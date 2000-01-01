Understand pgvector and pgvectorscale

pgvector is a widely used open source extension for storing vectors and running similarity search in PostgreSQL. pgvectorscale builds on pgvector with indexing aimed at large-scale, high-performance workloads (including StreamingDiskANN, inspired by Microsoft’s DiskANN research).

On Tiger Cloud, pgai is available alongside these extensions. You can rely on familiar pgvector capabilities (for example HNSW and IVFFlat indexes) and add StreamingDiskANN from pgvectorscale when you want to optimize vector search further. That combination makes it easier to migrate an existing pgvector deployment and still pick the index types that match your latency, recall, and cost goals. For index types, tuning, and tradeoffs, see pgvectorscale reference (StreamingDiskANN, filtered search, and build or query parameters).

Why embeddings matter Section titled “Why embeddings matter”

Embeddings are numeric representations of data (usually high-dimensional vectors). Similar meanings tend to land closer together in that space, so the database can retrieve “nearby” rows instead of relying only on exact tokens. In practice, many teams describe this as semantic search: matching intent and context, not just shared keywords.

Pairing lexical search (keywords, BM25) with vectors is often called hybrid search. If you are focused on keyword ranking first, start with Understand pg_textsearch and BM25 search; this page centers on the vector side.

Common use cases Section titled “Common use cases”

Semantic search : Return results that align with the meaning of a query even when phrasing differs from your stored text.

: Return results that align with the meaning of a query even when phrasing differs from your stored text. Recommendations : Suggest items whose embeddings sit close to embeddings of content the user already engaged with, beyond simple tags or categories.

: Suggest items whose embeddings sit close to embeddings of content the user already engaged with, beyond simple tags or categories. Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) : Fetch relevant rows from the database and pass them to an LLM as context so answers stay grounded in your data.

: Fetch relevant rows from the database and pass them to an LLM as context so answers stay grounded in your data. Clustering and exploration: Group entities in embedding space (for example with k-means or hierarchical methods) to surface structure that raw attributes might not show.

How vector similarity search works Section titled “How vector similarity search works”

At a high level:

Ingest: Generate embeddings for your content (in your application or inside the database, depending on your pipeline) and store them (typically in a vector column). Query: Turn the user’s question or search text into an embedding with the same model you used for storage. Retrieve: Ask the database for the stored rows whose embeddings are closest to the query embedding under a chosen distance metric.

Internally, each embedding is a vector (a fixed-length list of floats). The database compares vectors with a distance or similarity function (common choices include cosine distance, L2 (Euclidean), or inner product, depending on your model and index). A similarity search returns rows with the smallest distance (or highest similarity) to the query vector.

Embedding models and limits Section titled “Embedding models and limits”

pgai on Tiger Cloud integrates with popular hosted and open embedding models. Always match your table’s declared dimensions and your index distance operator to the model you use; supported providers, APIs, and limits are documented in the pgai reference.

Text embeddings (examples):

OpenAI : Models such as text-embedding-3-small or text-embedding-3-large (and older generations like text-embedding-ada-002 ) are common choices for English and multilingual text.

: Models such as or (and older generations like ) are common choices for English and multilingual text. Cohere: Several representation models support English and multilingual text.

Image and multimodal embeddings (examples):

OpenAI CLIP : Useful when you need shared space for text and images .

: Useful when you need shared space for . VGG and Vision Transformer (ViT): Classic and transformer-based image backbones often used when your pipeline produces image vectors.

Always keep model version, dimensionality, and distance metric consistent between indexing and query time.