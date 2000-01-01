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Create and configure a hypertable

Create a hypertable, set chunk intervals, control default indexes, and migrate existing data

Hypertables turn ordinary PostgreSQL tables into time-partitioned tables made of chunks, so you can scale to very large datasets. Add WITH (timescaledb.hypertable) to a standard CREATE TABLE statement to create one.

Create a hypertable

Section titled “Create a hypertable”

The simplest form auto-detects the partition column from the first timestamptz column and adds NOT NULL automatically if needed:

CREATE TABLE sensor_data (
  time        TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL,
  device_id   INT,
  temperature DOUBLE PRECISION
) WITH (timescaledb.hypertable);

If your table has multiple timestamp columns or uses a non-standard name, specify the partition column explicitly:

CREATE TABLE order_events (
  created_at  TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL,
  order_id    BIGINT,
  status      TEXT
) WITH (
  timescaledb.hypertable,
  timescaledb.partition_column = 'created_at'
);

Configuration options

Section titled “Configuration options”

Set these options in the WITH clause to control how the hypertable is created:

OptionDefaultDescription
timescaledb.hypertableRequired. Marks the table as a hypertable.
timescaledb.partition_columnAuto-detectedThe column used to partition data into chunks. Auto-detected from the first timestamptz column. Required if the table has no timestamptz column or has more than one.
timescaledb.chunk_interval7 daysThe time range each chunk covers. Tune this for your ingest rate and memory. See Sizing hypertable chunks.
timescaledb.create_default_indexestrueCreates an index on the partition column automatically. Set to false for large bulk loads where you want to add indexes after loading.

Set chunk interval

Section titled “Set chunk interval”

Choose a chunk interval so that all active chunks fit in memory. The default is 7 days, which works well for many workloads. For high-throughput ingestion, a shorter interval like 1 day may be better:

CREATE TABLE high_throughput_metrics (
  time        TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL,
  device_id   INT,
  value       DOUBLE PRECISION
) WITH (
  timescaledb.hypertable,
  timescaledb.chunk_interval = '1 day'
);

Disable default indexes

Section titled “Disable default indexes”

For large bulk loads into a new hypertable, skip automatic index creation and add indexes after the data is loaded:

CREATE TABLE bulk_load_target (
  time        TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL,
  device_id   INT,
  value       DOUBLE PRECISION
) WITH (
  timescaledb.hypertable,
  timescaledb.create_default_indexes = false
);


-- Load data first, then create indexes
CREATE INDEX ON bulk_load_target (time DESC);
CREATE INDEX ON bulk_load_target (device_id, time DESC);

Convert an existing table

Section titled “Convert an existing table”

To convert a PostgreSQL table that already has data, use the create_hypertable() function with migrate_data:

SELECT create_hypertable('existing_table', by_range('time'), migrate_data => true);

For very large tables, this can be slow and lock-heavy. A safer approach is to create an empty hypertable and load data in batches:

CREATE TABLE new_table (LIKE existing_table INCLUDING ALL)
  WITH (timescaledb.hypertable);


INSERT INTO new_table SELECT * FROM existing_table;

Learn more

Section titled “Learn more”