Create and configure a hypertable
Create a hypertable, set chunk intervals, control default indexes, and migrate existing data
Hypertables turn ordinary PostgreSQL tables into time-partitioned tables made of
chunks, so you can scale to very large datasets. Add
WITH (timescaledb.hypertable) to a standard
CREATE TABLE statement to create one.
Create a hypertableSection titled “Create a hypertable”
The simplest form auto-detects the partition column from the first
timestamptz column
and adds
NOT NULL automatically if needed:
If your table has multiple timestamp columns or uses a non-standard name, specify the partition column explicitly:
Configuration optionsSection titled “Configuration options”
Set these options in the
WITH clause to control how the hypertable is created:
|Option
|Default
|Description
timescaledb.hypertable
|—
|Required. Marks the table as a hypertable.
timescaledb.partition_column
|Auto-detected
|The column used to partition data into chunks. Auto-detected from the first
timestamptz column. Required if the table has no
timestamptz column or has more than one.
timescaledb.chunk_interval
7 days
|The time range each chunk covers. Tune this for your ingest rate and memory. See Sizing hypertable chunks.
timescaledb.create_default_indexes
true
|Creates an index on the partition column automatically. Set to
false for large bulk loads where you want to add indexes after loading.
Set chunk intervalSection titled “Set chunk interval”
Choose a chunk interval so that all active chunks fit in memory. The default is 7 days, which works well for many workloads. For high-throughput ingestion, a shorter interval like 1 day may be better:
Disable default indexesSection titled “Disable default indexes”
For large bulk loads into a new hypertable, skip automatic index creation and add indexes after the data is loaded:
Convert an existing tableSection titled “Convert an existing table”
To convert a PostgreSQL table that already has data, use the
create_hypertable() function
with
migrate_data:
For very large tables, this can be slow and lock-heavy. A safer approach is to create an empty hypertable and load data in batches:
Learn moreSection titled “Learn more”
- Partition a hypertable: Time, integer, and space partitioning.
- Sizing hypertable chunks: Choosing the right chunk interval.
- Hypertable indexes: Default and custom indexes.
- Primary keys, time columns, and uniqueness: Partition column and constraint rules.
- CREATE TABLE reference: Full API reference.
create_hypertable()reference: For converting existing tables.