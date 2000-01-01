Hypertable indexes
Default indexes, supported index types, and links to indexing guides for hypertables
Indexes on hypertables work the same as on regular PostgreSQL tables, with a few TimescaleDB-specific behaviors.
Default indexesSection titled “Default indexes”
When you create a hypertable, TimescaleDB automatically creates a B-tree index on the
partition column (time descending). If the hypertable has a space dimension, a second
composite index on (space column, time descending) is also created. You can disable this with
timescaledb.create_default_indexes = false if you plan to add custom indexes after
loading data.
Indexes speed up
SELECT queries but slow down
INSERT operations and increase storage.
Drop any indexes you don’t actively use.
Supported index typesSection titled “Supported index types”
hypertables support all PostgreSQL index types:
- B-tree — the default. Best for equality and range filters on time, device IDs, and other scalar columns.
- Hash — useful for equality-only lookups.
- GIN — for JSONB, arrays, and full-text search columns.
- GiST — for geometric, range, and full-text search data.
- BRIN — block range indexes, useful for very large append-only tables.
Unique indexes and primary keysSection titled “Unique indexes and primary keys”
Any
UNIQUE or
PRIMARY KEY index must include the partition column. This is a
TimescaleDB requirement because uniqueness is enforced per chunk. See
Primary keys, time columns, and uniqueness
for details.
Per-chunk index buildsSection titled “Per-chunk index builds”
Use the
timescaledb.transaction_per_chunk option when creating indexes to build per
chunk in separate transactions, reducing lock contention:
Columnstore and indexesSection titled “Columnstore and indexes”
PostgreSQL indexes (including B-tree) are kept on chunks converted to columnstore and continue to work for queries. TimescaleDB also uses batch-level metadata (min/max values) to skip irrelevant batches during scans. For best columnstore query performance, tune segmenting and ordering in addition to indexes. See Improve query and upsert performance for details.
Learn moreSection titled “Learn more”
- Accelerate queries using indexes: How-to guide for creating and tuning indexes.
- Improve query and upsert performance: Segmenting and ordering columnstore data.
- Enforce constraints with unique indexes: Unique index rules and limitations.
- Primary keys, time columns, and uniqueness: Partition column requirements for unique constraints.
CREATE INDEXreference: Full API reference including
transaction_per_chunk.