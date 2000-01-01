About TimescaleDB hyperfunctions

TimescaleDB hyperfunctions package common time-series analytics patterns (percentiles, counters, sessionization, approximate distincts) as composable SQL functions instead of hand-rolled window logic. They help across IoT, IT telemetry, product analytics, finance, and many other event-heavy domains. Hyperfunctions aim to keep those queries fast enough to feel real time.

Tiger Cloud includes all hyperfunctions by default, while self-hosted TimescaleDB includes a subset of them. For additional hyperfunctions, install the TimescaleDB Toolkit PostgreSQL extension.

Here is a list of all the hyperfunctions provided by TimescaleDB. Hyperfunctions with a tick in the Toolkit column require an installation of TimescaleDB Toolkit for self-hosted deployments. Hyperfunctions with a tick in the Experimental column are still under development.

Warning Experimental features could have bugs. They might not be backwards compatible, and could be removed in future releases. Use these features at your own risk, and do not use any experimental features in production.

Tips When you upgrade the timescaledb extension, the experimental schema is removed by default. To use experimental features after an upgrade, you need to add the experimental schema again.

Approximate count distinct functions Section titled “Approximate count distinct functions”

Type Name Toolkit Experimental Aggregate hyperloglog() ✅ Alternate aggregate approx_count_distinct() ✅ Accessor distinct_count() ✅ stderror() ✅ Rollup rollup() ✅

Counters and gauges functions Section titled “Counters and gauges functions”

counter_agg() functions

gauge_agg() functions

Type Name Toolkit Experimental Function asap_smooth() ✅ lttb() ✅ gp_lttb() ✅ ✅

Financial analysis functions Section titled “Financial analysis functions”

candlestick_agg() functions

Frequency analysis functions Section titled “Frequency analysis functions”

count_min_sketch() functions

Type Name Toolkit Experimental Aggregate count_min_sketch() ✅ ✅ Accessor approx_count() ✅ ✅

freq_agg() functions

Type Name Toolkit Experimental Aggregate freq_agg() ✅ ✅ Accessor into_values() ✅ max_frequency() ✅ min_frequency() ✅ topn() ✅ Alternate aggregate mcv_agg() ✅ Rollup rollup() ✅

Type Name Toolkit Experimental Bucket time_bucket_gapfill() Interpolator interpolate() locf()

Minimum and maximum functions Section titled “Minimum and maximum functions”

max_n() functions

Type Name Toolkit Experimental Aggregate max_n() ✅ Accessor into_values() ✅ into_array() ✅ Rollup rollup() ✅

max_n_by() functions

Type Name Toolkit Experimental Aggregate max_n_by() ✅ Accessor into_values() ✅ Rollup rollup() ✅

min_n() functions

Type Name Toolkit Experimental Aggregate min_n() ✅ Accessor into_array() ✅ into_values() ✅ Rollup rollup() ✅

min_n_by() functions

Type Name Toolkit Experimental Aggregate min_n_by() ✅ Accessor into_values() ✅ Rollup rollup() ✅

Percentile approximation functions Section titled “Percentile approximation functions”

tdigest() functions

Type Name Toolkit Experimental Aggregate tdigest() ✅ Accessor approx_percentile() ✅ approx_percentile_rank() ✅ mean() ✅ num_vals() ✅ Rollup rollup() ✅

percentile_agg() / uddsketch() functions

Type Name Toolkit Experimental Aggregate percentile_agg() ✅ Alternate aggregate uddsketch() ✅ Accessor approx_percentile() ✅ approx_percentile_rank() ✅ error() ✅ mean() ✅ num_vals() ✅ Rollup rollup() ✅

Saturating math functions Section titled “Saturating math functions”

State tracking functions Section titled “State tracking functions”

compact_state_agg() functions

Type Name Toolkit Experimental Aggregate compact_state_agg() ✅ ✅ Accessor duration_in() ✅ ✅ interpolated_duration_in() ✅ ✅ into_values() ✅ ✅ Rollup rollup() ✅ ✅

heartbeat_agg() functions

state_agg() functions

Statistical and regression analysis functions Section titled “Statistical and regression analysis functions”

stats_agg() (one variable) functions

stats_agg() (two variables) functions

Time weighted calculations functions Section titled “Time weighted calculations functions”

time_weight() functions

Type Name Toolkit Experimental Bucket time_bucket() One step aggregate approximate_row_count() first() histogram() last() One step operation days_in_month() ✅ month_normalize() ✅

For more information about each of the API calls listed in this table, see the hyperfunction API documentation.

Function pipelines are an experimental feature, designed to radically improve the developer ergonomics of analyzing data in PostgreSQL and SQL, by applying principles from functional programming and popular tools like Python’s Pandas, and PromQL.

SQL is the best language for data analysis, but it is not perfect, and at times can get quite unwieldy. For example, this query gets data from the last day from the measurements table, sorts the data by the time column, calculates the delta between the values, takes the absolute value of the delta, and then takes the sum of the result of the previous steps:

SELECT device_id, sum (abs_delta) as volatility FROM ( SELECT device_id, abs (val - lag (val) OVER last_day) as abs_delta FROM measurements WHERE ts >= now () - '1 day' ::interval) calc_delta GROUP BY device_id;

You can express the same query with a function pipeline like this:

SELECT device_id, timevector(ts, val) -> sort() -> delta() -> abs () -> sum () as volatility FROM measurements WHERE ts >= now () - '1 day' ::interval GROUP BY device_id;

Function pipelines are completely SQL compliant, meaning that any tool that speaks SQL is able to support data analysis using function pipelines.

For more information about how function pipelines work, read the blog post.

TimescaleDB Toolkit feature development Section titled “TimescaleDB Toolkit feature development”

TimescaleDB Toolkit features are developed in the open. As features are developed they are categorized as experimental, beta, stable, or deprecated. This documentation covers the stable features, but more information on experimental features in development can be found in the Toolkit repository.

Contribute to TimescaleDB Toolkit Section titled “Contribute to TimescaleDB Toolkit”

We want and need your feedback! What are the frustrating parts of analyzing time-series data? What takes far more code than you feel it should? What runs slowly, or only runs quickly after many rewrites? We want to solve community-wide problems and incorporate as much feedback as possible.