Partition a hypertable

Every hypertable is partitioned on at least one column, called a dimension. The primary dimension is almost always time. Each chunk is assigned a range of time and only contains data from that range.

Partition by a timestamptz , timestamp , date , or UUIDv7 column. Best practice is to use timestamptz .

CREATE TABLE sensor_data ( time TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL , device_id INT , temperature DOUBLE PRECISION ) WITH ( timescaledb . hypertable , timescaledb . chunk_interval = '1 day' );

By default, each chunk holds data for 7 days. You can change this with timescaledb.chunk_interval to better suit your workload.

TimescaleDB divides time into potential chunk ranges based on the interval. When you insert data from a time range that doesn’t yet have a chunk, TimescaleDB automatically creates one. This means the start time of your earliest chunk does not necessarily equal the earliest timestamp in your data — there might be a gap. This doesn’t affect queries, but you may notice it when inspecting chunks.

For tables where the partition column is an integer (Unix epoch, sequence, or other monotonic key), specify the chunk interval as a number:

CREATE TABLE events ( epoch_ms BIGINT NOT NULL , device_id INT , payload JSONB ) WITH ( timescaledb . hypertable , timescaledb . partition_column = 'epoch_ms' , timescaledb . chunk_interval = 86400000 );

If you use background policies like retention or columnstore, set integer_now_func so those policies know what “current” means:

CREATE OR REPLACE FUNCTION epoch_ms_now () RETURNS BIGINT LANGUAGE SQL STABLE AS $$ SELECT (extract(epoch FROM now ()) * 1000 ):: BIGINT $$; SELECT set_integer_now_func( 'events' , 'epoch_ms_now' );

For Unix time, you can reuse the same function across hypertables. For sequence-style keys, you need a dedicated function per hypertable.

The default chunk interval of 7 days works for many workloads, but tuning it can significantly improve performance. See Sizing hypertable chunks for guidance.

TimescaleDB supports adding a hash dimension to a hypertable with add_dimension() , which distributes rows across multiple partitions within each chunk. For example, you could partition by tenant_id in a multi-tenant setup to isolate tenants into separate partitions.

Warning Space partitioning multiplies the number of chunks, increases query planning overhead, and requires all unique constraints to include the hash column. Do not use it without extensive testing and a deep understanding of how it affects your specific workload. For most use cases, time-based chunk sizing and indexing are a better fit.

If you have a specific use case that requires hash partitioning, add a hash dimension after creating the hypertable:

SELECT add_dimension( 'my_table' , by_hash( 'device_id' , 4 ));