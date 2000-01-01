About TimescaleDB hyperfunctions
Use hyperfunctions for enhanced real-time analytics
TimescaleDB hyperfunctions package common time-series analytics patterns (percentiles, counters, sessionization, approximate distincts) as composable SQL functions instead of hand-rolled window logic. They help across IoT, IT telemetry, product analytics, finance, and many other event-heavy domains. Hyperfunctions aim to keep those queries fast enough to feel real time.
Tiger Cloud includes all hyperfunctions by default, while self-hosted TimescaleDB includes a subset of them. For additional hyperfunctions, install the TimescaleDB Toolkit PostgreSQL extension.
Available hyperfunctionsSection titled “Available hyperfunctions”
Here is a list of all the hyperfunctions provided by TimescaleDB. Hyperfunctions
with a tick in the
Toolkit column require an installation of TimescaleDB Toolkit for self-hosted deployments. Hyperfunctions
with a tick in the
Experimental column are still under development.
Experimental features could have bugs. They might not be backwards compatible, and could be removed in future releases. Use these features at your own risk, and do not use any experimental features in production.
When you upgrade the
timescaledb extension, the experimental schema is removed
by default. To use experimental features after an upgrade, you need to add the
experimental schema again.
Approximate count distinct functionsSection titled “Approximate count distinct functions”
|Type
|Name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|Aggregate
hyperloglog()
|✅
|Alternate aggregate
approx_count_distinct()
|✅
|Accessor
distinct_count()
|✅
stderror()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
Counters and gauges functionsSection titled “Counters and gauges functions”
counter_agg() functions
|Type
|Name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|Aggregate
counter_agg()
|✅
|Accessor
corr()
|✅
counter_zero_time()
|✅
delta()
|✅
extrapolated_delta()
|✅
extrapolated_rate()
|✅
first_time()
|✅
first_val()
|✅
idelta_left()
|✅
idelta_right()
|✅
intercept()
|✅
interpolated_delta()
|✅
interpolated_rate()
|✅
irate_left()
|✅
irate_right()
|✅
last_time()
|✅
last_val()
|✅
num_changes()
|✅
num_elements()
|✅
num_resets()
|✅
rate()
|✅
slope()
|✅
time_delta()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
|Mutator
with_bounds()
|✅
gauge_agg() functions
|Type
|Name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|Aggregate
gauge_agg()
|✅
|✅
|Accessor
corr()
|✅
|✅
delta()
|✅
|✅
extrapolated_delta()
|✅
|✅
extrapolated_rate()
|✅
|✅
gauge_zero_time()
|✅
|✅
idelta_left()
|✅
|✅
idelta_right()
|✅
|✅
intercept()
|✅
|✅
interpolated_delta()
|✅
|✅
interpolated_rate()
|✅
|✅
irate_left()
|✅
|✅
irate_right()
|✅
|✅
num_changes()
|✅
|✅
num_elements()
|✅
|✅
slope()
|✅
|✅
rate()
|✅
|✅
time_delta()
|✅
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
|✅
|Mutator
with_bounds()
|✅
|✅
Downsampling functionsSection titled “Downsampling functions”
|Type
|Name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|Function
asap_smooth()
|✅
lttb()
|✅
gp_lttb()
|✅
|✅
Financial analysis functionsSection titled “Financial analysis functions”
candlestick_agg() functions
|Type
|Name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|Aggregate
candlestick_agg()
|✅
|Pseudo aggregate
candlestick()
|✅
|Accessor
close()
|✅
close_time()
|✅
high()
|✅
high_time()
|✅
low()
|✅
low_time()
|✅
open()
|✅
open_time()
|✅
volume()
|✅
vwap()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
Frequency analysis functionsSection titled “Frequency analysis functions”
count_min_sketch() functions
|Type
|Name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|Aggregate
count_min_sketch()
|✅
|✅
|Accessor
approx_count()
|✅
|✅
freq_agg() functions
|Type
|Name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|Aggregate
freq_agg()
|✅
|✅
|Accessor
into_values()
|✅
max_frequency()
|✅
min_frequency()
|✅
topn()
|✅
|Alternate aggregate
mcv_agg()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
Gapfilling functionsSection titled “Gapfilling functions”
|Type
|Name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|Bucket
time_bucket_gapfill()
|Interpolator
interpolate()
locf()
Minimum and maximum functionsSection titled “Minimum and maximum functions”
max_n() functions
|Type
|Name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|Aggregate
max_n()
|✅
|Accessor
into_values()
|✅
into_array()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
max_n_by() functions
|Type
|Name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|Aggregate
max_n_by()
|✅
|Accessor
into_values()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
min_n() functions
|Type
|Name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|Aggregate
min_n()
|✅
|Accessor
into_array()
|✅
into_values()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
min_n_by() functions
|Type
|Name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|Aggregate
min_n_by()
|✅
|Accessor
into_values()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
Percentile approximation functionsSection titled “Percentile approximation functions”
tdigest() functions
|Type
|Name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|Aggregate
tdigest()
|✅
|Accessor
approx_percentile()
|✅
approx_percentile_rank()
|✅
mean()
|✅
num_vals()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
percentile_agg() /
uddsketch() functions
|Type
