partitioning

PostgreSQL

the practice of dividing large tables into smaller, more manageable pieces based on certain criteria.

Percentile

Time-series

a statistical measure that indicates the value below which a certain percentage of observations fall.

Performance

Observability

a measure of how efficiently a system operates, often quantified by metrics like throughput, latency, and resource utilization.

pg\_basebackup

Operations

a PostgreSQL utility for taking base backups of a running PostgreSQL cluster.

pg\_dump

Operations

a PostgreSQL utility for backing up database objects and data in various formats.

pg\_restore

Operations

a PostgreSQL utility for restoring databases from backup files created by `pg_dump`.

pgVector

AI & vectors

a PostgreSQL extension that adds vector similarity search capabilities for AI and machine learning applications.

pgai on Tiger Cloud

AI & vectors

a cloud solution for building search, RAG, and AI agents with PostgreSQL. Enables calling AI embedding and generation models directly from the database using SQL.

pgvectorscale

AI & vectors

a performance enhancement for pgvector featuring StreamingDiskANN indexing, binary quantization compression, and label-based filtering.

pgvectorizer

AI & vectors

a TimescaleDB tool for automatically vectorizing and indexing data for similarity search.

Physical backup

Operations

a backup method that copies the actual database files at the storage level.

PITR (Point-in-Time Recovery)

Operations

the ability to restore a database to a specific moment in time.

Policy

TimescaleDB

an automated rule or procedure that performs maintenance tasks like compression, retention, or refresh operations.

Predictive maintenance

Time-series

the use of time-series data to forecast equipment failure, common in IoT and industrial applications.

PostgreSQL

PostgreSQL

an open-source object-relational database system known for its reliability, robustness, and performance.

PostGIS

PostgreSQL

a PostgreSQL extension that adds support for geographic objects and spatial queries.

Primary key

PostgreSQL

a database constraint that uniquely identifies each row in a table.

psql

PostgreSQL

an interactive terminal-based front-end to PostgreSQL that allows users to type queries interactively.

Q
5 terms

QPS (Queries Per Second)

Observability

a measure of database performance indicating how many queries a database can process per second.

Query

PostgreSQL

a request for data or information from a database, typically written in SQL.

Query performance

PostgreSQL

a measure of how efficiently database queries execute, including factors like execution time and resource usage.

Query planner/optimizer

PostgreSQL

a component determining the most efficient strategy for executing SQL queries based on database structure and indexes.

Query planning

PostgreSQL

the database process of determining the most efficient way to execute a query.

R
24 terms

RBAC (Role-Based Access Control)

Security

a security model that assigns permissions to users based on their roles within an organization.

Read committed

PostgreSQL

an isolation level where transactions can read committed changes made by other transactions.

Read scaling

Operations

a technique for improving database performance by distributing read queries across multiple database replicas.

Read uncommitted

PostgreSQL

the lowest isolation level where transactions can read uncommitted changes from other transactions.

Read-only role

Security

a database role with permissions limited to reading data without modification capabilities.

Read replica

Operations

a copy of the primary database that serves read-only queries, improving read scalability and geographic distribution.

Real-time analytics

Time-series

the immediate analysis of incoming data streams, crucial for observability, trading platforms, and IoT monitoring.

Real

PostgreSQL

a PostgreSQL data type for storing single-precision floating-point numbers.

Real-time aggregate

TimescaleDB

a continuous aggregate that includes both materialized historical data and real-time calculations on recent data.

Reciprocal Rank Fusion (RRF)

AI & vectors

a technique for combining ranked results from multiple search methods into a single list. Instead of comparing raw scores across different systems, RRF uses rank position: each result receives a score of 1 / (k + rank), where k is a smoothing constant (typically 60). Scores are summed across all search methods and sorted by total. Commonly used in hybrid search to fuse keyword (BM25) and vector similarity results.

Refresh policy

TimescaleDB

an automated rule that determines when and how continuous aggregates are updated with new data.

Region

Cloud

a geographical area containing multiple data centers, used in cloud computing for data locality and compliance.

Repeatable read

PostgreSQL

an isolation level that ensures a transaction sees a consistent snapshot of data throughout its execution.

Replica

Operations

a copy of a database that can be used for read scaling, backup, or disaster recovery purposes.

Replication

Operations

the process of copying and maintaining data across multiple database instances to ensure availability and durability.

Response time

Observability

the time it takes for a system to respond to a request, measured from request initiation to response completion.

REST API

Data & migration

a web service architecture that uses HTTP methods to enable communication between applications.

