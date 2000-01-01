Create and configure a hypertable

Hypertables turn ordinary PostgreSQL tables into time-partitioned tables made of chunks, so you can scale to very large datasets. Add WITH (timescaledb.hypertable) to a standard CREATE TABLE statement to create one.

Create a hypertable Section titled “Create a hypertable”

The simplest form auto-detects the partition column from the first timestamptz column and adds NOT NULL automatically if needed:

CREATE TABLE sensor_data ( time TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL , device_id INT , temperature DOUBLE PRECISION ) WITH ( timescaledb . hypertable );

If your table has multiple timestamp columns or uses a non-standard name, specify the partition column explicitly:

CREATE TABLE order_events ( created_at TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL , order_id BIGINT , status TEXT ) WITH ( timescaledb . hypertable , timescaledb . partition_column = 'created_at' );

Set these options in the WITH clause to control how the hypertable is created:

Option Default Description timescaledb.hypertable — Required. Marks the table as a hypertable. timescaledb.partition_column Auto-detected The column used to partition data into chunks. Auto-detected from the first timestamptz column. Required if the table has no timestamptz column or has more than one. timescaledb.chunk_interval 7 days The time range each chunk covers. Tune this for your ingest rate and memory. See Sizing hypertable chunks. timescaledb.create_default_indexes true Creates an index on the partition column automatically. Set to false for large bulk loads where you want to add indexes after loading.

Set chunk interval Section titled “Set chunk interval”

Choose a chunk interval so that all active chunks fit in memory. The default is 7 days, which works well for many workloads. For high-throughput ingestion, a shorter interval like 1 day may be better:

CREATE TABLE high_throughput_metrics ( time TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL , device_id INT , value DOUBLE PRECISION ) WITH ( timescaledb . hypertable , timescaledb . chunk_interval = '1 day' );

Disable default indexes Section titled “Disable default indexes”

For large bulk loads into a new hypertable, skip automatic index creation and add indexes after the data is loaded:

CREATE TABLE bulk_load_target ( time TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL , device_id INT , value DOUBLE PRECISION ) WITH ( timescaledb . hypertable , timescaledb . create_default_indexes = false ); -- Load data first, then create indexes CREATE INDEX ON bulk_load_target ( time DESC ); CREATE INDEX ON bulk_load_target (device_id, time DESC );

Convert an existing table Section titled “Convert an existing table”

To convert a PostgreSQL table that already has data, use the create_hypertable() function with migrate_data :

SELECT create_hypertable( 'existing_table' , by_range( 'time' ), migrate_data => true);

For very large tables, this can be slow and lock-heavy. A safer approach is to create an empty hypertable and load data in batches: