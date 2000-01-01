Understand pg_textsearch and BM25 search

pg_textsearch brings BM25 full-text search into PostgreSQL so you can rank documents by relevance with SQL, close to how many web search engines score results. v1.0.0 (March 2026) is production-ready on Tiger Cloud; the extension targets PostgreSQL 17 and 18 (see compatibility in the open source repo).

Start here if you want the ideas behind the extension. When you need steps (install the extension, create indexes, run queries, tune settings), open the Deploy guide linked at the end of this page.

When built-in search stops being enough Section titled “When built-in search stops being enough”

PostgreSQL ships a capable full-text stack ( tsvector , tsquery , ts_rank , and related types). For many apps, that stack works well.

As your corpus grows, you may hit limits: ranking can diverge from what users expect, and top-k queries (return the k best matches) can get costly to compute fairly. pg_textsearch targets that gap with a dedicated BM25 index and query operators designed for ranked retrieval at scale.

What BM25 does for you Section titled “What BM25 does for you”

BM25 is a standard relevance function from information retrieval. pg_textsearch exposes BM25 scores as negative floats: a lower (more negative) score means a better match, which fits natural ORDER BY ... ASC ranking.

BM25 encodes a few behaviors people usually want from keyword search:

Rare terms count more : the less often a term appears across your corpus, the more it boosts a match (inverse document frequency).

: the less often a term appears across your corpus, the more it boosts a match (inverse document frequency). Repetition levels off : a document cannot dominate results only by repeating the same word.

: a document cannot dominate results only by repeating the same word. Length stays fair: long documents do not automatically win only because they contain more words.

You still write ordinary SQL; you trade some of the manual tuning of ts_rank for a ranking model that behaves more like familiar search products.

What you get from the extension Section titled “What you get from the extension”

In practice, pg_textsearch lets you:

Index one text column per BM25 index with a text_config (for example english ) so stemming and tokenization match your language.

with a (for example ) so stemming and tokenization match your language. Score queries with <@> , typically with ORDER BY and LIMIT for top-k results, and with explicit index naming when you filter in WHERE or need planner-friendly forms (see the Deploy guide).

, typically with and for top-k results, and with explicit index naming when you filter in or need planner-friendly forms (see the Deploy guide). Operate the index alongside the rest of your stack: parallel index builds on large tables, optional hybrid workflows with vector extensions (for example pgvector or pgvectorscale), and settings that control memory, segments, and top-k performance.

Constraints matter too: phrase-only queries, certain compressed data paths, PL/pgSQL caveats, and other limits are documented as product behavior, not as tutorials on this page. Read the extension guide or the upstream README for the full list.