Tiger Cloud runs TimescaleDB on PostgreSQL as a managed service. You use hypertables, hypercore, continuous aggregates, and hyperfunctions as usual, while backups, upgrades, scaling, and infrastructure are handled for you, along with tiered storage, high-availability replicas and read replicas, and observability in Tiger Console.

What Tiger Cloud adds Section titled “What Tiger Cloud adds”

On top of the core TimescaleDB capabilities, Tiger Cloud includes:

Tiered storage : automatically move older data to low-cost object storage while keeping it queryable. This enables virtually unlimited data retention at a fraction of the cost of high-performance storage.

: automatically move older data to low-cost object storage while keeping it queryable. This enables virtually unlimited data retention at a fraction of the cost of high-performance storage. High-availability replicas : automatic failover replicas that keep your service online if the primary instance becomes unavailable.

: automatic failover replicas that keep your service online if the primary instance becomes unavailable. Read replicas : offload read-heavy workloads like dashboards, reporting, and analytics queries to dedicated read replicas.

: offload read-heavy workloads like dashboards, reporting, and analytics queries to dedicated read replicas. Built-in observability : Tiger Console provides query-level insights, resource monitoring, and alerting without additional tooling.

: Tiger Console provides query-level insights, resource monitoring, and alerting without additional tooling. Automated operations : backups, PostgreSQL upgrades, TimescaleDB updates, and security patches are handled automatically.

: backups, PostgreSQL upgrades, TimescaleDB updates, and security patches are handled automatically. Data connectors: ingest data from sources like S3, Kafka, and PostgreSQL using built-in connectors, and export to Apache Iceberg for lakehouse integration.

Available on AWS and Azure Section titled “Available on AWS and Azure”

Tiger Cloud runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, with services available in regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. See supported regions for the full list of available regions by cloud provider.