|Name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|Aggregate
percentile_agg()
|✅
|Alternate aggregate
uddsketch()
|✅
|Accessor
approx_percentile()
|✅
approx_percentile_rank()
|✅
error()
|✅
mean()
|✅
num_vals()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
Saturating math functionsSection titled “Saturating math functions”
|Type
|Name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|Function
saturating_add()
|✅
saturating_add_pos()
|✅
saturating_mul()
|✅
saturating_sub()
|✅
saturating_sub_pos()
|✅
State tracking functionsSection titled “State tracking functions”
compact_state_agg() functions
|Type
|Name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|Aggregate
compact_state_agg()
|✅
|✅
|Accessor
duration_in()
|✅
|✅
interpolated_duration_in()
|✅
|✅
into_values()
|✅
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
|✅
heartbeat_agg() functions
|Type
|Name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|Aggregate
heartbeat_agg()
|✅
|Accessor
dead_ranges()
|✅
downtime()
|✅
interpolate()
|✅
interpolated_downtime()
|✅
interpolated_uptime()
|✅
live_ranges()
|✅
num_gaps()
|✅
live_at()
|✅
num_live_ranges()
|✅
trim_to()
|✅
uptime()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
state_agg() functions
|Type
|Name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|Aggregate
state_agg()
|✅
|Accessor
duration_in()
|✅
interpolated_duration_in()
|✅
interpolated_state_periods()
|✅
interpolated_state_timeline()
|✅
into_values()
|✅
state_at()
|✅
state_periods()
|✅
state_timeline()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
Statistical and regression analysis functionsSection titled “Statistical and regression analysis functions”
stats_agg() (one variable) functions
|Type
|Name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|Aggregate
stats_agg() (one variable)
|✅
|Accessor
average()
|✅
num_vals()
|✅
kurtosis()
|✅
skewness()
|✅
stddev()
|✅
sum()
|✅
variance()
|✅
|Rollup
rolling()
|✅
rollup()
|✅
stats_agg() (two variables) functions
|Type
|Name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|Aggregate
stats_agg() (two variables)
|✅
|Accessor
average_y(),
average_x()
|✅
corr()
|✅
covariance()
|✅
determination_coeff()
|✅
intercept()
|✅
kurtosis_y(),
kurtosis_x()
|✅
num_vals()
|✅
skewness_y(),
skewness_x()
|✅
slope()
|✅
stddev_y(),
stddev_x()
|✅
sum_y(),
sum_x()
|✅
variance_y(),
variance_x()
|✅
x_intercept()
|✅
|Rollup
rolling()
|✅
rollup()
|✅
Time weighted calculations functionsSection titled “Time weighted calculations functions”
time_weight() functions
|Type
|Name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|Aggregate
time_weight()
|✅
|Accessor
average()
|✅
first_time()
|✅
first_val()
|✅
integral()
|✅
interpolated_average()
|✅
interpolated_integral()
|✅
last_time()
|✅
last_val()
|✅
|Rollup
rollup()
|✅
General functionsSection titled “General functions”
|Type
|Name
|Toolkit
|Experimental
|Bucket
time_bucket()
|One step aggregate
approximate_row_count()
first()
histogram()
last()
|One step operation
days_in_month()
|✅
month_normalize()
|✅
For more information about each of the API calls listed in this table, see the hyperfunction API documentation.
Function pipelinesSection titled “Function pipelines”
Function pipelines are an experimental feature, designed to radically improve the developer ergonomics of analyzing data in PostgreSQL and SQL, by applying principles from functional programming and popular tools like Python’s Pandas, and PromQL.
SQL is the best language for data analysis, but it is not perfect, and at times can get quite unwieldy. For example, this query gets data from the last day from the measurements table, sorts the data by the time column, calculates the delta between the values, takes the absolute value of the delta, and then takes the sum of the result of the previous steps:
You can express the same query with a function pipeline like this:
Function pipelines are completely SQL compliant, meaning that any tool that speaks SQL is able to support data analysis using function pipelines.
For more information about how function pipelines work, read the blog post.
TimescaleDB Toolkit feature developmentSection titled “TimescaleDB Toolkit feature development”
TimescaleDB Toolkit features are developed in the open. As features are developed they are categorized as experimental, beta, stable, or deprecated. This documentation covers the stable features, but more information on experimental features in development can be found in the Toolkit repository.
Contribute to TimescaleDB ToolkitSection titled “Contribute to TimescaleDB Toolkit”
We want and need your feedback! What are the frustrating parts of analyzing time-series data? What takes far more code than you feel it should? What runs slowly, or only runs quickly after many rewrites? We want to solve community-wide problems and incorporate as much feedback as possible.
- Join the discussion.
- Check out the proposed features.
- Explore the current feature requests.
- Add your own feature request.
Learn moreSection titled “Learn more”
- Gapfilling and interpolation: Fill gaps in time-series query results.
- Function pipelines: Chain hyperfunctions together for cleaner analytics queries.
- Use time buckets: SQL examples for grouping data by time intervals.
- Install TimescaleDB Toolkit: Set up the Toolkit extension for self-hosted deployments.
- Hyperfunctions API reference: Full API reference for all built-in hyperfunctions.
- TimescaleDB Toolkit API reference: Full API reference for Toolkit hyperfunctions.