Restore

Operations

the process of recovering data from backups to restore a database to a previous state.

Restore point

Operations

a snapshot of database state that can be used as a reference point for recovery operations.

Retention policy

TimescaleDB

an automated rule that determines how long data is kept before being deleted from the system.

Route table

Cloud

a set of rules that determine where network traffic is directed within a cloud network.

RTO (Recovery Time Objective)

Operations

the maximum acceptable time that systems can be down after a failure or disaster.

RPO (Recovery Point Objective)

Operations

the maximum acceptable amount of data loss measured in time after a failure or disaster.

Rowstore

Storage

traditional row-oriented data storage where data is stored row by row, optimized for transactional workloads.

S
27 terms

SAML (Security Assertion Markup Language)

Security

an XML-based standard for exchanging authentication and authorization data between security domains.

Scheduled job

Operations

an automated task that runs at predetermined times or intervals.

Schema evolution

PostgreSQL

the process of modifying database structure over time while maintaining compatibility with existing applications.

Schema

PostgreSQL

the structure of a database, including tables, columns, relationships, and constraints.

Security group

Cloud

a virtual firewall that controls inbound and outbound traffic for cloud resources.

Service discovery

Cloud

mechanisms allowing applications to dynamically locate services like database endpoints, often used in distributed environments.

Segmentwise recompression

TimescaleDB

a TimescaleDB compression technique that recompresses data segments to improve compression ratios.

Serializable

PostgreSQL

the highest isolation level that ensures transactions appear to run serially even when executed concurrently.

Sharding

Data & migration

horizontal partitioning of data across multiple database instances, distributing load and enabling linear scalability.

SFTP (SSH File Transfer Protocol)

Security

a secure version of FTP that encrypts both commands and data during transmission.

SkipScan

TimescaleDB

query optimization for DISTINCT operations that incrementally jumps between ordered values without reading intermediate rows. Uses a Custom Scan node to efficiently traverse ordered indexes, dramatically improving performance over traditional DISTINCT queries.

SLA (Service Level Agreement)

Operations

a contract that defines the expected level of service between a provider and customer.

SLI (Service Level Indicator)

Observability

a quantitative measure of some aspect of service quality.

SLO (Service Level Objective)

Observability

a target value or range for service quality measured by an SLI.

Slope

Time-series

a statistical measure representing the rate of change in linear regression analysis.

SMTP (Simple Mail Transfer Protocol)

Security

an internet standard for email transmission across networks.

Snapshot

Operations

a point-in-time copy of data that can be used for backup and recovery purposes.

SP-GiST (Space-Partitioned Generalized Search Tree)

PostgreSQL

a PostgreSQL index type for data structures that naturally partition search spaces.

Storage optimization

Storage

techniques for reducing storage costs and improving performance through compression, tiering, and efficient data organization.

Streaming data

Time-series

continuous flows of data generated by devices, logs, or sensors, requiring high-ingest, real-time storage solutions.

SQL (Structured Query Language)

PostgreSQL

a programming language designed for managing and querying relational databases.

SSH (Secure Shell)

Security

a cryptographic network protocol for secure communication over an unsecured network.

SSL (Secure Sockets Layer)

Security

a security protocol that establishes encrypted links between networked computers.

Standard service

Cloud

a regular Tiger Cloud service that includes the resources and features according to the pricing plan. You can create standard services under any of the paid plans.

Streaming replication

Operations

a PostgreSQL replication method that continuously sends write-ahead log records to standby servers.

Synthetic monitoring

Observability

simulated transactions or probes used to test system health, generating time-series metrics for performance analysis.

T
25 terms

Tiger Cloud service

Cloud

an optimized PostgreSQL instance extended with database engine innovations such as TimescaleDB, in a cloud infrastructure that delivers speed without sacrifice.

Table

PostgreSQL

a database object that stores data in rows and columns, similar to a spreadsheet.

Tablespace

PostgreSQL

a PostgreSQL storage structure that defines where database objects are physically stored on disk.

TCP (Transmission Control Protocol)

Security

a connection-oriented protocol that ensures reliable data transmission between applications.

TDigest

Time-series

a probabilistic data structure for accurate estimation of percentiles in distributed systems.

Telemetry

Observability

the collection of real-time data from systems or devices for monitoring and analysis.

Text

PostgreSQL

a PostgreSQL data type for storing variable-length character strings.

Throughput

Observability

a measure of system performance indicating the amount of work performed or data processed per unit of time.

