 Skip to content
Search ⌘K
Get started

Supported regions

Learn which regions are available for Tiger Cloud services

Tiger Cloud runs on AWS and Azure. You choose the provider and region when you create a service.

Available regions

Section titled “Available regions”

Tiger Cloud services run in the following Amazon Web Services (AWS) regions:

RegionZoneLocation
ap-south-1Asia PacificMumbai
ap-southeast-1Asia PacificSingapore
ap-southeast-2Asia PacificSydney
ap-northeast-1Asia PacificTokyo
ca-central-1CanadaCentral
eu-central-1EuropeFrankfurt
eu-central-2EuropeZurich
eu-west-1EuropeIreland
eu-west-2EuropeLondon
sa-east-1South AmericaSão Paulo
us-east-1United StatesNorth Virginia
us-east-2United StatesOhio
us-west-2United StatesOregon

Choosing a region

Section titled “Choosing a region”
  • Proximity: pick a region near your app or users to keep network latency low.
  • Data residency: meet regulatory or compliance needs (for example EU storage for GDPR).
  • Existing infrastructure: matching your current AWS or Azure footprint cuts transfer cost and latency.
  • Features: some options (for example VPC peering, AWS Transit Gateway) depend on the provider. See the feature comparison.

Cross-region backups

Section titled “Cross-region backups”

On AWS, you can store backup copies in a different region than your primary service for extra resilience to regional outages.