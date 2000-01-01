Supported regions
Learn which regions are available for Tiger Cloud services
Tiger Cloud runs on AWS and Azure. You choose the provider and region when you create a service.
Available regionsSection titled “Available regions”
Tiger Cloud services run in the following Amazon Web Services (AWS) regions:
|Region
|Zone
|Location
ap-south-1
|Asia Pacific
|Mumbai
ap-southeast-1
|Asia Pacific
|Singapore
ap-southeast-2
|Asia Pacific
|Sydney
ap-northeast-1
|Asia Pacific
|Tokyo
ca-central-1
|Canada
|Central
eu-central-1
|Europe
|Frankfurt
eu-central-2
|Europe
|Zurich
eu-west-1
|Europe
|Ireland
eu-west-2
|Europe
|London
sa-east-1
|South America
|São Paulo
us-east-1
|United States
|North Virginia
us-east-2
|United States
|Ohio
us-west-2
|United States
|Oregon
Tiger Cloud services run in the following Microsoft Azure regions:
|Region
|Location
eastus2
|Virginia
westeurope
|Amsterdam
Choosing a regionSection titled “Choosing a region”
- Proximity: pick a region near your app or users to keep network latency low.
- Data residency: meet regulatory or compliance needs (for example EU storage for GDPR).
- Existing infrastructure: matching your current AWS or Azure footprint cuts transfer cost and latency.
- Features: some options (for example VPC peering, AWS Transit Gateway) depend on the provider. See the feature comparison.
Cross-region backupsSection titled “Cross-region backups”
On AWS, you can store backup copies in a different region than your primary service for extra resilience to regional outages.