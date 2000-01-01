Partition a hypertable
Partition a hypertable by time or integer columns, and understand when to use space partitioning
Every hypertable is partitioned on at least one column, called a dimension. The primary dimension is almost always time. Each chunk is assigned a range of time and only contains data from that range.
Time partitioningSection titled “Time partitioning”
Partition by a
timestamptz,
timestamp,
date, or
UUIDv7 column.
Best practice is to use
timestamptz.
By default, each chunk holds data for 7 days. You can change this with
timescaledb.chunk_interval to better suit your workload.
TimescaleDB divides time into potential chunk ranges based on the interval. When you insert data from a time range that doesn’t yet have a chunk, TimescaleDB automatically creates one. This means the start time of your earliest chunk does not necessarily equal the earliest timestamp in your data — there might be a gap. This doesn’t affect queries, but you may notice it when inspecting chunks.
Integer partitioningSection titled “Integer partitioning”
For tables where the partition column is an integer (Unix epoch, sequence, or other monotonic key), specify the chunk interval as a number:
If you use background policies like retention or columnstore, set
integer_now_func so those
policies know what “current” means:
For Unix time, you can reuse the same function across hypertables. For sequence-style keys, you need a dedicated function per hypertable.
The default chunk interval of 7 days works for many workloads, but tuning it can significantly improve performance. See Sizing hypertable chunks for guidance.
Space partitioning (hash dimension)Section titled “Space partitioning (hash dimension)”
TimescaleDB supports adding a hash dimension to a hypertable with
add_dimension(),
which distributes rows across multiple partitions within each chunk. For example, you
could partition by
tenant_id in a multi-tenant setup to isolate tenants into separate
partitions.
Space partitioning multiplies the number of chunks, increases query planning overhead, and requires all unique constraints to include the hash column. Do not use it without extensive testing and a deep understanding of how it affects your specific workload. For most use cases, time-based chunk sizing and indexing are a better fit.
If you have a specific use case that requires hash partitioning, add a hash dimension after creating the hypertable:
The second argument to
by_hash() is the number of partitions. You must specify it
explicitly — there is no default.
Learn moreSection titled “Learn more”
- Sizing hypertable chunks: Choosing the right chunk interval for your workload.
- Create and configure a hypertable:
CREATE TABLEoptions including
chunk_interval.
- Primary keys, time columns, and uniqueness: Constraint rules for partitioned tables.
- Improve hypertable performance: Optimize chunk intervals and enable chunk skipping.
set_integer_now_func()reference: Required for integer-partitioned policies.
add_dimension()reference: Add hash or range dimensions.
set_chunk_time_interval()reference: Change the chunk interval on an existing hypertable.