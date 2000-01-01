Tiger Cloud runs on AWS and Azure. You choose the provider and region when you create a service.

AWS

Azure Tiger Cloud services run in the following Amazon Web Services (AWS) regions: Region Zone Location ap-south-1 Asia Pacific Mumbai ap-southeast-1 Asia Pacific Singapore ap-southeast-2 Asia Pacific Sydney ap-northeast-1 Asia Pacific Tokyo ca-central-1 Canada Central eu-central-1 Europe Frankfurt eu-central-2 Europe Zurich eu-west-1 Europe Ireland eu-west-2 Europe London sa-east-1 South America São Paulo us-east-1 United States North Virginia us-east-2 United States Ohio us-west-2 United States Oregon Tiger Cloud services run in the following Microsoft Azure regions: Region Location eastus2 Virginia westeurope Amsterdam

Choosing a region Section titled “Choosing a region”

Proximity : pick a region near your app or users to keep network latency low.

: pick a region near your app or users to keep network latency low. Data residency : meet regulatory or compliance needs (for example EU storage for GDPR).

: meet regulatory or compliance needs (for example EU storage for GDPR). Existing infrastructure : matching your current AWS or Azure footprint cuts transfer cost and latency.

: matching your current AWS or Azure footprint cuts transfer cost and latency. Features: some options (for example VPC peering, AWS Transit Gateway) depend on the provider. See the feature comparison.

On AWS, you can store backup copies in a different region than your primary service for extra resilience to regional outages.