Tiered storage

Storage

a storage strategy that automatically moves data between different storage classes based on access patterns and age.

Tiger Cloud

Cloud

Tiger Data ‘s managed cloud platform that provides TimescaleDB as a fully managed solution with additional features.

Tiger Lake

Cloud

Tiger Data ‘s service for integrating operational databases with data lake architectures.

Tiger Cloud service

Cloud

an optimized PostgreSQL instance extended with database engine innovations such as TimescaleDB, in a cloud infrastructure that delivers speed without sacrifice.

Time series

Time-series

data points indexed and ordered by time, typically representing how values change over time.

Time-weighted average

Time-series

a statistical calculation that gives more weight to values based on the duration they were held.

Time bucketing

Time-series

grouping timestamps into uniform intervals for analysis, commonly used with hyperfunctions.

Time-series forecasting

Time-series

the application of statistical models to time-series data to predict future trends or events.

TimescaleDB

TimescaleDB

an open-source PostgreSQL extension for real-time analytics that provides scalability and performance optimizations.

Timestamp

PostgreSQL

a data type that stores date and time information without timezone data.

Timestamptz

PostgreSQL

a PostgreSQL data type that stores timestamp with timezone information.

TLS (Transport Layer Security)

Security

a cryptographic protocol that provides security for communication over networks.

Tombstone

Storage

marker indicating deleted data in append-only systems, requiring periodic cleanup processes.

Transaction isolation

PostgreSQL

the database property controlling the visibility of uncommitted changes between concurrent transactions.

TPS (Transactions Per Second)

Observability

a measure of database performance indicating transaction processing capacity.

Transaction

PostgreSQL

a unit of work performed against a database that must be completed entirely or not at all.

Trigger

PostgreSQL

a database procedure that automatically executes in response to certain events on a table or view.

U
5 terms

UDP (User Datagram Protocol)

Security

a connectionless communication protocol that provides fast but unreliable data transmission.

Unique

PostgreSQL

a database constraint that ensures all values in a column or combination of columns are distinct.

Uptime

Observability

the amount of time that a system has been operational and available for use.

Usage-based storage

Cloud

a billing model where storage costs are based on actual data stored rather than provisioned capacity.

UUID (Universally Unique Identifier)

PostgreSQL

a 128-bit identifier used to uniquely identify information without central coordination.

V
8 terms

Vacuum

PostgreSQL

a PostgreSQL maintenance operation that reclaims storage and updates database statistics.

Varchar

PostgreSQL

a variable-length character data type that can store strings up to a specified maximum length.

Vector operations

AI & vectors

SIMD (Single Instruction, Multiple Data) optimizations for processing arrays of data, improving analytical query performance.

Vertical scaling (scale up)

Operations

increasing system capacity by adding more power (CPU, RAM) to existing machines, as opposed to horizontal scaling.

Visualization tool

Observability

a platform or dashboard used to display time-series data in charts, graphs, and alerts for easier monitoring and analysis.

Vector

AI & vectors

a mathematical object with magnitude and direction, used in machine learning for representing data as numerical arrays.

VPC (Virtual Private Cloud)

Cloud

a virtual network dedicated to your cloud account that provides network isolation.

VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price)

Time-series

a financial indicator that shows the average price weighted by volume over a specific time period.

W
6 terms

WAL (Write-Ahead Log)

PostgreSQL

PostgreSQL‘s method for ensuring data integrity by writing changes to a log before applying them to data files.

Warm storage

Storage

a storage tier that balances access speed and cost, suitable for data accessed occasionally.

Watermark

TimescaleDB

a timestamp that tracks the progress of continuous aggregate materialization.

WebSocket

Data & migration

a communication protocol that provides full-duplex communication channels over a single TCP connection.

Window function

PostgreSQL

an SQL function that performs calculations across related rows, particularly useful for time-series analytics and trend analysis.

Workload management

Operations

techniques for prioritizing and scheduling different types of database operations to optimize overall system performance.

X
1 term

XML (eXtensible Markup Language)

PostgreSQL

a markup language that defines rules for encoding documents in a format that is both human-readable and machine-readable.

Y
1 term

YAML (YAML Ain’t Markup Language)

PostgreSQL

a human-readable data serialization standard commonly used for configuration files.

Z
2 terms

Zero downtime

Operations

a system design goal where services remain available during maintenance, upgrades, or migrations without interruption.

Zero-downtime migration

Data & migration

migration strategies that maintain service availability throughout the transition process, often using techniques like dual-write and gradual cutover.

283 terms10 categories